Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Bangalore Surgicals ST Non-Fund based A2 237.5 Reaffirmed Hobel Flexibles Inc ST - FBL A3+ 35 Upgraded from A3 Hobel Flexibles Inc ST - NFBL A3+ 105 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Krbl Ltd CP A1+ 3000 Assigned (earlier Rs. 200.00 crore) Mohra Seeds BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Quick Foods Company Import LC/BG/FSC A4 2.5 Suspended Raj Industries Inland / Foreign LOC A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Limit Royal Wood Pvt Ltd NFB LC/BG A4 80 Suspended Sarvodaya India Ltd ST; NFBL A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from 1.5 CR) Singh Transporters ST NFBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sundar Timber Products LOC cum Buyers Credit A4 70 Assigned Tata Capital Financial CP A1+ 100000 Assigned Services Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7,000 crore) Turquoise And Gold Apparels ST - FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 8.00 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD MA- 400 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+ / 17950 Assigned Ltd A1+ (enhanced from 1,285 CR) B Durga Reddy Infrastructures FBF BB 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bangalore Surgicals LT Fund Based BBB+ 333.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 26.0 crore) Ch Gowri Shankar Infra Build Bk line of credit BB+ 130 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Chandan Textiles FBCC B 30 Assigned Chandan Textiles FBTL B 33 Assigned Chanditala Blue Print CC C 2 Assigned Darshan Cotton Industries FBF B 100 Suspended Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.86 CR) Great Value Foods Fund- Based Limits- LT BB 300 Suspended Luxmi Rice Mills Fund- Based Limits- LT B 100 Suspended M S Industries FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mathura Fibres And Cotton FBF B+ 120 Suspended Industries Mohra Seeds CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Nagabhushanam & Co. FB Fac B+ / 200 Suspended A4. Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT-FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- NFBL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Proseed Foundation Fund Based Bk Fac B+ 100 Revised from BB Quick Foods Company CC B+ 80 Suspended Quick Foods Company TL B+ 13.3 Suspended R.N. Rice Mills Fund- Based Limits- LT B- 110 Suspended Raj Industries CC A- 190 Reaffirmed Royal Wood Pvt Ltd FB CC B+ 30 Suspended Sarvodaya India Ltd ST; Interchangeable - - - Limits (reduced from 4.0 CR) Sarvodaya India Ltd LT; FBL BB 80 Upgraded from BB- (reduced from 11.0 CR) Sarvodaya India Ltd LT; TL BB 50 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from 2.5 CR) Sat Kartar Mining & Allied LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Shree Bhavani Rice Mill CC B 50 Assigned Shree Bhavani Rice Mill TL B 10 Assigned Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 350 Withdrawn Singh Transporters LT FBL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Singh Transporters LT/Short- term BBB / 20 Reaffirmed unallocated Limits A3+ Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt LT : TL D 276.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt LT FB Limits D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt ST Non-FB limits D 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundar Timber Products CC B 10 Assigned Turquoise And Gold Apparels LT - TL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 0.95 CR) Turquoise And Gold Apparels LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 9.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (previously nil) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.