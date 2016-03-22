Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd ST non FB facility A4+ 70 Upgraded
From
A4
Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Revised from
A4
Corporation Bank CD A1+ 300000 Assigned
Deutsche Asset Management Treasury Fund Cash A2 - Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd Plan
Deutsche Asset Management Insta Cash Plus Fund A2 - Withdrawn
India Pvt Ltd
Ig Solar Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP4D - Assigned
International Cargo Terminals Non Fund Based A2 650 Assigned
& Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 195 Upgraded
From
A3
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, FB Fac (sub A3+ 180 Assigned
limits) - Note
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG A4 70 Reaffirmed
Lok Enterprises ST Scale - NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
M/S Kantilal Chhotalal FB Fac A2 280 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Electricity Supply ST loans A2 2111.1 Assigned
Co. Ltd
Prince Marketing ST, non-FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 46.6 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ - Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A2+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 18200 Downgraded
from of
A4
Snqs International Socks Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A4 - Withdrawn
Ltd
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Structural Specialities & BG A4+ 35 Assigned
Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Structural Specialities & ILC/FLC-DP/DA 90days A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd ST- Non-fund A4 50 Revised
based-Letter of upward to
D
Viom Networks Ltd ST Fac A1 750 Upgraded
from
A2+
Voith Industrial Services Bk Fac A1+ 50 Suspended
India Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB 10 Upgraded
from
BB-
A.S. Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 100 Upgraded
(Stable)/ from
A4+ BB-
Bhupinder Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from
B+
Darwin Pharma Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Limits B 100 Assigned
Dempo Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 10.0 crore)
Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers Insta Cash Plus Fund AAAmfs - Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Earthcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 120 Revised from
B
Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amoun BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 95.5 Suspended
International Cargo Terminals Fund based - TL BBB+ 680.8 Assigned
& Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, TL BBB 100 Assigned
K.D. Cements TL BBB- 99.6 Withdrawn
K.D. Cements CC Facility BBB- 100 Revised
upward to
BBB
Kaveri Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 132.8 Suspended
Kaveri Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 67.2 Suspended
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC B- 220 Revised from
B+
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- 80 Revised from
Capital TL B+
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non Fund B- 165.7 Revised from
Based Unallocated B+/
A4
reaffirmed
Lok Enterprises LT Scale -FBL - CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Electricity Supply LT loans BBB+ 4110.7 Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Mangalore Electricity Supply FBL BBB+ 1650 Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Mangalore Electricity Supply Unallocated BBB+ 128.2 Assigned
Co. Ltd / A2
National Electronics Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned
Osia Gems Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale -FBL BB+ 550 Revised from
/ A4+ BBB-
/ A3
Paratus Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Prince Marketing Long-TL B+ 330 Reaffirmed
Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Assigned
Shivam Pipe Industries TL B- 35 Assigned
Shivam Pipe Industries CC B- 55 Assigned
Shivam Pipe Industries Non-FBL B- 20 Assigned
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL D 17444.7 Downgraded
from of
BB
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL D 29490 Downgraded
from of
BB
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 500 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL A- 490.9 Reaffirmed
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd CC BB 180 Upgraded
from
BB-
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 20.8 Assigned
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL BB-/ 9.2 Assigned
- Untied Limit ICRA]A4
Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: TL Fac B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Snqs International Socks Pvt LT: Fund based B+ - Reaffirmed
Ltd (sublimit) Fac
Sobha Ltd TL A 22545.9 Assigned
Sobha Ltd FB WC Limits A 4300 Outstanding
Sobha Ltd NFB WC Limits A 3750 Outstanding
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL Fac BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT proposed limits BB+ 121 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Medium-term fixed MB+ 30 Reaffirmed
deposit programme
State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Downgraded
Programme-Basel-III (hyb) from
B+ /
A4
Structural Specialities & CC BB 15 Assigned
Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Structural Specialities & TL BB 6.7 Assigned
Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd LT loans AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund AA / 2000 Assigned
Based A1+
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC C+ 15 Revised
upward to
D
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT -TL C+ 15.5 Revised
upward to
D
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount C+/ 2.8 Revised
A4 upward to
D
Vaishnavi Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 70 Downgraded
from B+
Viom Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A/ 32480 Upgraded
Limits A1 from
A-/A2+
Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac A 56132.9 Upgraded
from A-
Voith Industrial Services LT Rating A+ - Suspended
India Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)