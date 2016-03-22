Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd ST non FB facility A4+ 70 Upgraded From A4 Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Revised from A4 Corporation Bank CD A1+ 300000 Assigned Deutsche Asset Management Treasury Fund Cash A2 - Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Plan Deutsche Asset Management Insta Cash Plus Fund A2 - Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Ig Solar Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP4D - Assigned International Cargo Terminals Non Fund Based A2 650 Assigned & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 195 Upgraded From A3 Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, FB Fac (sub A3+ 180 Assigned limits) - Note Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Lok Enterprises ST Scale - NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed M/S Kantilal Chhotalal FB Fac A2 280 Reaffirmed Mangalore Electricity Supply ST loans A2 2111.1 Assigned Co. Ltd Prince Marketing ST, non-FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 46.6 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ - Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A2+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 18200 Downgraded from of A4 Snqs International Socks Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A4 - Withdrawn Ltd Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Structural Specialities & BG A4+ 35 Assigned Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd. Structural Specialities & ILC/FLC-DP/DA 90days A4+ 3.5 Assigned Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd. Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd ST- Non-fund A4 50 Revised based-Letter of upward to D Viom Networks Ltd ST Fac A1 750 Upgraded from A2+ Voith Industrial Services Bk Fac A1+ 50 Suspended India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB 10 Upgraded from BB- A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 100 Upgraded (Stable)/ from A4+ BB- Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from B+ Darwin Pharma Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Limits B 100 Assigned Dempo Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10.0 crore) Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers Insta Cash Plus Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Pvt Ltd Earthcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 120 Revised from B Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amoun BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 95.5 Suspended International Cargo Terminals Fund based - TL BBB+ 680.8 Assigned & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, TL BBB 100 Assigned K.D. Cements TL BBB- 99.6 Withdrawn K.D. Cements CC Facility BBB- 100 Revised upward to BBB Kaveri Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 132.8 Suspended Kaveri Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 67.2 Suspended Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC B- 220 Revised from B+ Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- 80 Revised from Capital TL B+ Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non Fund B- 165.7 Revised from Based Unallocated B+/ A4 reaffirmed Lok Enterprises LT Scale -FBL - CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mangalore Electricity Supply LT loans BBB+ 4110.7 Outstanding Co. Ltd Mangalore Electricity Supply FBL BBB+ 1650 Outstanding Co. Ltd Mangalore Electricity Supply Unallocated BBB+ 128.2 Assigned Co. Ltd / A2 National Electronics Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned Osia Gems Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale -FBL BB+ 550 Revised from / A4+ BBB- / A3 Paratus Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Prince Marketing Long-TL B+ 330 Reaffirmed Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Assigned Shivam Pipe Industries TL B- 35 Assigned Shivam Pipe Industries CC B- 55 Assigned Shivam Pipe Industries Non-FBL B- 20 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL D 17444.7 Downgraded from of BB Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL D 29490 Downgraded from of BB Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 500 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL A- 490.9 Reaffirmed Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd CC BB 180 Upgraded from BB- Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 20.8 Assigned Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL BB-/ 9.2 Assigned - Untied Limit ICRA]A4 Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: TL Fac B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: Fund based B+ - Reaffirmed Ltd (sublimit) Fac Sobha Ltd TL A 22545.9 Assigned Sobha Ltd FB WC Limits A 4300 Outstanding Sobha Ltd NFB WC Limits A 3750 Outstanding Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL Fac BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT proposed limits BB+ 121 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Medium-term fixed MB+ 30 Reaffirmed deposit programme State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Downgraded Programme-Basel-III (hyb) from B+ / A4 Structural Specialities & CC BB 15 Assigned Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd. Structural Specialities & TL BB 6.7 Assigned Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd. Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd LT loans AA 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund AA / 2000 Assigned Based A1+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC C+ 15 Revised upward to D Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT -TL C+ 15.5 Revised upward to D Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount C+/ 2.8 Revised A4 upward to D Vaishnavi Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 70 Downgraded from B+ Viom Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A/ 32480 Upgraded Limits A1 from A-/A2+ Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac A 56132.9 Upgraded from A- Voith Industrial Services LT Rating A+ - Suspended India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)