Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL A4 772.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 15000 Revised from A1+ Dhar Construction Company Non-FBL - BG A3 280 Reaffirmed Electropath Services (India) ST, NFBL A4 287.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lemstone Ceramic Llp BG A4 34 Assigned Lemstone Ceramic Llp EPC/PCFC/EBR A4 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST FBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Non FBL - BG A4+ 80 Reaffirmed/ Ltd Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore earlier) Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Non FBL - Untied A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Ntpc Ltd NFBL A1+ 50000 assigned/ reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CP/STD A1+ 20000 Assigned Sun Tech Industries Moderate Performance 'SP 3B - Assigned Capability' and 'Moderate Financial Strength LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd LT-FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme A 2000 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loans A 5000 Assigned Dhar Construction Company FBL - CC BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Dhs Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 112 Assigned Dhs Hotels Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 3 Assigned Dhs Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 10 Assigned Electropath Services (India) LT, FBL - CC B+ 212.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Friends International Bk Fac B+ 110 Suspended Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 40 Assigned Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 97.8 Assigned Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Untied Limit BBB- 32.2 Assigned Ina Elite Hospitality Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B 100 Assigned Jekin Enterprises LT fund based Bk B+ 450 Suspended facility K.K. Traders Bk Fac B 62.5 Suspended Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 3750 Assigned (SO) Kerala Fashion Jewellery FB Fac BB 82.5 Suspended Kerala Fashion Jewellery proposed Fac BB 17.5 Suspended Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) FB Fac BB 85 Suspended Kerala Fashion Jewellery (Firm) proposed Fac BB 135 Suspended Kfj Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 95 Suspended Kfj Gold & Diamonds Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB 25 Suspended Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 137.5 Suspended Ltd L&T Fincorp Ltd Perpetual debt AA 2000 Assigned Programme L&T Fincorp Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned Lemstone Ceramic Llp CC Facility B+ 72.5 Assigned Lemstone Ceramic Llp TL B+ 175 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LT fund Based-Cash BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credi Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LT Fund Based-TL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT fund Based-CC A- 480 Outlook revised to 'Negative' from Stable Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund A- 100 Outlook Based-Proposed TL revised to 'Negative' from Stable Mistry Enterprises Ltd FBL D 275 Reaffirmed Nanda Infra Construction Pvt FBL - Untied - - - Ltd (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore earlier) Nanda Infra Construction Pvt FBL - CC BB 120 Reaffirmed/ Ltd Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore earlier) Ntpc Ltd TL AAA 650000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd FBL AAA 20000 assigned / reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 183110 Outstanding Ntpc Ltd Bonus Debentures AAA 103068.3Outstanding Radius Water Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 234.5 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 25.70 crore Radius Water Ltd NFBL (Untied Limit) BB+ / 25.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Revised from Rs. 0.30 crore Shalibhadra Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And CC Facility B 100 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And TL B 35.2 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Sipai Industries CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sipai Industries TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Sree Veera Bhadra Swamy FB Fac B 50 Suspended Shopping Mall Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A-(SO) 779.3 Assigned Ltd - Opalina 2016 West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 1830 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bk Lines BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme - 3670 Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity CP/ ST Debt Programme - 600 Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)