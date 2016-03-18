Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Non-Fund Based A4 25.6 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed {revised from 45.00 Cr} Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Fund based A2+ 300 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) {revised from 45.00 Cr} Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: NFBL A2+ 51.4 Reaffirmed {revised from 7.87 Cr} Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: NFBL (sub-limit) A2+ - Withdrawn {revised from 3.00 Cr} Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit / BG Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And CP/ ST debt A1+ 50000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (enhanced from Rs 3,500 Cr) Future Financial Servicess Pvt CP / ST debt Programme A2+ 200 Assigned Ltd Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 49.3 Suspended Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Kamakhya India Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit / BG Ramco Systems Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 155 Reassigned Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Non-FBL * D 5 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd A4 * Sub-limit of long-term fund-based limits-CC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - TL BB- 13.825 Reaffirmed Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Adarsh Rice Mill Unallocated BB- / 0.575 Reaffirmed A4 Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd TL facility D 179.7 Reassigned Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 335 Reassigned Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 20 Reassigned facility Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based D 45.3 Downgraded facility from B+ / A4 Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL A- - Withdrawn {revised from 8.56 Cr} Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: Fund based A- - Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 5 Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 447.7 Provisional (SO) Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 25.4 Provisional (SO) Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt CC B+ 65 Assigned Ltd Classic Enterprises Ltd CC BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB- Classic Enterprises Ltd TL BB+ 85 Upgraded from BB- Frontier Emporio CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.5 crore) Frontier Emporio TL BB- 26 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 4.0 crore) Frontier Emporio Unallocated BB- / 14 Assigned A4 Future Financial Servicess Pvt Bk Loan Fac BBB+ 1500 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 75 Cr) Habib Textiles Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 50 Assigned Habib Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft B+ 50 Assigned Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.70 crore) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 9.4 Suspended Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 135 Suspended Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 321.2 Suspended JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Reaffirmed (Bathinda) Ltd JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Reaffirmed (Ferozepur) Ltd Kamakhya India Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Kamakhya India Ltd TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Revised from 3 Cr Kamakhya India Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB- 20 Reaffirmed / A3 M L Rice Mills FBL B+ 235 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Merlin Buildcon (Gujarat) Llp CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Merlin Buildcon (Gujarat) Llp TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (SO) Merlin Projects Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Merlin Projects Ltd TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 54 downgraded from C+ Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 22 downgraded from C+ Ramco Systems Ltd FB Fac A- 200 Reassigned Ramco Systems Ltd Unallocated Fac A- / 1000 Reassigned A2+ Ramco Systems Ltd Bk Fac AA- 3105 Withdrawn (SO) / A- (SO) S D Rice Mills FBL B 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Shiv Cotton Industries- Tankara Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotton Industries- Tankara Fund Based- TL B 15 Reaffirmed Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 962.9 Provisional (SO) Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 76.6 Provisional (SO) Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning CC D 120 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+ Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning TL D 62.2 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+ (revised from 7.82 Cr) Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Unallocated Limits D 58.3 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+ (revised from 4.23 Cr) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 30000 Assigned Programme-Basel-III (hyb) Techno India TL D 90 Downgraded from C+ Techno India Overdraft Limit D 160 Downgraded from C+ Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles FB Fac B- 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Unitech Mercantile Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 120 Assigned Voltas Ltd TL AA 300 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd LT, FBL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd LT/ ST, Non-FBL * AA / 15000 Reaffirmed A1+ * Non Fund Based limit (long term and short term) utilization should not exceed Rs. 1,500 crore at any point of usage -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.