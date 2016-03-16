Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2 150* Reaffirmed *- Short-term, fund based facilities sub-limit of long-term, fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 155.5 Reaffirmed Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd FBF A3 229 Suspended Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd proposed fund based A3 90.9 Suspended facility Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd non-fund based A3 75 Suspended (sub-limit) facility Atlas Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2+ 150* Reaffirmed *- Short-term, fund based facilities sub-limit of long-term, fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 75 Suspended Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory funding A4+ 175.5 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Dnh Projects Ltd Non- FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 14000 Assigned Financing) (enhanced from Rs 600 crore) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 14000 Assigned Ltd Financing) (enhanced from Rs 400 crore) Escorts Ltd NFBL A1 6130 Upgraded from A2 (earlier 603.00 CR) Escorts Ltd CP (CP)/ST-debt (STD) A1 250 Assigned programme G-Tech Stone Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended G-Tech Stone Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Kwal Pro Exports NFB-FC A4 1 Assigned Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC D 348 Revised from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit D 7 Revised from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 1.20 crore) Nessa Illumination off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd projects Petro Plast Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 500 Suspended Polixel Security Systems Pvt LC A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LOC( A2 20 Assigned ILC/FLC) Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG A2 10 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LOC( A2 70 Assigned ILC/FLC) Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd BG A2 20 Assigned R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd Forward Cover Limits A3 43.4 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 2.00 crore) Raj Chem Plast Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Rocky Dhar Non FBL - BG A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB A4 50.3 Suspended S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd NFL A4 2.6 Suspended S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT/ST scale A4 1.9 Suspended S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd undertake solar SP3B - Assigned projects Shantai Exim Ltd ST FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Techno Exports Bk lines A4 53.5 Suspended Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd LC A4 15 Reaffirmed Yenepoya University ST - NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Revised from 11.11) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - TL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 15 Reaffirmed Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Unallocated B+ 30 Reaffirmed All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Suspended All Services Global Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Suspended All Services Global Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fund BB+ / 100 Suspended A4+ Alliance Projects LT - Unallocated BBB 1000 Suspended Alliance Projects LT - Unallocated BBB 1000 Suspended Amber Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB 70 Reaffirmed Facility Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed Facility Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 280.1 Suspended Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 145.8 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Atlas Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Suspended Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC BB 94 Revised from BB+ Bagga Link Motors Ltd TL BB 85.5 Revised from BB+ Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Senior Unsecured NCD BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated NCD BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 520 Reaffirmed Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Curo India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 650 Suspended Dnh Projects Ltd FBL - CC C 120 Reaffirmed Dnh Projects Ltd FBL - Working capital C 35 Reaffirmed TL Dnh Projects Ltd Un-allocated limits C 65 Reaffirmed / A4 Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL D 241.5 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt Unallocated Limits D 1.8 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Escorts Ltd TL Fac A- 2570 Upgraded from BBB+ (earlier 192.26 CR) Escorts Ltd FBL A- / 4780 Upgraded A1 from BBB+ / A2 (earlier 450.00 CR) Escorts Ltd Unallocated A- / 730 Upgraded A1 from BBB+ / A2 (earlier 111.00 CR) Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 1000 Assigned Programme Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd TL B+ 1400 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd TL C+ 115 Suspended G-Tech Stone Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 185 Suspended Kwal Pro Exports FBL-EPC B+ 35 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL-FBP B+ 43.5 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL - SLC B+ 11.5 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL -TL B+ 3 Assigned Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers WC D 40 Revised from B (Reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital TL D 270 Assigned Mahavir Ship Breakers Funded Interest TL D 22 Assigned Petro Plast Industries Ltd LT fund based BB 150 Suspended Piyush Colonizers Ltd FB-TL BB 300 Assigned Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Assigned Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Packing credit in BBB+ 20 Assigned foreign currency ( PCFC) Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 70 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Packing credit in BBB+ 40 Assigned foreign currency ( PCFC) Provident Housing Ltd FBL BBB 4500 Assigned Provident Housing Ltd LT - Unallocated Limit BBB 490 Assigned Provident Housing Ltd LT / ST BBB / 10 Assigned (Interchangeable) - A3+ Unallocated Puravankara Projects Ltd FBL BBB 16490 Reaffirmed Puravankara Projects Ltd LT / ST BBB / 10 Assigned (Interchangeable) - A3+ Unallocated R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BBB- 235.41 Reaffirmed (including unallocated limits) (earlier Rs. 237.75 crore including term loans) Raj Chem Plast LT Fund Based BB- 100 Suspended Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd LOC BB- 90 Suspended Rocky Dhar FBL - CC B 120 Downgraded from BB+ Rocky Dhar FBL - Untied Limit B 30 Downgraded from BB+ S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B 5.2 Suspended Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 65 Upgraded from B+ (Revised from Rs 7.47 crore) Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB- 65 Upgraded Limits / A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 5.53 crore) Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 36 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 3.81 crore) Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 44 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 4.19 crore) Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B- 70 Revised from B+ Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Suspended Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based B 40 Suspended Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series 3 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAAmfs - Withdrawn Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series 2 Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vijay Exports LT/ST interchangeable BB / 150 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Water Systems India Pvt Ltd issuer rating Ir B+ - Suspended Western Construction Co. TL B+ 1400 Assigned (Gujarat) Llp Yenepoya University LT - FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (Revised from 7.00) Yenepoya University LT - TL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed (Revised from 51.69) Zenith Engineering Corporation CCF BB+ 52 Suspended Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL BB+ 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.