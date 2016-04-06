Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Engineers ST-Non -FB Fac A4 17 Assigned Bardhaman Agro Products (I) BG A4 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bharat Electronics Ltd NFBL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd ST Debt (CP/ICD) A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Chintoo Creations FB Fac A4 60 Suspended Dcm Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8850 Reaffirmed Limits enhanced from Rs 884.90 crore Dcm Shriram Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Gargo Traders, B.M. Garg & ST Non-fund Based - A4 80 Reaffirmed Others (J.V.) Bk Guarantee International Cargo Terminals STFB A4+ 140 Assigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd International Cargo Terminals STNFB A4+ 160 Assigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Jaina Marketing & Associates Non-FB Fac A2+ 7000 Revised from A1 Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 250 Revised from A1 Jbj Technologies Ltd ST Fund Based A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Jbj Technologies Ltd ST Non fund Based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mega Solar Energy Solar Projects SP 3C Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd BG (Non-fund Based) A4+ 105.5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A2 120 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC - SLC A4+ 20 Assigned Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2+ 1100^^ Upgraded From A2 ^^One way interchangeability from LC to BG of up to Rs 12 crore Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital A2+ Upgraded Demand Loan from A2 Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Buyer's A2+ Upgraded Credit from A2 Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A2+ 40 Upgraded Contract from A2 Titan Time Products Ltd NFBL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A4+ 500 Revised from A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Engineers LT FB Bk Fac B+ 41 Assigned Amit Engineers LT non FB Bk Fac B+ 5 Assigned Annadata Rice Mill CC BB 50 Assigned Annadata Rice Mill Untied BB / 50 Assigned A4 Aro Equipments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 162 Suspended Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Bardhaman Agro Products (I) CC BB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC B 170 Reaffirmed Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund B 50 Reaffirmed based-Proposed Limits Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit PTC Series A A+(SO) - Withdrawn Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje LT, Fund based CC B+ 233.3 Assigned Sakhar Udyog Ltd Limits Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje LT, Fund based TL B+ 260.2 Assigned Sakhar Udyog Ltd limits Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje LT, unallocated B+ 6.5 Assigned Sakhar Udyog Ltd Chouksey Entertainment Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 60 Suspended Competent Dyestuff & Allied Bk lines B 100 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Dcm Shriram Ltd LT Loans A+ 968.6 Upgraded From A+ Dcm Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Withdrawn Dcm Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits AA- 8700 Upgraded From A+ Reduced from Rs. 1,100 crore Dcm Shriram Ltd LT/ST Unallocated AA- 3331.4 Assigned Dcm Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 400 Upgraded Programme from MA+ Dev Bhoomi Frozen Food Products TL B 60 Assigned Dev Bhoomi Frozen Food Products WC B 25 Assigned Diamond Construction Company LT FB Fac B+ 15 Suspended Diamond Construction Company Non FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Ganta Sriram Educational LTFB B+ 59 Assigned Society Ganta Sriram Educational LT Unallocated B+ 41 Assigned Society Goel Impex Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 750 Suspended A4 Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A+(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd Hitech Hydraulics FBL B+ 39.5 Assigned Hitech Hydraulics NFBL B+ 30 Assigned Hitech Hydraulics Unallocated limits B+ 30.5 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn (SO) International Cargo Terminals TL BB+ 1420 Assigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Jaina Marketing & Associates FB Fac A- 2000 Revised from A Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 350 Revised from A Jbj Technologies Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 72.5 Reaffirmed Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based CC BBB 250 Assigned Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits BB- 1360 Suspended Mg Well Solutions Project LT fund based D 20 Downgraded International Pvt Ltd facility (CC) from B Mg Well Solutions Project TL D 18.6 Downgraded International Pvt Ltd from B (earlier Rs. 3.07 crore) Mg Well Solutions Project ST non-FB Fac (BG) D 40 Downgraded International Pvt Ltd from B Mg Well Solutions Project Unallocated limits D 12.1 Downgraded International Pvt Ltd from B Padmavathi Cotton Industries LT FBL B 110 Assigned R.H. Sortex Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL D 56.2 Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-CC BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund BB 12 Reaffirmed based-Unallocated Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd CC BB 169.5 Assigned Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd TL BB 339 Assigned Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt FBL - CC B- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt FBL - TL B- 29 Reaffirmed Ltd Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO) - Withdrawn Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries FBL B 58.1 Assigned Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries Unallocated (Proposed B 1.9 Assigned Limits) Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Lines BBB 10000 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 500 Crore Shubham Housing Development NCD BBB 200 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd Sri Subramanyeswara Polymers LT FBL B 127 Assigned Sri Subramanyeswara Polymers LT Unallocated Limits B 55 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 490 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC - CC BB+ 210 Assigned Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A- 1050# Upgraded from BBB+ # One way interchangeability from CC to LC of up to Rs 5 crore Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A- 370## Upgraded from BBB+ ## One way Interchangeability from BG to LC of up to Rs. 10.00 crore Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A- Upgraded from BBB+ Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 113 Reaffirmed Limits Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 37 Reaffirmed Team Engineers Advance CC B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Technologies India Pvt Ltd Team Engineers Advance Unallocated Limits B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Technologies India Pvt Ltd Titan Time Products Ltd FBL AA 10 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 542.5 Provisional Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A A(SO) Provisional Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 11.8 Provisional (SO) Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL C+ 31.5 Assigned Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC C+ 22.5 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 2500 Revised from BBB Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 5203 Revised from BBB Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 757 Revised from BBB Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Working capital Limit BB- 50 Assigned (Inventory Funding) Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Fund BB- 50 Assigned based, Inventory Funding) Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Working capital Limit BB- 50 Assigned (Inventory Funding) Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Fund BB- 50 Assigned based, Inventory Funding) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 