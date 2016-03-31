Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 27.5 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 100 Assigned Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Chamunda Electrical (P) Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned Clean Max Enviro Energy Undertake solar SP 2B - Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd projects Deepak Industries Ltd BG A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 8.25 crore) Deepak Industries Ltd LOC A1+ 157.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Forward cover A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Standby line of credit A1+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.00 crore) Divakar Pv Solar Solutions 'Moptionally SP 3D - Assigned convertible debentureerate Performance Capability' and 'Weak Financial Strength Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-FBL A4 20 Reaffimed Pvt Ltd Fourth Dimension Infra And On-grid solar projectsSP 2D - Assigned Power Ltd Fourth Dimension Infra And Off-grid solar SP 2D - Assigned Power Ltd projects Gmax Auto Ltd Non FB Fac A1 + 220 Assigned (SO) Highstreet Cruises And ST, FB Fac A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Hive Infra Pvt Ltd On-grid solar projectsSP 4D - Assigned Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 500000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Jal Exports ST Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 70 Reaffirmed Facility Mahadev Industries Warehouse A4 50 Reaffirmed Receipts(WHR) Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 306.8 Reaffirmed Ntl Steels NFBL -BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ntl Steels NFBL -/LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Shakti Trans Infra undertake solar SP 2B - Assigned projects Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 22.5 Assigned Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed The Indian Steel & Wire Non-FBL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Products Ltd United Nanotechnologies Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 2.8 Reaffirmed Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA - Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd TL AA 191.2 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd CC Fac AA 70 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd TL AA 65.2 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac AA 550 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated AA 100 Assigned Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 Upgraded From B+ Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.3 Upgraded From B+ Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 0.7 Upgraded A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls Prosposed TL BBB+ 880 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chamunda Electrical (P) Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned Deepak Industries Ltd CC A+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 70.00 crore) Deepak Industries Ltd TL A+ 694.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 52.33 crore) Delta Corp Ltd Long-TL BBB 1090 Reaffirmed Delta Corp Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed Delta Corp Ltd ST, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed Disha Ffsl Satin Svcl PTC Series A1 A+ 263.8 Reaffirmed Disha Ffsl Satin Svcl PTC Series A2 BB 13.9 Reaffirmed Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A2 A+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A1 AA 353.7 Reaffirmed Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A3 BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Essel Marketing & Promotions Fund Based, Rated on B 102 Revised Pvt Ltd LT Scale B+ Fusion Intrepid Light Saija PTC Series A1 A+ 684.7 Reaffirmed Satin Sonata Svcl Fusion Intrepid Light Saija PTC Series A2 BB 76.3 Reaffirmed Satin Sonata Svcl Gmax Auto Ltd TL AA(SO) 688.9 Assigned Gmax Auto Ltd CC Fac AA(SO) 95 Assigned Highstreet Cruises And Long-TL BBB 690 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Highstreet Cruises And LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs1 AAA 50000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance Bk Lines AAA 350000 Assigned Corporation Ltd / A1+ Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA - Outstanding Corporation Ltd Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Intrepid Finance and BBB 100 Assigned Leasing Pvt Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Pahal Financial BBB 100 Assigned Services Pvt. Ltd. (SO) Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd BBB 100 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Samasta Microfinance BBB 100 Assigned Limited (SO) Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Svasti Microfinance BBB 100 Assigned Private Limited (SO) India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb AAA 2000.5 Assigned 2016 PTC Series A (SO) India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb BBB 80 Assigned 2016 Second + (SO) Loss Facility Jal Exports LT/ST FBL B+/ 120 Reaffirmed A4 Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT- TL D 50 Revised from B Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT - CC D 50 Revisedfrom B Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 90 Upgraded Facility from BB- (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Mahadev Industries CC B 208 Reaffirmed Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Revisedfrom BB- Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC B+ 250 Revisedfrom BB- Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd TL A+ 306 Reaffirmed Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd FB Fac A+ 120 Reaffirmed Mona Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 525 Suspended New Front Prabhavee Ventures LT FB Fac - 200 Suspended Ntl Steels FBL - TL BB- 94 Reaffirmed Ntl Steels FBL - CC* BB- 150 Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 2 crore Stand-By Line of Credit Odisha Television Ltd TL A- 170.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.34 crore) Odisha Television Ltd FBL A- 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.50 crore) Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LTL BB- 226 Reaffirmed Reduced from 37.6 crore Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 60.0 Crore Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 620 Revisedfrom BB Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 620 Assigned Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 10 Assigned Shivam Cottex Fund Based- TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shivam Cottex Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Ginning Factory LT, FBL - TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B- 50 Assigned Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT - TL B- 6.7 Assigned Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated B- / 0.8 Assigned A4 Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2.00 CR) Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 17.4 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2.09 CR) Tea Board Of India TL AA 391 Reaffirmed The Indian Steel & Wire FBL A- 300 Reaffirmed / Products Ltd Assigned United Nanotechnologies Ltd FBL - CC B- 27 Assigned United Nanotechnologies Ltd FBL - TL B- 30.2 Assigned United Nanotechnologies Ltd Unallocated Limits B- / 0.3 Assigned A4 Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 71.4 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Virchow Laboratories Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ / 90 Reaffirmed A1+ Yash Breeding Farm Bk Fac B 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.