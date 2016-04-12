Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries Credit Exposure limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC A4 310 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd ST: NFBL A4+ 320 Upgraded from ICRA]A4 Mayur Enterprise FBDP/FUDBP A4 20 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LC# A2 750 Assigned #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 45 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking. Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG# A2 80 Reaffirmed #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 45 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking. Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A2 30 Reaffirmed Contract / Derivative Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL (untied) - LOC A2 450 Reaffirmed P.C.Patel & Co. BG A3 500 Reaffirmed Ramsons Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3+ 110 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 30 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Loan A3+ 15 Assigned Equivalent Risk Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 - Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.2 Assigned Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LC A4 15 Assigned Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 155.7 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 41.3 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II Bond AA 3000 Withdrawn programme Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 10.8 Reaffirmed Divya Cotton CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned Divya Cotton TL B+ 1.2 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Bk Lines BB- 241.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC B 47.5 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL B 41 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 11.5 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A 410.7 Assigned Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+/A4 118 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 42.7 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 262.5 Assigned Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Bk Lines BBB- 170 Suspended K.K.Cotex LT Fund based - CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed K.K.Cotex LT Fund based- TL B+ 27 Assigned Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Fund BB 650 Revised from Based/unallocated BBB- Limits L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1500 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 21500 Assigned A1+ M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits (CC/Overdraft) M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries EPC/PCFC B+ - Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 40 Revised from BB Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB+ 32.6 Upgraded from ICRA]BB Marvel Vinyls Ltd LT : FBL BB+ 300 Upgraded from ICRA]BB Mayur Enterprise CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mayur Enterprise Soptionally B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed convertible debenture(Dep) limit (against FDR Mayur Enterprise TL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Narmada Dal Mill TL B+ 40 Assigned Narmada Dal Mill CC Limits B+ 100 Assigned Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC* BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability from fund based working capital to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore; and interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore. Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - SLC^ BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement P.C.Patel & Co. CC Facility BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Purewal Stone Crusher FBL- LT B 86 Reaffirmed Purewal Stone Crusher Unallocated- LT B 4 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - TL B 127.5 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - CC B 8 Reaffirmed Ramsons Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 95 Reaffirmed Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+ 130 Suspended Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 135.5 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 650 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits BBB 59.5 Assigned Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 85 Downgraded from BB- Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 75.9 Assigned Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt Fund/unalloacted funds BB 434.1 Revised from Ltd BBB- Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 35 Assigned Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd EPC cum FBP/FBD* BB- - Assigned Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd TL BB- 75 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 19.6 Assigned A- TVS Credit Services Ltd PTCs Provisional 412.1 Assigned AAA VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 725.6 Revised from BBB- VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB 500 Revised from BBB- VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2031.9 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)