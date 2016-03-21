Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstone International Non-FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Arm Tech India Ltd Non FB Fac A4 110 Suspended Avia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd CP A1+ 400 Withdrawn Bhatia & Company Inventory Funding A4+ 265 Upgraded from A4 Bhatia & Company Overdraft A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Bhatia & Company LOC A4+ 120 Upgraded from A4 C S Construction Company Pvt Non-FBL A2 2120 Assigned Ltd C S Construction Company Pvt Proposed Non-FBL A2 1380 Assigned Ltd Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A3+ 180 Suspended Geetha Timbers LT FBL A4 5 Revised from BB- Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme A1+ 12000 Assigned Innovations Pvt Ltd Ongrid solar projects.SP 3D - Assigned Lucky Exports Bk Fac A4+ 1700 Suspended Precious Jewels Corporation FBL A4+ 150 Assigned / Outstanding Precious Jewels Corporation NFBL ICRA]A4+ 0.5 Assigned Royal Exports ST scale - FB Fac A4+ 180 Revised from A3 Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ - Reaffirmed * Sublimit of CC Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd Derivative A2+ 10 Assigned Sri Sharadha Timbers ST, non- FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstone International Fund Based Bk Fac BBB 80 Reaffirmed Anand Cranks CC Fac (LT Scale B+ 70 Reaffirmed Anand Cranks TL Fac (LT Scale) B+ 10 Reaffirmed Anand Cranks Unallocated (LT/ST B+/ 20 Reaffirmed Scale) A4 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt - 200 Assigned Programme Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme - 245 Rating withdrawn Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL BBB 3964.7 Assigned / Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Bk BBB 1035.3 Reaffirmed Limits Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) Programmes BBB 2437.9 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 50 Reaffirmed Programme Arm Tech India Ltd Bk Fac B+ 40 Suspended Avia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 25 Reaffirmed Avia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 40 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd NFBL AA+ 310 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd FBL AA+ 250 Withdrawn Bhagyoday Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.4 Suspended Bhagyoday Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 220 Suspended Bhatia & Company TL BB+ 103.7 Upgraded from BB Bhatia & Company CC BB+ 270 Upgraded from BB Bhatia & Company Unallocated BB+ / 73.7 Upgraded A4+ from BB / A4 Bydesign India Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based / CC BBB- 7.5 Assigned Bydesign India Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BBB- 200 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd Bk Fac AA / 310 On watch A1+ Developing implications Geetha Timbers ST Non-FBL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - CC BB 2900 Assigned / Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Outstanding Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - TL BB 938.6 Outstanding Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shiv Shakti International Bk Fac B+ - Suspended Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 650 Reaffirmed Sri Sharadha Timbers LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed The Government LT- Bk Loans BB+ 6694.4 Revised from Tele-Communication Employees BBB- Cooperative Society Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.