Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 7 & 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airports Authority Of India CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 12.5 ASsigned Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation ST non fund based A4 1 Reaffirmed facility Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 65000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5500 crore) Bhagyanagar Energy And Telecom solar projects 'SP 3B Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CP Programme A1+ 200 Outstanding Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd SLC A4 10 Reaffirmed Classic Enterprises Ltd Solar thermal projectsSP 4C - Assigned Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A2+ 50 Assigned Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 54.6 Revised from A4+ ECL Finance Ltd STD A1+ 20000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP- 5000 Assigned Market Linked MLD Debenture Programme A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Finance & ST Debt Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned Investments Ltd Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 900 Reaffirmed (SO) Gokul Agri International Ltd NFBL A3+ 3670 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 272.50 crore Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL A3+ 4790 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 513.00 crore GSP International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 60 Upgraded from A4 Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ Upgraded from A4 HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC A1+ 75 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd Unallocated AA \ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ IDBI Bank CP Programme A1+ 200 Outstanding IL&FS Financial Services Ltd STD A1+ 12500 Assigned Enhanced from 750 CR Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd On Grid Solar Rooftop SP 3B Assigned Power Projects Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed KGS Engineering Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 70 Reaffirmed Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Import LC cum buyer's A4 150 Reaffirmed credit Lubi Electronics off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects M/S Btc Industries Ltd non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended M/S Btc Industries Ltd unallocated limits A4 3.5 Suspended M/S Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 155 Suspended M/S Star Industries Non-Fund Based A4 180 Suspended facilties M/S. N. C. John & Sons Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 12.5 Suspended M/S. Pharmafabrikon Non-FBL A4 10 Suspended M/S. Pharmafabrikon Non-FBL A4 5 Suspended M/S. The Travancore Mats And ST FB Fac A4+ 230 Suspended Matting Company M/S. The Travancore Mats And non-FB Fac A4+ 51 Suspended Matting Company Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 5 Revised from A4+ (reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Non FBL - BG A4 2.1 Assigned Ltd Malati Founders Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4+ 5 Reaffirmed MDA Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - LC A4 25* Assigned *Sub limit of cash credit Nissan Renault Financial CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Services India Pvt Ltd Pec Solutions Green Designs solar PV projects 'SP 4C Assigned Pvt Ltd Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 80000 Assigned programme 2016-17 * *Rs. 42,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with short term borrowing programme of Rs 8,000 crore, subject to total long term and short term borrowings in FY17 not exceeding Rs. 42,000 crore Quality Engineering & Software FB Fac A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering & Software Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Reliance Asset Reconstruction ST Bk Lines A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 4000 Assigned Lines enhanced from 300 CR Reliance Securities Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Outstanding Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 2.5 Revised from Letter of Guarantee A4 Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Fund Based - D Revised from Packing Credit* A4 *sublimit of Cash Credit Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Fund Based - D Revised from FDBP/FUDB* A4 *sublimit of Cash Credit Rossell India Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 1.50 crore) Sachdev Food Products Non-FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd BG A4 23 Assigned Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd ST-Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt Non-FB Limits A3 150 Reaffirmed Ltd SBI CP Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed SBI CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding SBI CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Spa Heights Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala CP Programme A1+ 200 Outstanding State Bank Of Travancore CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding Sun Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Sun-Amp Energy Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 1A - Assigned Sunrise Engitech Pvt Ltd On Grid Solar Rooftop 'SP 3D' Assigned Power Projects / Off Grid and decentralized solar applications Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed The Indian Express Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Assigned Umiya Industries ST Scale: State Bk of A4 30 Assigned India - Overdraft Facility Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar ST non fund based Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vardhman Roller Flour Mills ST Non-FB Fac - BG A4 4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd FB Fac A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed West Coast Foods ST fund based- EPC A4 40 Assigned cum FBP/FBD * *Includes Rs. 1.00 crore cash credit facility as sublimit West Coast Foods ST fund based- FBP/FBD A4 10 Assigned Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 18.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Ad-hoc e-DFS B 9.5 Assigned Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Asset Backed Loan B 35 Assigned (ADL) Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 15.5 Assigned Accord Motors CC BB- 40 Assigned Accord Motors e-DFS BB- 40 Assigned Accord Motors Asset Backed Loan BB- 10 Assigned (ADL) Accord Motors Unallocated limits BB- 10 Assigned Adinath Silks Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.00 Cr) Adven Biotech Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 76 Reaffirmed Airports Authority Of India LT Debt / Bonds AAA 26500 Reaffirmed Airports Authority Of India Bk lines AAA/ 5000 Reaffirmed A1+ Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 50 Assigned Programme Ashoka Developers LT-Fund Based TL BB- 100 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB 80 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB 5.5 Assigned Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation TL Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation LT fund based B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed facility Balkrushna Ginning And Fund based -CC Limit B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Balkrushna Ginning And Fund Based - TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Bazaar Konnections LT Fund Based - CC B+ 100 Assigned Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL A- 7.5 Upgraded from BBB+ Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd CC/ optionally A- 79.5 Upgraded convertible debenture from BBB+ Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 3 Upgraded from BBB+ Bhoomi Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Pledge B 22.9 Assigned Bhoomi Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Clean B 2.5 Assigned Bhoomi Cold Storage Fund Based- TL B 40 Assigned Bimal Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC (e-DFS) BBB 240 Assigned enhanced from 10 CR Chamundi Distilleries Pvt Ltd based Fac D 120 Suspended Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 150 Assigned Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (FBL - Book Debt)* BBB+/ - Assigned A2+ Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 730 Revised from BB+ Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 18 Revised from BB+ /A4+ Deep Automobiles CC BB- 212 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.20 crore) DHS Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 297 Assigned DHS Hotels Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 3 Outstanding DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 10750 Reaffirmed DLF Info City Developers FBL A (SO) 750 Reaffirmed (Chandigarh) Ltd reduced from Rs. 110.0 crore DLF Info City Developers FBL A 3250 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd DLF Universal Ltd FBL A (SO) 8750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 733.0 crore) Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 8020 Upgraded revised from 803 CR Essvy Constructions India Pvt CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Essvy Constructions India Pvt Non-FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6 Cr) Fedora Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 100 Reaffirmed Feedback Brisa Highways Omt FBL A-(SO) 70 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A+(SO) Feedback Brisa Highways Omt Non- FBL A-(SO) 80 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A+(SO) Feedback Energy Distribution TL A- 782.9 Revised from Co. Ltd (SO) A+ (SO) Feedback Energy Distribution FBL A- 255 Revised from Co. Ltd (SO) A+ (SO) Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL BB 10.9 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (under e-DFS) BB 165 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC ad hoc(under BB 40 Assigned e-DFS) Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (for Spares & BB 10 Assigned Lubes) Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL BB 10.9 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (under e-DFS) BB 165 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC ad hoc(under BB 40 Assigned e-DFS) Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (for Spares & BB 10 Assigned Lubes) FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Reaffirmed FJM Cylinders Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB 180 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ 2950 Reaffirmed (SO) Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 722 Reaffirmed (SO) Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD BBB- 1500 Assigned Gajanand Rice Mill CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gian Sagar Educational & TL C 508 Revised from Charitable Trust B Gian Sagar Educational & BG C 70 Revised from Charitable Trust B Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft C 180 Revised from Charitable Trust B Gian Sagar Educational & LT Unallocated C 592 Revised from Charitable Trust B Gokul Agri International Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 1000 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 175.00 crore Gokul Agri International Ltd Proposed Limits BBB / 3670 Assigned A3+ Gokul Overseas LT/ ST Bk limits BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed / A3 Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 100 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 15.00 crore Gold Star Industries FBWC Fac B+ 60 Suspended Grama Vidiyal Microfinance - PTC Series A1 A- 171 Provisional Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance - PTC Series A2 BB- 18 Provisional Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) GSP International LT FBL - CC B 200 Reaffirmed Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Unallocated BB+ / 48.3 Upgraded A4+ from BB / A4 HMC MM Auto Ltd TL AA 200 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft AA 75 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Life CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Idupulapadu Cotton Mills (P) Bk Fac BB 4062 Suspended Ltd /A4+ Indian MFI Trust Series XVI PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) Janta Land Promoters Ltd TL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed JBM Industries Ltd TL BBB 70 Reaffirmed JBM Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB/ 300 Reaffirmed A2 JBM Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB/ 271.5 Reaffirmed A2 JBM Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 58.5 Assigned A2 Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 150 Suspended A4 Kanchan Ganga Seed Company Pvt FBL B 112.5 Assigned Ltd Kanchan Ganga Seed Company Pvt Unallocated limits B 7.5 Assigned Ltd Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits- CC BB 225 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits- TL BB 270 Reaffirmed KGS Engineering Ltd LT Fund Based B- 110 Downgraded Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 7890 Downgraded Kshitija Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL B 250 Assigned enhanced from 15 CR Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A 2110 Reaffirmed Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 436.8 Provisional Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 24.8 Provisional (SO) M/S Btc Industries Ltd FBL C 185 Suspended M/S Btc Industries Ltd TL C 211.5 Suspended M/S Mash Agro Foods Ltd FBL BB+ 216 Suspended M/S Mash Agro Foods Ltd TL BB+ 150 Suspended M/S Mash Agro Foods Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB+ 34 Suspended M/S Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B 210 Suspended M/S Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Suspended M/S Star Industries Fund Based Bk Fac BB- 50 Suspended M/S. K. Velayudhan Memorial TL Fac BB 148 Suspended Trust M/S. K. Velayudhan Memorial LT FB Fac BB 30 Suspended Trust M/S. N. C. John & Sons Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 210 Suspended /A3+ M/S. Pharmafabrikon TL B+ 41 Suspended M/S. Pharmafabrikon Fund Based B+ 40 Suspended M/S. Pharmafabrikon Proposed Fac B+ 20 Suspended M/S. The Travancore Mats And TL Fac BB+ 270 Suspended Matting Company Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 35 Revised from BB (increased from Rs. 1.25 crore) Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 60 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 6.75 crore) Magma ITL Finance Ltd NCD A+ 250 Withdrawn Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt FBL - TL BB- 7.8 Assigned Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt FBL - CC BB- 80 Assigned Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Fund Based/ Non FBL - BB- 10.1 Assigned Ltd Untied limit Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 58 Reaffirmed Manisha Packaging Bk Fac B / 120 Suspended A4 MDA Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd TL C+ 60 Assigned MDA Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC C+ 50 Assigned MDA Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Forward C+ 25 Assigned Contract Neel Kamal Polytex Industries Bk Fac BB 109.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Nirmal Traders FBL -TL facility B+ 48.5 Assigned Nirmal Traders FBL - CC facility B+ 35 Assigned Nirmal Traders Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 16.5 Assigned Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac BB- / 150 Suspended A4 Pashupati Traders Fund Based - CC B+ 97.4 Assigned Pashupati Traders Fund Based - TL B+ 8.5 Assigned Pashupati Traders Unallocated B+/ 4.1 Assigned A4 Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL / Corporate Loan AA 4500 Assigned enhancement from Rs. 1,725.00 crore to Rs. 2,175.00 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 420000 Assigned programme 2016-17 * *Rs. 42,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with short term borrowing programme of Rs 8,000 crore, subject to total long term and short term borrowings in FY17 not exceeding Rs. 42,000 crore Pragya Rice Mill FBL B+ 80 Assigned Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Quality Engineering & Software Fund based A+ Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Radheshyam Fibers Gujarat Pvt Fund Based- CC BB- 224.5 Suspended Ltd Raghu Rama Renewable Energy Ltd Bk Fac C+ 80 Suspended Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Canara Bk - Overdraft B+ 80 Downgraded Facility from BB- Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Canara Bk - TL B+ 20 Downgraded Facility from BB- Ratan Ghee Depot Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Ravindra Rice & General Mills FBL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Reliance Asset Reconstruction LT Debt Programme A+ 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 83.5 Revised from BB- Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd LT Fund Based - CC D 52.5 Revised from BB- Rossell India Ltd TL A+ 220 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 31.88 crore) Rossell India Ltd LT FBL A+ 530 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 44.0 crore) Sachdev Food Products FBL - TL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore) Sachdev Food Products FBL - CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Fund Based/ Non FBL - BB- / 6.3 Reaffirmed Untied Limit A4 (reduced from Rs. 2.25 crore earlier) Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd CC B+ 5 Assigned Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Corp SME liquid Plus B+ 14 Assigned Scheme (CSLPS) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd TL B+ 14.5 Assigned Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan B+ 0.6 Assigned Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/ 12.9 Assigned A4 Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd TL A 830 Reaffirmed (revised from 67.00 Cr) Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd FBL A 820 Reaffirmed (revised from 66.00 Cr) Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) A 350 Reaffirmed (revised from 67.00 Cr) Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 5 Reaffirmed facility Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 640 Reaffirmed Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt TL BBB- 1860 Reaffirmed Ltd SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Protection AAAmfs - Withdrawn Oriented Fund - Series II Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 32.5 Reaffirmed Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 39.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 15.4 Reaffirmed Shanti Devi Charitable Trust FB Fac B+ 950 Suspended Shanti Devi Charitable Trust Non FB Fac B+ 20 Suspended Sharief Marine Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 90 Suspended Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 1150 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 85.00 crore Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT- TL B 68.4 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT- CC B 30 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 75 Assigned A4 Siddarth Organisation Ltd CC B+ 42 Assigned Siddarth Organisation Ltd Unallocated B+/ 58 Assigned A4 Silverglades Infrastructure BG BB 66.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Silverglades Infrastructure Unallocated BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Smith Structures (India) Pvt CC B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Spa Heights Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC* B- 120 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Spa Heights Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit** B- / 30 Reaffirmed A4 ** Rated on both long term and short term scales Spr Spirits Pvt Ltd FB and non FB Fac D 4155 Suspended Srushti Corporation LT: FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL - Rupee TL BBB+ 5880 Reaffirmed Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd NCD BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Sun Enterprise CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Enterprise Stand by Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value TL AA 2270 Reaffirmed Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCDs (NCD) AA 1250 Reaffirmed Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCDs (NCD) AA 500 Assigned Fitness Ltd The Indian Express Pvt Ltd TL A- 250 Outstanding The Indian Express Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 350 Outstanding The Indian Express Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 600 Outstanding (Reduced from Rs 70.00 crore) Tirupati Medicare Ltd Bk lines BB+ / 345.3 Suspended A4+ Tops Security Ltd LT- CC C+ 415 Assigned Tops Security Ltd LT -TL C+ 35 Assigned Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Umiya Industries LT Scale: State Bk of B 30 Assigned India - Overdraft Facility Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd Bk Fac BB 78 Suspended Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac - - (reduced from 1.88 Cr) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 620 Reaffirmed (increased from 60.69 Cr) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk BBB / 70 Reaffirmed Fac A3+ (enhanced from 2.00 Cr) Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar LT FB Fac BB- 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB- / 64.5 Suspended Fac A4 Universal Freight Management LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 130 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vallabh Market LT FB Fac B- 150 Upgraded from C+ Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac - CC BB 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 26.40 Cr) Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac - TL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 0.20 Cr) Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Unallocated Limits BB 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac - - (reduced from 3 Cr) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd FB Fac - - (reduced from 75 Cr) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Unallocated - - (reduced from 6 Cr) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ / 1080 Reaffirmed A1+ VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based/Non FB Fac AA+ / 1200 Reaffirmed A1+ Victoria Foods Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 780 Suspended / A4+ VINS Bioproducts Ltd Non-FBL - - VINS Bioproducts Ltd FBL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed (revised from 12.00 Cr) VINS Bioproducts Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.00 Cr) West Coast Foods LT fund based- TL B+ 12.9 Assigned Western Agri Seeds Ltd CC Limits BB- 80 Assigned Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B- 18.9 Reaffirmed Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B- 30 Reaffirmed Wonder Fibromats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 127.5 Suspended World Resorts Ltd FB Fac D 252.4 Suspended Zazsons Exports Ltd Bk lines B+ / 372 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 