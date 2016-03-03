Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axa Parenterals Ltd Non FBL A3 40 Suspended
DSM Soft Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Innovador Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs A1+ 1014 Assigned
(SO)
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Non-FBL - LOC * A4 25 Reaffirmed
* The letter of credit limit of Rs. 2.50 crore is a sublimit with 100% interchangeability
within the overall cash credit limit of Rs. 9.00 crore.
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Fund
Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG A4 50 Suspended
Techno Electric & Engineering ST non-FB Fac A1+ 7900 Assigned
Co. Ltd
Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned
(enhanced from 700 Cr)
Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 700 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC limits BB- 70 Assigned
Arene Life Sciences Ltd TL limits BB- 60.9 Assigned
Arene Life Sciences Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 9.1 Assigned
A4
Armania Agro Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed
Armania Agro Industries Unallocated Limits B 3.5 Assigned
Axa Parenterals Ltd TL BBB- 177.8 Suspended
Axa Parenterals Ltd CC Limit BBB- 105 Suspended
Baba Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed
DSM Soft Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Upgraded
from
B-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL BB+ 2662.1 Upgraded
from BB
(earlier 228.81 Cr)
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC BB+ 2600 Upgraded
from BB
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 30 Upgraded
from BB
(earlier 2.00 Cr)
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 707.8 Upgraded
from BB
(earlier 109.18 Cr)
Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 144 Reaffirmed
Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd Over Draft Facility B+ 6 Assigned
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 80.3 Suspended
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Standby Line of BB 9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Untied BB 49 Reaffirmed
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 1
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 2
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 3
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 4
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 5
LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Bond AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Fund
M/S Livingstones LT - Fund Based/Non B+ 480 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
(Enhanced from Rs 42.00 crore)
M/S Livingstones LT- Non Fund Based B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Metal Alloys Corporation CC BB- 120 Suspended
Premprakash Tubes Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 395 Suspended
A4
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 478.4 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 962.9 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 400 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 40 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 11 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 76.6 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 496.3 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Shree Metalloys Ltd CC B+ 80 Suspended
Shree Rajmoti Industries LT FB Fac D Suspended
Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - TL BB 5.7 Reaffirmed
Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac AA- 1210 Assigned
Co. Ltd
Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac AA- 2840 Assigned
Co. Ltd
Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac ** AA- Assigned
Co. Ltd
**sub-limit of Rs 284 crore long term non-fund-based bank facilities
Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac *** AA- Assigned
Co. Ltd
***sub-limit of Rs 95 crore long term fund based bank facilities
Techno Electric & Engineering NCD (NCD) AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd NCD Programme AA 2500 Outstanding
Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 57 Suspended
A4
Triveni Kripa Buildhome Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed
Unique Gem & Jewellery LT Fund Based - EBD D 500 Reaffirmed
Unique Gem & Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- D Reaffirmed
EBR
Unique Gem & Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- D Reaffirmed
Forward Contract
Unique Gem & Jewellery Unallocated Amount D 100 Reaffirmed
Voora Housing Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)