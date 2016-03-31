Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 100 Assigned
Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Chamunda Electrical (P) Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned
Clean Max Enviro Energy Undertake solar SP 2B - Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd projects
Deepak Industries Ltd BG A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 8.25 crore)
Deepak Industries Ltd LOC A1+ 157.5 Reaffirmed
Deepak Industries Ltd Forward cover A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Deepak Industries Ltd Standby line of credit A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 7.00 crore)
Divakar Pv Solar Solutions 'Moptionally SP 3D - Assigned
convertible
debentureerate
Performance Capability'
and 'Weak Financial Strength
Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-FBL A4 20 Reaffimed
Pvt Ltd
Fourth Dimension Infra And On-grid solar projectsSP 2D - Assigned
Power Ltd
Fourth Dimension Infra And Off-grid solar SP 2D - Assigned
Power Ltd projects
Gmax Auto Ltd Non FB Fac A1 + 220 Assigned
(SO)
Highstreet Cruises And ST, FB Fac A3+ 65 Reaffirmed
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Hive Infra Pvt Ltd On-grid solar projectsSP 4D - Assigned
Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 500000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Jal Exports ST Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 70 Reaffirmed
Facility
Mahadev Industries Warehouse A4 50 Reaffirmed
Receipts(WHR)
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 306.8 Reaffirmed
Ntl Steels NFBL -BG A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ntl Steels NFBL -/LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shakti Trans Infra undertake solar SP 2B - Assigned
projects
Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 22.5 Assigned
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
The Indian Steel & Wire Non-FBL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
United Nanotechnologies Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 2.8 Reaffirmed
Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA - Outstanding
Corporation Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd TL AA 191.2 Reaffirmed
A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd CC Fac AA 70 Reaffirmed
A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd TL AA 65.2 Reaffirmed
A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac AA 550 Reaffirmed
A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated AA 100 Assigned
Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 Upgraded
From
B+
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.3 Upgraded
From
B+
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 0.7 Upgraded
A4 from
B+ /
Reaffirmed
Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls Prosposed TL BBB+ 880 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Chamunda Electrical (P) Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned
Deepak Industries Ltd CC A+ 800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 70.00 crore)
Deepak Industries Ltd TL A+ 694.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 52.33 crore)
Delta Corp Ltd Long-TL BBB 1090 Reaffirmed
Delta Corp Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Delta Corp Ltd ST, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Disha Ffsl Satin Svcl PTC Series A1 A+ 263.8 Reaffirmed
Disha Ffsl Satin Svcl PTC Series A2 BB 13.9 Reaffirmed
Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A2 A+ 20.3 Reaffirmed
Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A1 AA 353.7 Reaffirmed
Disha Satin Suryoday PTC Series A3 BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed
Essel Marketing & Promotions Fund Based, Rated on B 102 Revised
Pvt Ltd LT Scale B+
Fusion Intrepid Light Saija PTC Series A1 A+ 684.7 Reaffirmed
Satin Sonata Svcl
Fusion Intrepid Light Saija PTC Series A2 BB 76.3 Reaffirmed
Satin Sonata Svcl
Gmax Auto Ltd TL AA(SO) 688.9 Assigned
Gmax Auto Ltd CC Fac AA(SO) 95 Assigned
Highstreet Cruises And Long-TL BBB 690 Reaffirmed
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Highstreet Cruises And LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs1 AAA 50000 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding
Corporation Ltd Programme
Housing Development Finance Bk Lines AAA 350000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd / A1+
Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA - Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Intrepid Finance and BBB 100 Assigned
Leasing Pvt Ltd (SO)
Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Pahal Financial BBB 100 Assigned
Services Pvt. Ltd. (SO)
Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd BBB 100 Assigned
(SO)
Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Samasta Microfinance BBB 100 Assigned
Limited (SO)
Ifmr Capital P.B.I Xiii 2016 Svasti Microfinance BBB 100 Assigned
Private Limited (SO)
India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb AAA 2000.5 Assigned
2016 PTC Series A (SO)
India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb BBB 80 Assigned
2016 Second + (SO)
Loss Facility
Jal Exports LT/ST FBL B+/ 120 Reaffirmed
A4
Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT- TL D 50 Revised from
B
Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT - CC D 50 Revisedfrom
B
Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 90 Upgraded
Facility from
BB-
(enhanced from 7.00 CR)
Mahadev Industries CC B 208 Reaffirmed
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Revisedfrom
BB-
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC B+ 250 Revisedfrom
BB-
Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd TL A+ 306 Reaffirmed
Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd FB Fac A+ 120 Reaffirmed
Mona Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 525 Suspended
New Front Prabhavee Ventures LT FB Fac - 200 Suspended
Ntl Steels FBL - TL BB- 94 Reaffirmed
Ntl Steels FBL - CC* BB- 150 Reaffirmed
*includes Rs. 2 crore Stand-By Line of Credit
Odisha Television Ltd TL A- 170.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 22.34 crore)
Odisha Television Ltd FBL A- 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 11.50 crore)
Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LTL BB- 226 Reaffirmed
Reduced from 37.6 crore
Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 750 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 60.0 Crore
Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 620 Revisedfrom
BB
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 620 Assigned
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 10 Assigned
Shivam Cottex Fund Based- TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Shivam Cottex Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Ginning Factory LT, FBL - TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B- 50 Assigned
Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT - TL B- 6.7 Assigned
Sri Adhitya Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated B- / 0.8 Assigned
A4
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 2.00 CR)
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 17.4 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 2.09 CR)
Tea Board Of India TL AA 391 Reaffirmed
The Indian Steel & Wire FBL A- 300 Reaffirmed /
Products Ltd Assigned
United Nanotechnologies Ltd FBL - CC B- 27 Assigned
United Nanotechnologies Ltd FBL - TL B- 30.2 Assigned
United Nanotechnologies Ltd Unallocated Limits B- / 0.3 Assigned
A4
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 71.4 Reaffirmed
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Virchow Laboratories Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ / 90 Reaffirmed
A1+
Yash Breeding Farm Bk Fac B 100 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)