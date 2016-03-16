US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2 150* Reaffirmed *- Short-term, fund based facilities sub-limit of long-term, fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 155.5 Reaffirmed Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd FBF A3 229 Suspended Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd proposed fund based A3 90.9 Suspended facility Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd non-fund based A3 75 Suspended (sub-limit) facility Atlas Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2+ 150* Reaffirmed *- Short-term, fund based facilities sub-limit of long-term, fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 75 Suspended Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory funding A4+ 175.5 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Dnh Projects Ltd Non- FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 14000 Assigned Financing) (enhanced from Rs 600 crore) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 14000 Assigned Ltd Financing) (enhanced from Rs 400 crore) Escorts Ltd NFBL A1 6130 Upgraded from A2 (earlier 603.00 CR) Escorts Ltd CP (CP)/ST-debt (STD) A1 250 Assigned programme G-Tech Stone Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended G-Tech Stone Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Kwal Pro Exports NFB-FC A4 1 Assigned Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC D 348 Revised from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit D 7 Revised from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 1.20 crore) Nessa Illumination off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd projects Petro Plast Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 500 Suspended Polixel Security Systems Pvt LC A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LOC( A2 20 Assigned ILC/FLC) Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG A2 10 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LOC( A2 70 Assigned ILC/FLC) Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd BG A2 20 Assigned R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd Forward Cover Limits A3 43.4 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 2.00 crore) Raj Chem Plast Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Rocky Dhar Non FBL - BG A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB A4 50.3 Suspended S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd NFL A4 2.6 Suspended S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT/ST scale A4 1.9 Suspended S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd undertake solar SP3B - Assigned projects Shantai Exim Ltd ST FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Techno Exports Bk lines A4 53.5 Suspended Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd LC A4 15 Reaffirmed Yenepoya University ST - NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Revised from 11.11) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - TL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 15 Reaffirmed Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Unallocated B+ 30 Reaffirmed All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Suspended All Services Global Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Suspended All Services Global Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fund BB+ / 100 Suspended A4+ Alliance Projects LT - Unallocated BBB 1000 Suspended Alliance Projects LT - Unallocated BBB 1000 Suspended Amber Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB 70 Reaffirmed Facility Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed Facility Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 280.1 Suspended Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 145.8 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Atlas Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Suspended Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC BB 94 Revised from BB+ Bagga Link Motors Ltd TL BB 85.5 Revised from BB+ Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Senior Unsecured NCD BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated NCD BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 520 Reaffirmed Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Curo India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 650 Suspended Dnh Projects Ltd FBL - CC C 120 Reaffirmed Dnh Projects Ltd FBL - Working capital C 35 Reaffirmed TL Dnh Projects Ltd Un-allocated limits C 65 Reaffirmed / A4 Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL D 241.5 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt Unallocated Limits D 1.8 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Escorts Ltd TL Fac A- 2570 Upgraded from BBB+ (earlier 192.26 CR) Escorts Ltd FBL A- / 4780 Upgraded A1 from BBB+ / A2 (earlier 450.00 CR) Escorts Ltd Unallocated A- / 730 Upgraded A1 from BBB+ / A2 (earlier 111.00 CR) Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 1000 Assigned Programme Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd TL B+ 1400 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd TL C+ 115 Suspended G-Tech Stone Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 185 Suspended Kwal Pro Exports FBL-EPC B+ 35 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL-FBP B+ 43.5 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL - SLC B+ 11.5 Assigned Kwal Pro Exports FBL -TL B+ 3 Assigned Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers WC D 40 Revised from B (Reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital TL D 270 Assigned Mahavir Ship Breakers Funded Interest TL D 22 Assigned Petro Plast Industries Ltd LT fund based BB 150 Suspended Piyush Colonizers Ltd FB-TL BB 300 Assigned Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Assigned Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Packing credit in BBB+ 20 Assigned foreign currency ( PCFC) Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 70 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Packing credit in BBB+ 40 Assigned foreign currency ( PCFC) Provident Housing Ltd FBL BBB 4500 Assigned Provident Housing Ltd LT - Unallocated Limit BBB 490 Assigned Provident Housing Ltd LT / ST BBB / 10 Assigned (Interchangeable) - A3+ Unallocated Puravankara Projects Ltd FBL BBB 16490 Reaffirmed Puravankara Projects Ltd LT / ST BBB / 10 Assigned (Interchangeable) - A3+ Unallocated R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BBB- 235.41 Reaffirmed (including unallocated limits) (earlier Rs. 237.75 crore including term loans) Raj Chem Plast LT Fund Based BB- 100 Suspended Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd LOC BB- 90 Suspended Rocky Dhar FBL - CC B 120 Downgraded from BB+ Rocky Dhar FBL - Untied Limit B 30 Downgraded from BB+ S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B 5.2 Suspended Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 65 Upgraded from B+ (Revised from Rs 7.47 crore) Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB- 65 Upgraded Limits / A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 5.53 crore) Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 36 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 3.81 crore) Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 44 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 4.19 crore) Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B- 70 Revised from B+ Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Suspended Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based B 40 Suspended Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series 3 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAAmfs - Withdrawn Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series 2 Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vijay Exports LT/ST interchangeable BB / 150 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Water Systems India Pvt Ltd issuer rating Ir B+ - Suspended Western Construction Co. TL B+ 1400 Assigned (Gujarat) Llp Yenepoya University LT - FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (Revised from 7.00) Yenepoya University LT - TL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed (Revised from 51.69) Zenith Engineering Corporation CCF BB+ 52 Suspended Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL BB+ 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)