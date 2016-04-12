BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries Credit Exposure limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC A4 310 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd ST: NFBL A4+ 320 Upgraded from ICRA]A4 Mayur Enterprise FBDP/FUDBP A4 20 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LC# A2 750 Assigned #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 45 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking. Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG# A2 80 Reaffirmed #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 45 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking. Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A2 30 Reaffirmed Contract / Derivative Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL (untied) - LOC A2 450 Reaffirmed P.C.Patel & Co. BG A3 500 Reaffirmed Ramsons Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3+ 110 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 30 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Loan A3+ 15 Assigned Equivalent Risk Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 - Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.2 Assigned Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Inland/ Foreign LC A4 15 Assigned Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 155.7 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 41.3 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II Bond AA 3000 Withdrawn programme Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 10.8 Reaffirmed Divya Cotton CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned Divya Cotton TL B+ 1.2 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Bk Lines BB- 241.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC B 47.5 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL B 41 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 11.5 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A 410.7 Assigned Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+/A4 118 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 42.7 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 262.5 Assigned Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Bk Lines BBB- 170 Suspended K.K.Cotex LT Fund based - CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed K.K.Cotex LT Fund based- TL B+ 27 Assigned Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Fund BB 650 Revised from Based/unallocated BBB- Limits L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1500 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 21500 Assigned A1+ M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits (CC/Overdraft) M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries EPC/PCFC B+ - Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 40 Revised from BB Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB+ 32.6 Upgraded from ICRA]BB Marvel Vinyls Ltd LT : FBL BB+ 300 Upgraded from ICRA]BB Mayur Enterprise CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mayur Enterprise Soptionally B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed convertible debenture(Dep) limit (against FDR Mayur Enterprise TL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Narmada Dal Mill TL B+ 40 Assigned Narmada Dal Mill CC Limits B+ 100 Assigned Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC* BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability from fund based working capital to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore; and interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore. Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - SLC^ BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement P.C.Patel & Co. CC Facility BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Purewal Stone Crusher FBL- LT B 86 Reaffirmed Purewal Stone Crusher Unallocated- LT B 4 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - TL B 127.5 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - CC B 8 Reaffirmed Ramsons Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 95 Reaffirmed Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+ 130 Suspended Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 135.5 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 650 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits BBB 59.5 Assigned Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 85 Downgraded from BB- Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 75.9 Assigned Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt Fund/unalloacted funds BB 434.1 Revised from Ltd BBB- Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 35 Assigned Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd EPC cum FBP/FBD* BB- - Assigned Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd TL BB- 75 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 19.6 Assigned A- TVS Credit Services Ltd PTCs Provisional 412.1 Assigned AAA VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 725.6 Revised from BBB- VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB 500 Revised from BBB- VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2031.9 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
* Says successfully completed concession period of Thane Bhiwandi bypass project on 13th May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: