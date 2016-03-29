Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arrow Power Controls Off-grid solar SP 3D - Assigned
projects.
Arum Investments Pvt Ltd CP programme A1+ 10000 Assigned
Bhatia & Company LOC A4+ 120 outstanding
Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (sublimit) A3 - Reaffirmed
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed
Ecap Equities Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limits
Hindustan Latex Family Non-FB Fac A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Planning Promotion Trust
Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A2+ Upgraded
Fac backed by letter (SO) from
of comfort from Hyundai A2(SO)
Steel Company, Republic of Korea
Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A2+ 900 Reassigned
Fac backed by letter (SO) from
of comfort from Hyundai A3
Steel Company, Republic of Korea
Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3+ Upgraded
Fac from A3
Indus Integrated Information Non FBL - BG A4 4 Assigned
Management Ltd
Indus Integrated Information Non FBL - Proposed BG A4 6 Assigned
Management Ltd
Marpol Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Fund Based# A4 - Reaffirmed
Marpol Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 80 Reaffirmed
Based
Mccoy Architectural Systems Non fund based A3 125 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
N. S. Power solar projects. SP 3C Assigned
Natural Capsules Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 12.9 Reaffirmed
New Tech Creations FB Fac A4 70 Suspended
New Tech Creations proposed Fac A4 30 Suspended
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 8000 Assigned
Ltd
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Outstanding
Ltd
Polysol Industries ST NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Polysol Industries ST NFBL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Non Fund based- BG A4 16.5 Suspended
Ltd
Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Non Fund based- A4 4 Suspended
Ltd Credit Exposure Limit
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd NFBL A2 1870 notice for
withdrawal
Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 50 Assigned
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4 55 suspended
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aptus Value Housing Finance Bk Fac BBB+ 5000 Re-affirmed
India Ltd /outstanding
Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB 4500 Assigned
Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 175 Suspended
B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt CC facility BB+ 150 Suspended
Ltd
B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt Non fund based BB+ / 100 Suspended
Ltd facility A4+
Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FB Bk Fac BBB- 12215 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhartiya City Developers Pvt NCD Programme BBB- 557.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhatia & Company TL BB+ 103.7 outstanding
Bhatia & Company CC BB+ 270 outstanding
Bhatia & Company Inventory Funding BB+ 265 outstanding
Bhatia & Company Overdraft BB+ 50 outstanding
Bhatia & Company Unallocated BB+ / 73.7 outstanding
A4+
Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bhuwalka Castings And Forging LT, Term-Loans BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bhuwalka Castings And Forging LT, FB BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL D / 91.1 Reassigned
Co. Ltd BB
(SO)
Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ecostar Goel Properties Llp LT, FBL BB+ 100 Withdrawn
Ecostar Goel Properties Llp LT, FBL BB+ 100 Withdrawn
Eos Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 160 Suspended
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Proposed Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Gokak Sugars Ltd TL B 160 Reassigned
Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL B 200 Reassigned
Gokul Cotton Industries CC B 90 Reaffirmed
Gokul Cotton Industries TL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.65 crore)
Gokul Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits B 87.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.35 crore)
Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits
Hindustan Latex Family CC Limits A+ 100* Reaffirmed
Planning Promotion Trust
*50% one way interchangeability from fund based to non-fund based limits
Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB+ Reassigned
(sub-limit)facility (SO) from
backed by letter of BBB-
comfort from Hyundai
Steel Company,
Republic of Korea
Indus Integrated Information FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned
Management Ltd
Indus Integrated Information FBL -Proposed CC BB- 60 Assigned
Management Ltd
Indus Integrated Information FBL - Proposed TL BB- 30 Assigned
Management Ltd
K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Withdrawn
K. Venkata Raju Engineers And FBL B+ 90 Revised from
Contractors Pvt Ltd BB-
K. Venkata Raju Engineers And NFBL B+ 250 Revised from
Contractors Pvt Ltd BB-
Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - TL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT - TL AA- 110 outstanding
Ltd
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT - Fund Based AA- outstanding
Ltd
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT/ST - Fund Based AA- / 4550 Assigned
Ltd ICRA A1+
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries LT/ST - Non Fund Based AA- / 6900 Assigned
Ltd ICRA A1+
Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC B 89 Downgraded
from B+
Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd TL B 10.5 Downgraded
from B+
Maa Ganga Rice Mill LT Ratings B+ - Suspended
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd BG BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC BB- 53.8 Reaffirmed
Marpol Pvt Ltd LT Scale - CC B+ 110 Revised from
B-
Mccoy Architectural Systems CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mccoy Architectural Systems TL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
National Seeds Corporation Ltd FBL AA 750 Reaffirmed
Natural Capsules Ltd TL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Natural Capsules Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Natural Capsules Ltd Unallocated Fac BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed
/ A2
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 301.9 revised from
BB-
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL B+ 120 revised from
BB-
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 111.8 revised from
BB-
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA% 1200 Outstanding
Ltd
% under rating watch with positive implications
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA% 7500 Outstanding
Ltd
% under rating watch with positive implications
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA% 25000 Outstanding
Ltd
% under rating watch with positive implications
Polestar Maritime Ltd LT Loan Fac A- 654 Reaffirmed
Polysol Industries LT FBL B+ 20 Downgraded
from
BB-
Prashanth Fertility Research LT - TL Fac BBB 200 Assigned
Centre Pvt Ltd
Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 225 Suspended
Ltd
Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 1250 Suspended
Ltd
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC facility BBB+ 750 notice for
withdrawal
Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL A(SO) 2750 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL A(SO) 18043.1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rukmini Educational Charitable TL B+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Trust
S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Medical & Research FBL - TL B 79 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
Sadguru Medical & Research FBL - CC B 10 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
Sakthi Finance Ltd NCDs BBB 250 Assigned
Samhita Builders Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- B 200 Assigned
Proposed TL
Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT fund based facility B+ 60 Assigned
Shubh Swastik Dal Mill Co. Pvt CC B 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 350 Assigned
Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 161.5 Assigned
Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 18.5 Assigned
/ A4+
Southern Agencies FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed
Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12.6 Reaffirmed
Supreme Infra Products LT, Fund Based - TL B 60 Assigned
Supreme Infra Products LT, Fund Based - CC B 90 Assigned
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 75 suspended
Tema India Ltd TL BBB- 108.7 Reaffirmed
Tema India Ltd FBL BBB- 580 Reaffirmed
Tema India Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 2680 Reaffirmed
Tema India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 117.5 Reaffirmed
The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd TL (LRD) A 1000 Withdrawn
Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac BBB 50 Assigned
Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 50 Assigned
Vikas Cotex CC B 123.5 Reaffirmed
Vikas Cotex TL B 17.5 Reaffirmed
Vikas Cotex Unallocated Limits B 59 Reaffirmed
Vishwakarma Refractories Pvt LT, FB BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)