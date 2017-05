Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andy Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP2C Assigned projects Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 225 Revised from A3 Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd Short -Term FB Fac A4+ 113 Withdrawn Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 16.8 Withdrawn Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 70 @ Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated A3+ 30 @ India Solar Ltd off-grid solar SP4D Assigned projects Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 55 Reassigned Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based A4+ 120 Revised from EPC/FBD/FBP/ A4 PCFC/EBR*# *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit. # Overall FBWC limit fully interchangeable within limit of Rs. 12.00 crore Jinny Marine Traders Non Fund Based- CEL* A4+ 12.5 Revised from A4 *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL - Credit Exposure Limit. Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A1 550 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A1 100 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST fund based / NFBL A1 12070 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Reaffirmed K.S. Impex Ltd Bk Fac A4 320 Suspended Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 750 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 - Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1 - Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Lt Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 720 @ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Non FBL A3+ 20 @ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated A3+ 10 @ Newage Fire Protection Fund based - FBP/UFBP A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - PC* (Sub A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd limits) Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - LC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit# (Sub limits) Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - BG A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Omega Natural Polarity Pvt Ltd On-grid solar projectsSP 3D - Assigned Padam Interiors Non-Fund Based BG A3+ 200 Reaffirmed limit (BG) Padam Interiors Non-Fund Based LOC A3+ - Assigned (LC)* Raghunath Agro Industries NFBL A3+ 20 @ Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST fund based A1 40 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A1 30 Reaffirmed S.K. Industries Off-grid solar SP 4C - Assigned projects Sagar International Documentary Foreign A4 120 Reaffirmed Bills Purchased (DFBP) Sagar International Foreign LC A4 30 Reaffirmed Sagar International Foreign BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Sagar International Derivate Exposure A4 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 27500 Reaffirmed Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt NFBL A4+ 70 Revised from Ltd A3 Visuell Creations NFBL A4 50 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 1.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- System Control & Automation CC B+ 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 170 Suspended A4 Alpha Marine FBL B+ 120 Assigned Annpoorna Overseas CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Arihant Dream Infra Projects TL D 149 Revised from Ltd BB- Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 220 Reaffirmed Asb Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Asb Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Bk Lines ICRA]A+ / 7250 Assigned A1+ Bal Pharma Ltd TL BBB 285.5 Revised from BBB- Bal Pharma Ltd FB Fac BBB 421 Revised from BBB- Bal Pharma Ltd Proposed limits BBB 18.7 Revised from / A3+ BBB-/ A3 Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 89 Suspended Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG B 66.4 Reaffirmed Camden Industries Ltd NCDs Pro 6500 Assigned AAA Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Proposed limits BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 3539 @ Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 315 @ Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1250 @ Deep Motors FBL-CC BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Electronica Finance Ltd LT / ST Bk Lines BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed / / A2+ Upgraded from A2 Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd NFBL D 2400 Downgraded from A3 H B Oil Industries limits B 50.3 Suspended Hindustan Fibre Glass Works Fund Based -TL B- 4 Assigned Hindustan Fibre Glass Works Fund Based -CC B- 86 Assigned Hindustan Fibre Glass Works Non-Fund Based -BG B- 5 Assigned Il Jin Electronics (India) Pvt FBL BB 172.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Il Jin Electronics (India) Pvt Unallocated Bk limits BB/A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd LT/ST Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BB 350 Assigned Imperial Pvt Ltd Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC C 170 Reassigned Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C 95 Reassigned Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd Bk lines BB- 101.7 Suspended Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based- TL I BB+ 7.5 Revised from BB Jinny Marine Traders Fund Based- TL II BB+ 30 Revised from BB Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd TL A 750 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 12350 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL (Proposed) BB 16.2 Upgraded from BB- Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 130 Upgraded from BB- Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BB 30 Upgraded Credit from BB- Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 25590 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A 660 Reaffirmed Laxmi Grits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 56.5 Suspended Lt Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 9026.2 @ Lt Foods Ltd TL BBB 925 @ Lt Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1700 @ M.M. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT - CC Facility B 60 Assigned M.M. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B 40 Assigned limits Madhucon Agra Jaipur TL D 2300 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Manila Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 60 Suspended Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 1120 @ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 350 @ Newage Fire Protection Fund based - TL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - CCs BB 48 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Unallocated limits@ BB 11 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd /A4+ Padam Interiors Fund based CC limit BBB 100 Reaffirmed (CC) Raghunath Agro Industries Working Capital Limits BBB 950 @ Raghunath Agro Industries TL BBB 30 @ Rahul Texo Print LT; FBL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL A 210 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT fund based A 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.0 crore) S. Venugopala Reddy TL BB 57.6 Reaffirmed S. Venugopala Reddy Over Draft BB 10 Assigned S. Venugopala Reddy Unallocated Limits BB 7.4 Assigned Sahasralingeshwara Power Pvt TL B 640 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Cotex CC facility B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Cotex TL B 17.8 Reaffirmed Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt CC B- 50 Assigned Ltd Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Non FB Fac B- 3.5 Assigned Ltd Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Unallocated limit B- / 46.5 Assigned Ltd A4 Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 544 Reaffirmed Soham Phalguni Renewable TL B 352.3 Reaffirmed Energy Pvt Ltd Soham Renewable Energy India TL B 387 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 11915 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 14989 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 6720 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 9250 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 900 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1850 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2200 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1451 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 670 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks AA+ 80.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 7500 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 7500 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed System Control & Automation TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd System Control & Automation Non-FB Fac B+/ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 35 Revised from BB- Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt FBL BB+ 115 Revised from Ltd BBB- Vishwas Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned Vishwas Cotton Industries TL B 10 Assigned Visuell Creations FBL B- 50 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 44.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.94 Cr) Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 5 Reaffirmed Voith Hydro Pvt Ltd Long/ST NFBL A / A1 2000 Revised from AA- /A1+ (Revised from 155CR) Windsor Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC limit BBB 99 Upgraded from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 