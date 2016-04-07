Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International ST Non- FBL A4 350 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 7000 Revised from A1 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL * A1+ 543.7 Revised from A1 *The non fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund based limits Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL- Forward Cover A1+ 43.7 Revised from A1 Canara Robeco Asset Management Savings Plus Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Liquid A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Gokul Agro Resources Ltd NFBL A3+ 8150 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 105 Suspended Katti Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Lines A4+ 126 Suspended Kayathri Consultants Bk Lines A4 150 Suspended Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 150 Reaffirmed Sai Engineering Foundation off-Grid solar PV SP 4C - Assigned Projects Savair Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 352 Suspended Savair Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 78 Suspended Savair Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Seaga India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 Cr) Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics ST- non-fund based Bk A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Stonemen Crafts India Pvt. Ltd. FBL - ST A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Stonemen Crafts India Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Suraj Industries ST-non-fund based Bk A2+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Fac Svl Trading Corporation off-Grid solar PV SP 3D - Assigned Projects Shree Krishna Paper Mills & ST Non FB Fac D 140 Downgraded Industries Ltd from A4 S&P Structurals Pvt Ltd ST- Non fund based- BG[ICRA}A4 29.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.R Cotton Traders Fund Based B+ 110 Suspended Aadinath Probuild (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac BB- 300 Suspended Ltd Abad Builders Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Facility BB+ 100 Assigned Ankit International LT FBL * B 350 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) *Sub-limit of Short term Non- Fund Based Limit B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Reaffirmed B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 5 Reaffirmed A4 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 5242.5 Revised from A (enhanced from Rs. 411.62 Cr) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 15000 Revised from A (reduced from Rs. 1732 crore) Camden Industries Ltd NCDs AAA 4300 Assigned Camden Industries Ltd NCDs Provisional 2200 Withdrawn AAA( Canara Robeco Asset Management Medium Term AA+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Opportunities Fund Canara Robeco Asset Management Indigo Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Canara Robeco Asset Management ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Canara Robeco Asset Management Treasury Advantage AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Canara Robeco Asset Management Protection Oriented AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fund-Series II Canara Robeco Asset Management Protection Oriented AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fund-Series III Challani Ranka Jewellery Bk Lines B+ 100 Suspended Cooch Behar Mission Hospital FBL - TL B- 344.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cooch Behar Mission Hospital Unallocated Limit B- 5.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cyberwalk Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL D 688.4 Reaffirmed D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 5 Reaffirmed D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries LT Bk Fac B-/ 148 Suspended A4 Gokul Agro Resources Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd TL A- 440.6 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 58.8 Assigned B- Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 361.1 Assigned BBB+ Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 PTC Series A1 A 140.2 Assigned (SO) Provisional ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 85.2 Assigned (SO) Provisional ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 PTC Series A3 C+ 49.5 Assigned (SO) Provisional ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD (NCD) A 1000 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt A 1060 Assigned Ltd Kpr Industries (India) Ltd FBL - TL D 3375.4 Revised from BB- Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits D 1574.6 Revised from BB- / A4 Mangala Cashew Industries LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 380 Reaffirmed Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 815 Reaffirmed (revised from 85 Cr) Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed S&P Structurals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund BasedCC B 20 Revised from B+ S&P Structurals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund BasedWCDL B 50 Assigned Savair Energy Ltd LT Ratings BB- 190 Suspended Savair Energy Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB- 20 Suspended Seaga India Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Seaga India Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd LT FB Fac B 400 Revised from BB- Shree Krishna Paper Mills & LT FB Fac D 480 Downgraded Industries Ltd from C+ (reduced from Rs. 56.00 crore) Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Cumulative Redeemable D 50 Downgraded Industries Ltd Preference Share from C+ Skd Realty Llp LT FBL - TL B+ 250 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd (Sonata) PTC Series A1 Provisional 170.7 Assigned A- Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd (Sonata) PTC Series A2 Provisional 15.5 Assigned BBB Srv Synthetics LT- CC BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics LT - TL BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Stonemen Crafts India Pvt. Ltd. FBL - LT BB+ 20 Upgraded from BB Stonemen Crafts India Pvt. Ltd. TL BB+ 43.8 Upgraded from BB Stonemen Crafts India Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated BB+ 1.2 Upgraded from BB Suprajit Engineering Ltd TL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 93.35 Cr) Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac AA- 1300 Reaffirmed (revised from 77 Cr) Suraj Industries LT- fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Tigris Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 121.4 assigned (SO) Provisional Umbel Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1148.1 Suspended (SO) / A3 (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 