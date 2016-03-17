Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 550 Reaffirmed B. Vijaykumar & Co. Untied Limits A4 150 Reaffirmed Df Forging Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Suspended Expo Freight (Pvt) Ltd Short- term FB Fac A3 10 Suspended Galaxy Bearings Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5780 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 600 Suspended Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 1820 Suspended Manipal Acunova Ltd Non FB Fac A4 385 Suspended Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 20 Assigned Designs Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.0 crore) Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 40 Assigned Designs Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2.0 crore) Premier Exports International FB Fac A4 122.5 Suspended Rane (Madras) Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 310 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd ST non FB Fac - A1 - Reaffirmed sublimit Rane (Madras) Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Royel Impex NFBL A4 150 Suspended Royel Impex NFBL A4 50 Suspended Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac/ LC D - Revised from A4+ Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac/ BG D 0.5 Revised from A4+ Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Short- term FB Fac A3+ 150 Suspended Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Suspended St.Johns Cashew Company FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd - SP 2 - Assigned T & T Projects Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned United Telecoms Ltd ST - Non Fund Based D 3060 Revised from projects A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme AA- 4000 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A+ Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt AA- 500 Upgraded Corporation Ltd Programme from A+ Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme AA- 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt AA- 500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme Aveena Milk Products LT FB Bk Fac B+ 100 Assigned D.S. Enterprises FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Df Forging Ltd FB Fac BB- 182.5 Suspended Expo Freight (Pvt) Ltd LT Ratings BBB- 25 Suspended Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT Fund Based -CC* BB 140* Revised from BB+ Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB 47 Revised from BB+ Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD's AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD's AA+ 4050 Reaffirmed Holy Faith International (P) NFBL BBB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Holy Faith International (P) FBL 250 Reaffirmed Ltd BBB-/ A3 International Fresh Farm TL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Products India Ltd (enhanced from 12.00CR) International Fresh Farm CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Products India Ltd Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac/ CC D 7.5 Revised from B+ Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac/ CC D 28.4 Revised from B+ Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT D 19.1 Assigned Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST D 14.5 Assigned Jot Impex Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT Scale) D 200 Revised from BB M.P & Sons LT FB Fac B+ 200 Suspended Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA- 250 Revised from AA Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA- 1155 Revised from AA Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB BBB 120 Suspended Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LT Fund based BBB 600 Suspended Malhotra Book Depot FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd LT FB Fac BB 155 Suspended Mbd Printographics (P) Ltd Bk Fac BB 143.7 Withdrawn Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 150 Assigned Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac (enhanced from Rs. 12.0 crore) Motherson Sumi Infotech & Unallocated A-/A1 15 Assigned Designs Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 0.5 crore) Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Suspended Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- TL B+ 15 Suspended Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- Proposed B+ 60 Suspended Limit Rane (Madras) Ltd TL Fac A 1631 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd LT FB Fac A 1526 Reaffirmed Royel Impex FBL B 50 Suspended Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt FBL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars TL C+ 692.4 Upgraded And Chemicals Ltd from D Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars Unallocated limits C+ 307.6 Upgraded And Chemicals Ltd from D Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 245 Suspended Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 150 Suspended Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL Limits BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated Limits BB+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Mill St.Johns Cashew Company FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended St.Johns Cashew Company Proposed Fac B+ 10 Suspended United Telecoms Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC D 590 Revised from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.