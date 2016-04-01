Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Non-fund based A1 700 Outstanding Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Fund Based# A1 Outstanding # sublimit within cash credit limits Aquatech Solar Engineers Weak Performance SP 4D - Assigned Capability' and 'Weak Financial Strength Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Avera Resource Pvt Ltd High Performance SP 5C - Assigned Capability' and 'Highest Financial Strength East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A2 20 Revised from A3+ Hero Motocorp Ltd NFBL A1+ 3630 Reaffirmed (revised from 370 Cr) Mahe Educational And ST: Non FB Fac A4 36 Assigned Charitable Nri Trust Relyon Solar Pvt Ltd High Performance SP 2A - Assigned Capability' and 'Highest Financial Strength Renewsys India Pvt Ltd High Performance SP 2A - Assigned Capability' and 'Highest Financial Strength Rissala Products Pvt Ltd LOC/BG (Non-fund A4 20 Assigned Based) River Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd ST PS A3 50 Assigned Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 34.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.10 Cr) Sri Manakula Vinayaga ST, non-FB Fac A4 144.5 Reaffirmed Educational Trust The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - FB Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed United Coke Pvt Ltd Non fund Based-LOC A4 350 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB/ 18200 Suspended A3+ Anuh Pharma Ltd LT CC A- 50 Outstanding Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.33 crore) Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 8.7 Reaffirmed / A3 Banox Exim Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Banox Exim Pvt Ltd TL BBB 13.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.83 Cr) Banox Exim Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BBB 5 Reaffirmed Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt TL B 73.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt CC Facility B 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Standby Line of Credit B 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Non-fund Based B 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.0 earlier) Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 1160 Reaffirmed 116.00 (reduced from 119.00 earlier) Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 920 Suspended Dalmia Cement Ventures Ltd FB Fac and non FB Fac BBB- 31380 Withdrawn / A3 East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB+ 222.5 Revised from BBB Eshwar Trust TL Fac B 145.8 Suspended Floreat Investment Ltd NCDs AA+ 1500 Withdrawn (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 458.1 Assigned Ltd A-(SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 29.2 Assigned Ltd A-(SO) Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A1 Provisional 639 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd A- (SO) Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A2 Provisional 71.2 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd BB- (SO) Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD Programme AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd FBL AAA 1821 Reaffirmed (revised from 212.10 Cr) Hero Motocorp Ltd Unallocated AAA 649 Reaffirmed (revised from 27.90 Cr) Hero Motocorp Ltd Fund Based and NFBL AAA 4900 Reaffirmed / A1+ Hero Motocorp Ltd Issuer Rating Ir AAA Reaffirmed Inodaya Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC limit B+ 80 Assigned Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd LT BB / 215 Suspended A4 Jindal Power Ltd TL A- 58902.8 Revised from A Jindal Power Ltd Fund Based A- 4410 Revised from A Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A- 1100 Revised from A Jindal Power Ltd Unallocated A- 2567.2 Revised from A Jindal Power Ltd NCDs (NCD-I) A- 5000 Revised from A Jindal Power Ltd NCDs (NCD-II) A- 2100 Assigned Jyoti General Industries CC B+ 72 Reaffirmed Mahe Educational And LT: TL ICRA]B+ 54 Reaffirmed Charitable Nri Trust (revised from 4.74 Cr) Mahe Educational And LT: FB Fac ICRA]B+ 15 Assigned Charitable Nri Trust Max Infra India Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 4900 Reaffirmed / A2 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 700000 Assigned programme 2015-16 * (enhanced from Rs. 60,000 crore)*Rs. 70,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with short term borrowing programme of Rs 25,000 crore, subject to total long term and short term borrowings in FY16 not exceeding Rs. 70,000 crore Prayagraj Power Generation Co. TL D 98490 Revised from Ltd BB Rissala Products Pvt Ltd Working capital Limit B 30 Assigned Rissala Products Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned River Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ruchira Printing & Packaging Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended Sansar Trust February 2016 III PTCs Provisional 9005.9 Assigned AAA (SO) Sansar Trust February 2016 III Second Loss Facility Provisional 526.8 Assigned BBB (SO) Sansar Trust March 2016 III PTCs Provisional 12008.6 Assigned AAA (SO) Sansar Trust March 2016 III Second Loss Facility Provisional 702.5 Assigned BBB (SO) Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT fund based - TL B 11.9 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory (reduced from Rs 2.16 crore) Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT fund based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Sansar Trust February AAA 4009 Assigned Ltd 2016 PTCs (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Sansar Trust February BBB 235.1 Assigned Ltd 2016 Second (SO) Loss Facility Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.63 Cr) Sri Manakula Vinayaga LT, FB Fac B+ 1491.9 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Sri Manakula Vinayaga Proposed LT/ST Fac B+/ 109.3 Reaffirmed Educational Trust A4 The Coronation Arts Crafts TL Fac BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 1.79 crore) The Coronation Arts Crafts LT - FB Fac BB- 43 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.75 crore) The Coronation Arts Crafts LT - Proposed Fac BB- 2.9 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 0.50 crore) Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles TL Fac BB- 37.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles FB Fac BB- 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles proposed Fac BB- 12.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd United Coke Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ Revised from BB- Visual Percept Solar Projects TL A 2310 Revised from Pvt Ltd A- Yes Bank Ltd Basel III compliant A+ 3000 Outstanding Tier I Bonds (hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Debt AA 19367 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Hybrid Tier I Debt AA 4610 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Debt AA+ 27655 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 25000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 10000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 39000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.