Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Decor Paper Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Duratex Exports FB limits and TL A4 150 Assigned National Steel And Agro ST Non-FB Fac A3 11995.2 Downgraded Industries Ltd Padmavati Infrastructure Non-FB Fac A4 90 Reaffirmed Company Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits A2 48 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 685 Reaffirmed Yamuna Power And NFBL A3 365 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assetz Buildwell Llp proposed fund based BB 200 Assigned Bimal Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC (e-DFS) BBB 100 Assigned Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from Rs. 5.85 crore Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL B Reaffirmed E.G. Pharmaceuticals Bk lines BB- 60 Suspended /A4 Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 160 Suspended /A4+ Hi-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt TL B 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt fundbased limits B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Ifci Ltd LT Bk borrowings A+ 100000 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 530 Provisional (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B- 46.8 Provisional (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 43.4 Provisional (SO) Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based CC B 130 Reaffirmed Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based TL B 5.1 Reaffirmed National Steel And Agro LT FB Fac BBB- 2005.5 Downgraded Industries Ltd National Steel And Agro TL BBB- 374.1 Downgraded Industries Ltd Padmavati Infrastructure FB Fac B 20 Reaffirmed Company Sahyadri Starch & Industries TL BBB+ 71.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Simon India Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 500 Reaffirmed Simon India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 750 Withdrawn /A2 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programmes BBB 1680 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Enterpriises Fund based B+ 250 Outstanding Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A- 2370.3 Revised The Tamilnadu Industrial Bonds A- 1500 Reaffirmed Investment Corporation Ltd (SO) Yamuna Power And Working Capital Limits BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Yamuna Power And TL BBB- 0.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.