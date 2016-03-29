Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Power Controls Off-grid solar SP 3D - Assigned projects. Arum Investments Pvt Ltd CP programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Bhatia & Company LOC A4+ 120 outstanding Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (sublimit) A3 - Reaffirmed Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed Ecap Equities Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Hindustan Latex Family Non-FB Fac A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Planning Promotion Trust Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A2+ Upgraded Fac backed by letter (SO) from of comfort from Hyundai A2(SO) Steel Company, Republic of Korea Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A2+ 900 Reassigned Fac backed by letter (SO) from of comfort from Hyundai A3 Steel Company, Republic of Korea Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3+ Upgraded Fac from A3 Indus Integrated Information Non FBL - BG A4 4 Assigned Management Ltd Indus Integrated Information Non FBL - Proposed BG A4 6 Assigned Management Ltd Marpol Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Fund Based# A4 - Reaffirmed Marpol Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 80 Reaffirmed Based Mccoy Architectural Systems Non fund based A3 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd N. S. Power solar projects. SP 3C Assigned Natural Capsules Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 12.9 Reaffirmed New Tech Creations FB Fac A4 70 Suspended New Tech Creations proposed Fac A4 30 Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Outstanding Ltd Polysol Industries ST NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Polysol Industries ST NFBL A4 8 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Non Fund based- BG A4 16.5 Suspended Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Non Fund based- A4 4 Suspended Ltd Credit Exposure Limit Rashmi Metaliks Ltd NFBL A2 1870 notice for withdrawal Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 50 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4 55 suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aptus Value Housing Finance Bk Fac BBB+ 5000 Re-affirmed India Ltd /outstanding Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB 4500 Assigned Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 175 Suspended B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt CC facility BB+ 150 Suspended Ltd B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt Non fund based BB+ / 100 Suspended Ltd facility A4+ Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FB Bk Fac BBB- 12215 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhartiya City Developers Pvt NCD Programme BBB- 557.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhatia & Company TL BB+ 103.7 outstanding Bhatia & Company CC BB+ 270 outstanding Bhatia & Company Inventory Funding BB+ 265 outstanding Bhatia & Company Overdraft BB+ 50 outstanding Bhatia & Company Unallocated BB+ / 73.7 outstanding A4+ Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhuwalka Castings And Forging LT, Term-Loans BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka Castings And Forging LT, FB BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL D / 91.1 Reassigned Co. Ltd BB (SO) Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Ecostar Goel Properties Llp LT, FBL BB+ 100 Withdrawn Ecostar Goel Properties Llp LT, FBL BB+ 100 Withdrawn Eos Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 160 Suspended Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Proposed Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed / A4 Gokak Sugars Ltd TL B 160 Reassigned Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL B 200 Reassigned Gokul Cotton Industries CC B 90 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries TL B 22.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.65 crore) Gokul Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits B 87.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.35 crore) Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Hindustan Latex Family CC Limits A+ 100* Reaffirmed Planning Promotion Trust *50% one way interchangeability from fund based to non-fund based limits Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB+ Reassigned (sub-limit)facility (SO) from backed by letter of BBB- comfort from Hyundai Steel Company, Republic of Korea Indus Integrated Information FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned Management Ltd Indus Integrated Information FBL -Proposed CC BB- 60 Assigned Management Ltd Indus Integrated Information FBL - Proposed TL BB- 30 Assigned Management Ltd K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Withdrawn K. Venkata Raju Engineers And FBL B+ 90 Revised from Contractors Pvt Ltd BB- K. Venkata Raju Engineers And NFBL B+ 250 Revised from Contractors Pvt Ltd BB- Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - TL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT - TL AA- 110 outstanding Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT - Fund Based AA- outstanding Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT/ST - Fund Based AA- / 4550 Assigned Ltd ICRA A1+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT/ST - Non Fund Based AA- / 6900 Assigned Ltd ICRA A1+ Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC B 89 Downgraded from B+ Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd TL B 10.5 Downgraded from B+ Maa Ganga Rice Mill LT Ratings B+ - Suspended Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC BB- 115 Reaffirmed Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd BG BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC BB- 53.8 Reaffirmed Marpol Pvt Ltd LT Scale - CC B+ 110 Revised from B- Mccoy Architectural Systems CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mccoy Architectural Systems TL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd National Seeds Corporation Ltd FBL AA 750 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd TL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd Unallocated Fac BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed / A2 Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 301.9 revised from BB- Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL B+ 120 revised from BB- Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 111.8 revised from BB- Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA% 1200 Outstanding Ltd % under rating watch with positive implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA% 7500 Outstanding Ltd % under rating watch with positive implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA% 25000 Outstanding Ltd % under rating watch with positive implications Polestar Maritime Ltd LT Loan Fac A- 654 Reaffirmed Polysol Industries LT FBL B+ 20 Downgraded from BB- Prashanth Fertility Research LT - TL Fac BBB 200 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 225 Suspended Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 1250 Suspended Ltd Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC facility BBB+ 750 notice for withdrawal Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL A(SO) 2750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL A(SO) 18043.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rukmini Educational Charitable TL B+ 1250 Reaffirmed Trust S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sadguru Medical & Research FBL - TL B 79 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Sadguru Medical & Research FBL - CC B 10 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Sakthi Finance Ltd NCDs BBB 250 Assigned Samhita Builders Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- B 200 Assigned Proposed TL Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT fund based facility B+ 60 Assigned Shubh Swastik Dal Mill Co. Pvt CC B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 350 Assigned Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 161.5 Assigned Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 18.5 Assigned / A4+ Southern Agencies FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12.6 Reaffirmed Supreme Infra Products LT, Fund Based - TL B 60 Assigned Supreme Infra Products LT, Fund Based - CC B 90 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 75 suspended Tema India Ltd TL BBB- 108.7 Reaffirmed Tema India Ltd FBL BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Tema India Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 2680 Reaffirmed Tema India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 117.5 Reaffirmed The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd TL (LRD) A 1000 Withdrawn Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac BBB 50 Assigned Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 50 Assigned Vikas Cotex CC B 123.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotex TL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotex Unallocated Limits B 59 Reaffirmed Vishwakarma Refractories Pvt LT, FB BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.