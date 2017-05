Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac A3 200 Upgraded India Ltd from A4+ DCM Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8850 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs 884.90 crore) DCM Shriram Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed DCM Shriram Ltd Short-TL - - (reduced from Rs 203.24* crore) *includes unallocated limits FERT (Future Energy Resource on-grid and off-grid 'SP 4C' Assigned Team) solar projects Husk Power System Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3C Assigned JM Financial Credit Solutions CP programme A1+ 15000 Outstanding Ltd (revised from 2,000 Cr) Marfin Projects Ltd solar projects SP 3C Assigned P. Dasaratharama Reddy Non Fund Based A4 80 Assigned Paari Chem Resources ST non-FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 305 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26 Cr) Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 480 Retained United Spirits Ltd FB Fac A1+ # 24000 Revised from A3 (revised from 2,100 Cr) United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ # 4000 Revised from A3 United Spirits Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 400 Upgraded Programme from MA+ United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL D 969.5 Assigned Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL D 1860.5 Assigned Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL D 508.6 Assigned Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits D 25 Assigned Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac BBB- 150 Upgraded India Ltd from BB+ CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing BBB- 75 Assigned / Credit: FBL * / A3 Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC and Gold Loan and post shipment credit and direct bills should not exceed Rs 15.00 crore (previously Rs. 10.00 crore) CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Gold Loan: FBL * BBB- 75 Assigned / / A3 Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC and Gold Loan and post shipment credit and direct bills should not exceed Rs 15.00 crore (previously Rs. 10.00 crore) CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit: BBB- 75 Assigned / FBL * / A3 Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC and Gold Loan and post shipment credit and direct bills should not exceed Rs 15.00 crore (previously Rs. 10.00 crore) CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Direct Bills: FBL * BBB- 56.3 Assigned / / A3 Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC and Gold Loan and post shipment credit and direct bills should not exceed Rs 15.00 crore (previously Rs. 10.00 crore) Dayanand Textile Industries Bk Fac B+ 74.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd DCM Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Withdrawn DCM Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits AA- 8700 Upgraded from A+ DCM Shriram Ltd LT Loans AA- 968.6 Upgraded from A+ DCM Shriram Ltd LT/ST Unallocated AA- / 3331.4 Assigned A1+ (enhanced from Rs nil earlier) DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Bking AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd and PSU Debt Fund DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Medium AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Term Income Fund DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Premier Bond Fund DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Maturity Fund DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ST AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Floating Rate Fund DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Ultra AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd ST Fund Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 19.1 Assigned BB (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 188.8 Assigned BBB+ (SO) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Bond program AA 5000 Assigned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Bond program AA 5000 Assigned G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB+ 875 Assigned G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/Packing BBB+ 705 Assigned Credit/Post / A2 Golden Ikon Fleet Management Bk lines BB 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Iris Knitwear Bk lines BB- 100 Suspended JM Financial Credit Solutions LT Bk Fac AA 20000 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from 1,500 Cr) Kudu Knit Processe Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 125 Suspended A4+ LJ-Victoria Properties Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 390 Upgraded (SO) from BBB(SO) M.V. Waghadkar & Sons LT FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended Jewellers Pvt Ltd M/S. Naaz Lifestyle TL Fac B- 60 Suspended M/S. Naaz Lifestyle LT FB Fac B- 20 Suspended Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT rating FB Fac B+ 72.5 Suspended Oswal Knit India Ltd Bk Fac C/ 380 Suspended A4 P. Dasaratharama Reddy Fund Based-CC B+ 20 Assigned Paari Chem Resources LT FBL* BB- Reaffirmed Note*: Sub-limit of total line of credit of Rs. 25.0 crore PTC India Financial Services Bk lines A+ / 14250 Assigned Ltd A1+ (enhanced from Rs 425 crore) S.R. Chaddha Industries Ltd Bk Fac B+ 195 Suspended Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 7.2 Assigned BBB- (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 210.8 Assigned BBB+ (SO) Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB 333.1 Assigned (revised from Rs.23.50 crore) Srinivasa Hair Industries NFBL BB 150 Assigned Srinivasa Hair Industries Unallocated Limits BB 1.9 Assigned Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd LT, Fund based BB- 180 Reaffirmed Subaya Constructions Co. Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- / 6.3 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 0.23 Cr) Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 2029.9 Assigned (SO) Provisional Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 200 Revised from A Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd TL A+ 516.9 Revised from A Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 78 Suspended / A4 United Spirits Ltd TL A+ # 30000 Revised from BBB- (revised from 320.65 Cr) Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A 520.3 Assigned (SO) Provisional Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 528 Assigned A (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 