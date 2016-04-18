Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of 14 & 15 April, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 13 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST FBL* A2+ 280 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 9.6 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 9.60 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST Loans A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Cibi International Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 4 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2500 Assigned Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Energy Transmission ST Non-FBL A1+ 7820 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs. 792 crores) Gujarat State Electricity ST Fund based and A1+ 29200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Non-FBL (reduced from Rs. 3022.15 crores) Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 28200 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.00) Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd Non FBL - Letter of A1 10 Assigned Guarantee Sify Technologies Ltd ST: Non FB Fac (LC) A+ / 630 Assigned Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills NFBF A4 22 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunair Hotels Ltd Non-FB Bk limits A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd Unallocated limits A2+ 205.2 Reaffirmed Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based D 200 Revised from facility A4+ The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB ST Limits A4 20 Revised from A4+ US Granites NFBL A4 8.2 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 940 Reaffirmed Wipro Ltd SVG rating SVG 1 - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ST FBL A+/ 15 Reaffirmed / A1+ Reassigned Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ST fund A+/ 85 Reaffirmed / based /non-FBL A1+ Assigned Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+/ 67 Reaffirmed A1+ Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd TL A- 124 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT FBL* A- 106 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 9.6 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 9.60 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT non-FBL A- 10 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 38600 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (Enhanced from 3,570.001 CR) Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 3000 Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Cibi International Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 34.4 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs.5.93 crore) Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 24.9 Upgraded from B+ Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1630 Assigned Everest Industries Ltd External Commercial A+ Outstanding Borrowings Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 84 Reaffirmed Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 45 Reaffirmed Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: proposed Fac BB- 121 Reaffirmed Gujarat Energy Transmission LT FBL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat Energy Transmission LT Loans A+ 91240 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs. 9955.45 crores) Gujarat Energy Transmission LT Non-FBL A+ 3740 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs.410 crores) Gujarat State Electricity LT FBL A+ 4990 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Electricity LT Loans A+ 109080 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7946.95 crores) Gujarat State Electricity LT Non-FBL A+ 4830 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs.526 crore) Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2260 Reaffirmed Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 685 crore) Hero Management Service Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Fund based/Non BBB+ 227 Reaffirmed Fund based / A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Hero Mindmine Institute Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -CC BBB 50 Assigned International Seaport Dredging LT/ ST, FB and non BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd fundbased Fac ^ / A3 ^: These facilities are interchangeable to a maximum of Rs. 100.0 crore Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 211 Reaffirmed (revised from 29.00) Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 154 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.00) Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 55 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.00) Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 1240 Reaffirmed Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 610 Reaffirmed Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed (SO) Nivvasa Properties LT-Fund Based Working B+ 100 Assigned Capital Loan Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT- TL A+ 3550 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 356 crore) Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based- CC A+ 5750 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Non-FBL A+ 840 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 92 crore) Ratan Housing Development Ltd FBL BB 150 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 66.20 Crore) & Rating on watch with Developing Implications Salasar Balaji Industries LT BB- 150 Suspended Sant Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 150 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd FBL - CC A 170 Assigned Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 7593 Withdrawn / A2 Shreeyam Power & Steel TL D 7217.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Ltd Shreeyam Power & Steel FBL D 800 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Ltd Shreeyam Power & Steel NFBL D 1214.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Ltd Sify Technologies Ltd LT: TL A+ / 1117 Assigned A1 Sify Technologies Ltd LT: FB Fac A+ / 1750 Assigned A1 Sify Technologies Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac (BG) A+ / 2120 Assigned A1 A1 Sify Technologies Ltd LT / ST: Non FB Fac A+ / 1000 Assigned (LC) A1 Simhapuri Energy Ltd LT FBL D 21730.1 Assigned Simhapuri Energy Ltd Unallocated D 338 Assigned Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills FBF BB- 288.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills unallocated limits BB- / 19.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Sri Durga Prathima Poultries FBF B 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunair Hotels Ltd TL BBB+ 154.8 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL BB- 701.3 Revised from BB+ The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 74.3 Revised from BB+ The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB LT Limits BB- 350 Revised from BB+ Three C Green Developers Pvt NCD BB+ 2250 Revised from Ltd (SO) BBB- (SO) Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 100 Revised from BB Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 300 Revised from BB US Granites FBL - LT B 60.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00 CR) US Granites Unallocated B 27.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.83 CR) Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 800 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.