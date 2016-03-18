Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Rice Mill Non-Fund Based A4 25.6 Reaffirmed
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
{revised from 45.00 Cr}
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Fund based A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
{revised from 45.00 Cr}
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: NFBL A2+ 51.4 Reaffirmed
{revised from 7.87 Cr}
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: NFBL (sub-limit) A2+ - Withdrawn
{revised from 3.00 Cr}
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit / BG
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned
Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And CP/ ST debt A1+ 50000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 3,500 Cr)
Future Financial Servicess Pvt CP / ST debt Programme A2+ 200 Assigned
Ltd
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 49.3 Suspended
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 5 Suspended
Kamakhya India Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit / BG
Ramco Systems Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 155 Reassigned
Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Non-FBL * D 5 Revised from
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd A4
* Sub-limit of long-term fund-based limits-CC
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - TL BB- 13.825 Reaffirmed
Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Adarsh Rice Mill Unallocated BB- / 0.575 Reaffirmed
A4
Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd TL facility D 179.7 Reassigned
Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 335 Reassigned
Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 20 Reassigned
facility
Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based D 45.3 Downgraded
facility from
B+ /
A4
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL A- - Withdrawn
{revised from 8.56 Cr}
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: Fund based A- - Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 5
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 447.7 Provisional
(SO)
Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 25.4 Provisional
(SO)
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt CC B+ 65 Assigned
Ltd
Classic Enterprises Ltd CC BB+ 50 Upgraded
from
BB-
Classic Enterprises Ltd TL BB+ 85 Upgraded
from
BB-
Frontier Emporio CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3.5 crore)
Frontier Emporio TL BB- 26 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 4.0 crore)
Frontier Emporio Unallocated BB- / 14 Assigned
A4
Future Financial Servicess Pvt Bk Loan Fac BBB+ 1500 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from 75 Cr)
Habib Textiles Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 50 Assigned
Habib Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft B+ 50 Assigned
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.70 crore)
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 9.4 Suspended
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 135 Suspended
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 321.2 Suspended
JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Reaffirmed
(Bathinda) Ltd
JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Reaffirmed
(Ferozepur) Ltd
Kamakhya India Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Kamakhya India Ltd TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Revised from 3 Cr
Kamakhya India Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
/ A3
M L Rice Mills FBL B+ 235 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore)
Merlin Buildcon (Gujarat) Llp CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Merlin Buildcon (Gujarat) Llp TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Merlin Projects Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Merlin Projects Ltd TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 54 downgraded
from C+
Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 22 downgraded
from C+
Ramco Systems Ltd FB Fac A- 200 Reassigned
Ramco Systems Ltd Unallocated Fac A- / 1000 Reassigned
A2+
Ramco Systems Ltd Bk Fac AA- 3105 Withdrawn
(SO) /
A- (SO)
S D Rice Mills FBL B 165 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore)
Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Shiv Cotton Industries- Tankara Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Shiv Cotton Industries- Tankara Fund Based- TL B 15 Reaffirmed
Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 962.9 Provisional
(SO)
Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 76.6 Provisional
(SO)
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning CC D 120 Revised from
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning TL D 62.2 Revised from
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+
(revised from 7.82 Cr)
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Unallocated Limits D 58.3 Revised from
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd B+
(revised from 4.23 Cr)
State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 30000 Assigned
Programme-Basel-III (hyb)
Techno India TL D 90 Downgraded
from C+
Techno India Overdraft Limit D 160 Downgraded
from C+
Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles FB Fac B- 200 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Unitech Mercantile Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 120 Assigned
Voltas Ltd TL AA 300 Reaffirmed
Voltas Ltd LT, FBL AA 1200 Reaffirmed
Voltas Ltd LT/ ST, Non-FBL * AA / 15000 Reaffirmed
A1+
* Non Fund Based limit (long term and short term) utilization should not exceed Rs. 1,500 crore
at any point of usage
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
