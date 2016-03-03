Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axa Parenterals Ltd Non FBL A3 40 Suspended DSM Soft Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Innovador Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs A1+ 1014 Assigned (SO) Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Non-FBL - LOC * A4 25 Reaffirmed * The letter of credit limit of Rs. 2.50 crore is a sublimit with 100% interchangeability within the overall cash credit limit of Rs. 9.00 crore. Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG A4 50 Suspended Techno Electric & Engineering ST non-FB Fac A1+ 7900 Assigned Co. Ltd Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned (enhanced from 700 Cr) Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 700 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC limits BB- 70 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd TL limits BB- 60.9 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 9.1 Assigned A4 Armania Agro Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed Armania Agro Industries Unallocated Limits B 3.5 Assigned Axa Parenterals Ltd TL BBB- 177.8 Suspended Axa Parenterals Ltd CC Limit BBB- 105 Suspended Baba Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed DSM Soft Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Upgraded from B- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL BB+ 2662.1 Upgraded from BB (earlier 228.81 Cr) Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC BB+ 2600 Upgraded from BB Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 30 Upgraded from BB (earlier 2.00 Cr) Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 707.8 Upgraded from BB (earlier 109.18 Cr) Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd Over Draft Facility B+ 6 Assigned GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 80.3 Suspended Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Standby Line of BB 9 Reaffirmed Credit Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Untied BB 49 Reaffirmed Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 1 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 2 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 3 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 4 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 5 LIC Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Bond AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund M/S Livingstones LT - Fund Based/Non B+ 480 Reaffirmed Fund Based (Enhanced from Rs 42.00 crore) M/S Livingstones LT- Non Fund Based B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Metal Alloys Corporation CC BB- 120 Suspended Premprakash Tubes Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 395 Suspended A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 478.4 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 962.9 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 400 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 40 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 11 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 76.6 Assigned (SO) Provisional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 496.3 Assigned (SO) Provisional Shree Metalloys Ltd CC B+ 80 Suspended Shree Rajmoti Industries LT FB Fac D Suspended Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - TL BB 5.7 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac AA- 1210 Assigned Co. Ltd Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac AA- 2840 Assigned Co. Ltd Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac ** AA- Assigned Co. Ltd **sub-limit of Rs 284 crore long term non-fund-based bank facilities Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac *** AA- Assigned Co. Ltd ***sub-limit of Rs 95 crore long term fund based bank facilities Techno Electric & Engineering NCD (NCD) AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd NCD Programme AA 2500 Outstanding Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 57 Suspended A4 Triveni Kripa Buildhome Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Unique Gem & Jewellery LT Fund Based - EBD D 500 Reaffirmed Unique Gem & Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- D Reaffirmed EBR Unique Gem & Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- D Reaffirmed Forward Contract Unique Gem & Jewellery Unallocated Amount D 100 Reaffirmed Voora Housing Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 