Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwaryagiri Constructions Non-FB Fac A4 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
B.L. Goel & Company Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Facility
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - TL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FBL A2 346.5 Reaffirmed
Hil Ltd ST: Non-FBL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed
Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hobel Bellows Co ST - FBL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Hobel Bellows Co ST - NFBL A3 31 Reaffirmed
Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Indoco Remedies Ltd Non fund based A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
Powertech Engineers NFBL A4+ 580 Reaffirmed
Powertech Engineers ST Unallocated A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Non-FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG & LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Short Term Fund Based Limits LOC A2 201.5 Reaffirmed
Shrikishan & Company Non-FBL - Bk A4+ 230 Reaffirmed
Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd BG A4 135 Reaffirmed
Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST Non-FBL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Rice Mills Pvt Ltd
Tara Exports ST: FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed
Tara Exports ST: FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 Reaffirmed
Tara Exports ST: Proposed Fac A4 49 Reaffirmed
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ Reaffirmed
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 15 Revised from
A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwaryagiri Constructions FB Fac B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed
Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB+ / 25 Reaffirmed
Limits A4+
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 430 Reaffirmed
B.L. Goel & Company Fund Based Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Metalurgicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Metalurgicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD* AA+ 17540 Reaffirmed
* The revision in the rated amount from Rs. 4,000 crore to Rs. 1,754 crore is on account of
maturity of NCDs of Rs. 2,246 crore and was done in April 2015
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - Cash BB 70 Reaffirmed
Credi
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd CC BBB 941.1 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd BG BBB 55.5 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd TL BBB 939.3 Reaffirmed
Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Indoco Remedies Ltd TL AA- - Reaffirmed
Indoco Remedies Ltd CC AA- 394 Reaffirmed
Jai Laxmi Lighting Industries Bk lines B+/A4 145 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 39.5 Reaffirmed
Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 20 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Metalloys Fund Based Facility BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B- 83 Reaffirmed
Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facility B- 27.6 Reaffirmed
Nirav Gems FBL BBB-/ 250 Reaffirmed
A3
Nirav Gems NFBL (Forward 20 Reaffirmed
contract credit
exposure)
Powertech Engineers FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Powertech Engineers LT Unallocated BB 30 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Shrikishan & Company FB Limit - CC BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd CC BB 85 Reaffirmed
Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And LT FBL A- 1108.4 Reaffirmed
Rice Mills Pvt Ltd
Tara Exports LT: TL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tara Foods LT / ST: Proposed Fac B+/ 120 Reaffirmed
A4
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd CC Limit BB+ 45 Revised from
BBB-
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd TL BB+ 45 Revised from
BBB-
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB+ / 56.7 Revised from
A4+ BBB-/A3
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
