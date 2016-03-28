Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gokilaa Gaarments FB Fac A4 220 Suspended
Gokilaa Gaarments non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 15 Reaffirmed
Manisha Infrasolutions Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned
projects
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A3 45 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5 Cr)
Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 7.2 Reaffirmed
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 38.1 Suspended
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A2 365 Upgraded
from
A3
(Revised from 26.5 Cr)
Raj Engineers Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1+ Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1+ Reaffirmed
#
# - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on
national scale as distinct from international rating scale.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1+ 295 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1+ Reaffirmed
limit
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac- sub A1+ Reaffirmed
limit #
# - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on
national scale as distinct from international rating scale.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FBL/ Unallocated A4 20 Assigned
Fertilizers Pvt Ltd
Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase A3+ 144 Reaffirmed
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd ST (ST) - Non FB Fac A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Yamuna Machine Works Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed
Limit
Yamuna Machine Works Ltd BG Limit A4 15 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd NCDs AA+ 2700 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 47.5 Assigned
Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 13 Assigned
Alfa Peb Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated BB / 39.5 Assigned
A4+
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NCD AA 1000 Assigned
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 890 Revised from
C-
(reduced from 95.50 Cr)
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd Proposed Limits D 65 Revised from
C-
Buddha Sortex Rice Industries FBL B+ 67.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Bk lines B+/ 100 Suspended
Ltd A4
Dynamic Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 80 Revised from
BBB-
Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 15.50 crore)
Gokilaa Gaarments TL B+ 13.3 Suspended
Hind Rectifiers Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 215 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Hind Rectifiers Ltd Non-FBL (LG/LC) BB+ 140 Downgraded
from
BBB- /
A3
India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd proposed FBL BB+ 200 Assigned
K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 157.5 Revised from
BB-
K World Estate Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 500 Suspended
M/S Tightwell Fasteners LT Bk Fac BB 80 Revised from
BB+
Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 70 Suspended
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 25.4 Assigned
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL B / 62.1 Assigned
- Untied Limit A4
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BBB- 43.7 Reaffirmed
(revised from 6.50 Cr)
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
(revised from 9.95 Cr)
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 125.4 Reaffirmed
(proposed)
(revised from 8.96 Cr)
Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.14 crore)
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL B- 106.7 Suspended
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB 500 Upgraded
From
BBB-
(Revised from 40 Cr)
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Fund based BBB 117 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(Revised from 8.9 Cr)
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB Upgraded
from
BBB-
(Revised from 22.8 Cr)
Pn Rao LT - TL BBB- 27 Reaffirmed
Pn Rao LT: Fund based BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Rana Milk Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 190 Suspended
Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac A+ 46 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A+ 430 Reaffirmed
## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In
case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A+ 828.2 Reaffirmed
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB- 150 Assigned
Shri Laxminarayan Chemical & FBL/ CC B- 50 Assigned
Fertilizers Pvt Ltd
Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 100.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.57 crore)
Trichy Padalur Tollways Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 2920 Suspended
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.2 Downgraded
from
BB+
(revised from 0.85 Cr)
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd LT (LT) - FB Fac BB 120 Downgraded
from
BB+
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Proposed Fac BB / 10.8 Downgraded
A4+ from
BB+ /
Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.65 Cr)
Yamuna Machine Works Ltd CC Limit B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Yamuna Machine Works Ltd TL Limits B+ 24.1 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 3.61 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
