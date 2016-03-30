Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 60000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Alllied Nippon Ltd FB Fac A3+ 200 Suspended Alllied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 35 Suspended Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC (ST Scale) A4 40 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory funding (ST A4+ 271 Outstanding scale) enhanced from 17.55 CR Bagga Link Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST scale) A4+ 40 Outstanding enhanced from 2.00 CR Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 2.15 CR Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST fund based A3+ 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A3+ 50 Reaffirmed (SO) Grameen Koota Financial CP A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Hasan Marketing Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 3D Assigned Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 0.85 CR Liners India Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A3 220 Suspended Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3 180 Suspended Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A3 745 Suspended Oswal Cables Pvt Limted LC A4+ 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 5.0 crore Oswal Cables Pvt Limted BG A4+ 600 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 50.0 crore Oswal Cables Pvt Limted Forward Contract A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Parmar International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 2385 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 180.70 CR Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Patton International Ltd Non - FBL (LOC)# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - ST A2 210 Reaffirmed Proseal Closures Ltd NFBL - ST A2 235 Reaffirmed Puneet Enterprises ST FBL A4 25 Suspended Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2+ 40 Revised from A2 enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated A2+ 6 Revised from A2 reduced from Rs. 1.60 crore Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Fund/Non-Fund A1 6450 Reaffirmed Based* enhanced from 542.50 CR; *Short-term facilities are a sub-limit of long-term facilities such that the overall limits do not exceed Rs. 645.0 crore Sgp Energy Solar Projects SP 3C Assigned Spj Solar Technology Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 4D Assigned Srs Ltd Short -Term Non Fund A3 2380 Downgraded Based Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A1 40 Upgraded from A2+ Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A1+ Reaffirmed Ttk Healthcare Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Ttk Healthcare Ltd Proposed Fac A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vacuum Plant & Instruments BG A2+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd enhanced from Rs. 7.20 crore Vacuum Plant & Instruments LOC A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MA- 2250 outlook Deposits revised to negative LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 3000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ 113558.3Outstanding /A1+ Alllied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB 342 Suspended Alllied Nippon Ltd TL BBB 298.4 Suspended Aluminium India CC BB- 400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 14.00 crore Aluminium India Unallocated Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed /A4 Arani Power Systems Ltd FBL D 369.2 Suspended Arani Power Systems Ltd NFBL D 20 Suspended Arani Power Systems Ltd NFBL D 38 Suspended Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) B 40 Reaffirmed Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT Scale) B 7.5 Reaffirmed Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT/ST B /A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Scale) Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC (LT Scale) BB 94 Outstanding Bagga Link Motors Ltd TL (LT Scale) BB 85.5 Outstanding Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Proposed limits A2 200 Assigned Ltd /BBB Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Revised from B+ reduced from 5.25 CR CMC Commutators Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Revised from B+ enhanced from 0.60 CR CMC Commutators Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 33.5 Revised from B+ enhanced from 2.00 CR D.V. Exports CC B+ 100 Suspended D.V. Exports EPC/FBP/FBN/FOBNLC B+ 100 Suspended Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 103 Provisional Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA+ 3000 Withdrawn Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 350 Reaffirmed (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT fund based BBB 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed facility BBB 9.2 Reaffirmed (Long/ST) (SO)/ A3+ (SO) Government Of Telangana LT Debt Programme A (SO) 50000 Assigned Entities Grameen Koota Financial LT Bk Fac A- 10132.7 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Grameen Koota Financial NCD A- 4947.5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Reduced from 518.00 CR Grameen Koota Financial Subordinated Debt A- 220 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Green Infra Wind Power Project TL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Ltd Himgiri Zee University FB Fac BBB+ 230 Suspended Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt CC B 22 Revised from Ltd B+ reduced from 4.15 CR Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt TL B 15 Revised from Ltd B+ reduced from 2.05 CR Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt Unallocated Limits B /A4 33.5 Revised from Ltd B+ /A4 enhanced from 0.50 CR Liners India Ltd FBL C 125 Assigned Liners India Ltd Unallocated limits C /A4 5 Assigned M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt CC BB- 67.5 Assigned Ltd M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits BB- 32.5 Assigned Ltd Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 317 Suspended Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 2700 Suspended Oswal Cables Pvt Limted CC BB+ 400 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 24.00 crore Oswal Cables Pvt Limted TL BB+ 58.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 6.47 crore Oswal Cables Pvt Limted SLC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Parmar International Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 3.55 CR Patton International Ltd FBL (CC*) AA 450 Revised *100% interchangeable Proseal Closures Ltd TL BBB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - LT BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Puneet Enterprises CC BB- 250 Suspended Puneet Enterprises TL BB- 15 Suspended Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC A- 300 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd TL A- 434 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 14.40 crore S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 190.5 Reaffirmed S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed S. Nanda Industries Pvt Ltd LT; FBL B+ 120 Assigned S. Nanda Industries Pvt Ltd LT; Unallocated Limits B+ 40 Assigned S.Subrahmanyan Construction Co LT FB Fac BB 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sambasadashiv Cold Roll Mills TL limits D 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Reaffirmed (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB Reaffirmed (SO) Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Fund/Non-Fund Based A+ 6450 Upgraded from A enhanced from 542.50 CR Shriman Enterprises FB Fac - TL B 360 Assigned Sri Krishna Kireeti Food FBL B 106.9 Reaffirmed Products revised from Rs. 9.69 crore Sri Krishna Kireeti Food Unallocated limits B 43.1 Reaffirmed Products revised from Rs.5.31 crore Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And FB Fac B+ 170 Suspended Raw Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And Unallocated limits B+ /A4 30 Suspended Raw Rice Mill Sri Sai Shivanagere Solar FBL/ Unallocated B 56 Assigned Power Pvt Ltd Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB limits (CC BB- 70 Upgraded facility) Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB- 20 Upgraded Srs Ltd LT Fund Based^ BBB 5970 Downgraded ^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 237.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 597.0 crore Susheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 65 Assigned Susheel Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Assigned Susheel Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 5 Assigned Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd LT, FBL - CC A- 210 Upgraded from BBB+ Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac A+ 225 Reaffirmed Ushakiron Movies Ltd Bk Fac A- 520 Withdrawn Vacuum Plant & Instruments CC BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB 10000 Downgraded Distribution Co. Ltd from BBB+ West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB Downgraded Distribution Co. Ltd from IrBBB+ put on notice of withdrawal for a period of one year YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 300 Downgraded YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL^ BB+ 1200 Downgraded /A4+ ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 120.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)