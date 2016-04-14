Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwaryagiri Constructions Non-FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed B.L. Goel & Company Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Facility Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - TL A4 45 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FBL A2 346.5 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd ST: Non-FBL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Hobel Bellows Co ST - FBL A3 75 Reaffirmed Hobel Bellows Co ST - NFBL A3 31 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Non fund based A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers NFBL A4+ 580 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers ST Unallocated A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Non-FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG & LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed Short Term Fund Based Limits LOC A2 201.5 Reaffirmed Shrikishan & Company Non-FBL - Bk A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd BG A4 135 Reaffirmed Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST Non-FBL A1 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Tara Exports ST: FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Tara Exports ST: FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 Reaffirmed Tara Exports ST: Proposed Fac A4 49 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ Reaffirmed Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 15 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwaryagiri Constructions FB Fac B+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB+ / 25 Reaffirmed Limits A4+ B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB 270 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 430 Reaffirmed B.L. Goel & Company Fund Based Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed Bangalore Metalurgicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Bangalore Metalurgicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD* AA+ 17540 Reaffirmed * The revision in the rated amount from Rs. 4,000 crore to Rs. 1,754 crore is on account of maturity of NCDs of Rs. 2,246 crore and was done in April 2015 Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - Cash BB 70 Reaffirmed Credi Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 15 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd CC BBB 941.1 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd BG BBB 55.5 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd TL BBB 939.3 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1050 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd TL AA- - Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd CC AA- 394 Reaffirmed Jai Laxmi Lighting Industries Bk lines B+/A4 145 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 39.5 Reaffirmed Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 20 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metalloys Fund Based Facility BB- 85 Reaffirmed Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B- 83 Reaffirmed Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facility B- 27.6 Reaffirmed Nirav Gems FBL BBB-/ 250 Reaffirmed A3 Nirav Gems NFBL (Forward 20 Reaffirmed contract credit exposure) Powertech Engineers FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers LT Unallocated BB 30 Reaffirmed Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Reaffirmed Shrikishan & Company FB Limit - CC BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd CC BB 85 Reaffirmed Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And LT FBL A- 1108.4 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Tara Exports LT: TL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Tara Foods LT / ST: Proposed Fac B+/ 120 Reaffirmed A4 Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd CC Limit BB+ 45 Revised from BBB- Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd TL BB+ 45 Revised from BBB- Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB+ / 56.7 Revised from A4+ BBB-/A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.