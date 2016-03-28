Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gokilaa Gaarments FB Fac A4 220 Suspended Gokilaa Gaarments non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Manisha Infrasolutions Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned Myk Spinning Industries Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A3 45 Reaffirmed (revised from 5 Cr) Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 38.1 Suspended Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A2 365 Upgraded from A3 (Revised from 26.5 Cr) Raj Engineers Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned projects Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1+ Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1+ Reaffirmed # # - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on national scale as distinct from international rating scale. Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1+ 295 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1+ Reaffirmed limit Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac- sub A1+ Reaffirmed limit # # - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on national scale as distinct from international rating scale. Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FBL/ Unallocated A4 20 Assigned Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase A3+ 144 Reaffirmed Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd ST (ST) - Non FB Fac A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Yamuna Machine Works Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed Limit Yamuna Machine Works Ltd BG Limit A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd NCDs AA+ 2700 Assigned (SO) Provisional Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 47.5 Assigned Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 13 Assigned Alfa Peb Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated BB / 39.5 Assigned A4+ Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NCD AA 1000 Assigned Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 890 Revised from C- (reduced from 95.50 Cr) Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd Proposed Limits D 65 Revised from C- Buddha Sortex Rice Industries FBL B+ 67.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Commercial Auto Products Pvt Bk lines B+/ 100 Suspended Ltd A4 Dynamic Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 80 Revised from BBB- Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.50 crore) Gokilaa Gaarments TL B+ 13.3 Suspended Hind Rectifiers Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 215 Downgraded from BBB- Hind Rectifiers Ltd Non-FBL (LG/LC) BB+ 140 Downgraded from BBB- / A3 India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd proposed FBL BB+ 200 Assigned K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 157.5 Revised from BB- K World Estate Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 500 Suspended M/S Tightwell Fasteners LT Bk Fac BB 80 Revised from BB+ Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 70 Suspended Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 25.4 Assigned Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL B / 62.1 Assigned - Untied Limit A4 Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BBB- 43.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.50 Cr) Myk Spinning Industries Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.95 Cr) Myk Spinning Industries Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 125.4 Reaffirmed (proposed) (revised from 8.96 Cr) Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.14 crore) Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL B- 106.7 Suspended Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB 500 Upgraded From BBB- (Revised from 40 Cr) Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Fund based BBB 117 Upgraded from BBB- (Revised from 8.9 Cr) Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB Upgraded from BBB- (Revised from 22.8 Cr) Pn Rao LT - TL BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Pn Rao LT: Fund based BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Rana Milk Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 190 Suspended Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac A+ 46 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A+ 430 Reaffirmed ## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A+ 828.2 Reaffirmed Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB- 150 Assigned Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FBL/ CC B- 50 Assigned Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 100.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.57 crore) Trichy Padalur Tollways Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 2920 Suspended Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.2 Downgraded from BB+ (revised from 0.85 Cr) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd LT (LT) - FB Fac BB 120 Downgraded from BB+ Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Proposed Fac BB / 10.8 Downgraded A4+ from BB+ / Reaffirmed (revised from 0.65 Cr) Yamuna Machine Works Ltd CC Limit B+ 65 Reaffirmed Yamuna Machine Works Ltd TL Limits B+ 24.1 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 3.61 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.