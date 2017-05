Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd ST, LOC A4 6 Reaffirmed Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 15 Reaffirmed LOC Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - BG A4 Reaffirmed Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd ST Buyer's Credit A4 Reaffirmed Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd ST Forward Contract A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews ST - FB Fac A4+ Reaffirmed Anu Cashews ST - Non FB Fac - Sub A4+ Reaffirmed Limit Baijnath Melaram LOC A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Textiles LOC A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Broadway Links Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 179 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 43.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 146 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares BG A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares LOC* A4+ - Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares CEL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 354 Reaffirmed Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill FB Fac A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB A4 173.5 Reassigned Reduced from Rs. 30.0 crore to Rs. 17.35 crore Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Seasonal CC A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3700 Reaffirmed Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST fund based / A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Ltd non-FBL Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST proposed limits A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 300* Withdrawn Manaksia Coated Metals & CP A1 300* Withdrawn Industries Ltd * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Manaksia Industries Ltd CP A1 300 Withdrawn * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Meenaxi Exports ST Scale - FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST limits A4 80 Reaffirmed Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST FBL - FDB/FBE/BRD A2 40 Reaffirmed Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST FBL - Packing A2 Reaffirmed Credit Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST Non FBL - LOC A2 120 Reaffirmed Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd ST Non FBL - BG A2 15 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 500 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG A2 30 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL (untied) - BG A2 20 Assigned Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A2 11.4 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Reduced from Rs. 1.31 crore Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL (untied) - LOC A2 250 Assigned Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A2 12.6 Assigned Contract (untied) R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Raj Exports LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Raj Exports Forward Cover Limits A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Rmp Bearings Ltd Inland LOC A4 1 Reaffirmed Sai Global Yarntex (India) ST Non-FBL A4 21 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac A3 265 Reaffirmed Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill FB Fac A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries Non FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A2+ Reaffirmed Theva & Co ST - FB Fac A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Topland Engines Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 47.5 Upgraded from A3+ Ujwala Renewable Energies Pvt Solar projects. SP 4C - Assigned Ltd Wonder Construction Non Fund Based A4 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Bharat Insulation Company Medium Term Fixed MA 54.8 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Deposits Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 45.6 Reaffirmed Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated B+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews LT - CC Fac - Sub ICRA]BB Reaffirmed limit Avadh Infra TL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Baijnath Melaram CC BB - Reaffirmed Bhoomi Textiles CC Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Textiles TL BB+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Broadway Links Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Educational Society FB Fac D 300 Suspended Chaitanya Educational Society Unallocated Limits D 50 Suspended Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage TL B 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd E & C Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B-/ A4 70 Suspended Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 14.8 Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares CC BB+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares TL BB+ 92.2 Reaffirmed High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd CC* BB 35 Reassigned (SO) *based on guarantee from High Tech Weaves I Private Limited High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd TL* BB 61.8 Reassigned (SO) *based on guarantee from High Tech Weaves I Private Limited High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd CC* BB 35 Reassigned (SO) from B+ *based on guarantee from High Tech Weaves I Private Limited High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd TL* BB 61.8 Reassigned (SO) from B+ *based on guarantee from High Tech Weaves I Private Limited High Tech Texolene Ltd CC* BB 35 Reassigned High Tech Texolene Ltd TL* BB 58.4 Reassigned High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt. CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Ltd. High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt. TL BB 14.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. Icici Lombard General Subordinated Debt AAA 4850 Assigned Insurance Co. Ltd Programme Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL A 11200 Assigned K. P. Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa TL B+ 26.9 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill K. P. Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill K. P. Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa BG B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC C 150 Reassigned Krishna Cottex Industries CC B 45 Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex Industries TL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Working Capital Loan B 5.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt TL B 13.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power TL B 543.6 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power CC B 800 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power Sugar Crop Loan B 150 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated Limits B 87.2 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-CC Limit B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AAA 4000 Withdrawn Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac AAA 880 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AAA 810 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ nonFB Fac AAA / 990 Reaffirmed A1+ Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT, FB Fac AA+ 300 Reaffirmed Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT FB limits AA- 350 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT non-FBL AA- 30 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT proposed limits AA- 70 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A- 160 Downgraded from A Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd FBL A-/ 450 Downgraded A2+ from A/A1 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd NFBL A-/ 1110 Downgraded A2+ from A/A1 Manaksia Coated Metals & TL A- 200 Downgraded Industries Ltd from A Manaksia Coated Metals & FBL A-/ 500 Downgraded Industries Ltd A2+ from A/A1 Manaksia Coated Metals & NFBL A-/ 850 Downgraded Industries Ltd A2+ from A/A1 Manaksia Industries Ltd TL A- 148.5 Downgraded from A reduced from Rs 21.35 crore Manaksia Industries Ltd FBL A- / 550 Downgraded A2+ from A / A2+ reduced from Rs 60.00 crore Manaksia Industries Ltd NFBL A- / 285 Downgraded A2+ from A / A2+ reduced from Rs 30.00 crore Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd LT limits BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - FB Fac B+ 30 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - Non-FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Reaffirmed facility Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra Bk Fac BB 120 Suspended Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Navjivan Cotton Industries CC Facility B 117.5 Reaffirmed Navjivan Cotton Industries TL B 26.3 Reaffirmed New Diamond Era FBL - TL BB- 375 Reaffirmed New Diamond Era FBL - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 3.63 crore Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 85 crore Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - (untied) CC BBB+ 150 Assigned Prabha Engineers TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Prabha Engineers CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Bk B 40 Reaffirmed Overdraft R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 40 Reaffirmed Raj Exports Working Capital Limits BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Raj Exports TL BB+ 79.3 Reaffirmed Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd TL BBB 7616 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Income Fund AAAmfs Assigned Management Ltd Rmp Bearings Ltd CC BB 130 Reaffirmed Rmp Bearings Ltd TL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Sahara Industries CC B 110 Reaffirmed Sahara Industries TL B 19.3 Reaffirmed Sai Global Yarntex (India) LT FBL B+ 288.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Sai Global Yarntex (India) Long/ST Unallocated B+/ A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Limits Sreelekshmi Cashew Company LT FB Fac BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries FB Fac B+ 15 Downgraded from BB- Sun Hospitality And Service Fund Based, Rated on ICRA]B Reaffirmed Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Scale Sun Hospitality And Service TL ICRA]B 130 Reaffirmed Apartments Pvt Ltd Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 70 Reaffirmed Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd TL B 45 Reaffirmed Suyash Auto Press Components LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Withdrawn And Assemblys Pvt Suyash Auto Press Components LT, FBL - TL BB 55 Withdrawn And Assemblys Pvt Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd TL A- 100 Reaffirmed Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC A- 300 Reaffirmed Theva & Co LT - TL BB 18.8 Reaffirmed Topland Engines Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from BBB Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Working Capital B/ A4 400 Reaffirmed Limits* *Includes sublimits- PC/PCFC of Rs. 30 Cr.,EPC- Rs. 20 Cr,FDBP/FUDBP90 days-Rs. 10Cr. Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL B/ A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Vasavi Food Processing FBL B- 71.2 Assigned Industries Vasavi Food Processing Unallocated Limits B- 28.8 Assigned Industries Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 80 Reaffirmed Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 31 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd TL D 3386.9 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd CC D 747.1 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 557.5 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 808.5 Reaffirmed Wonder Construction Fund based - CC B- 100 Reaffirmed Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 