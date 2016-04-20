US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Bangalore Surgicals ST Non-Fund based A2 237.5 Reaffirmed Hobel Flexibles Inc ST - FBL A3+ 35 Upgraded from A3 Hobel Flexibles Inc ST - NFBL A3+ 105 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Krbl Ltd CP A1+ 3000 Assigned (earlier Rs. 200.00 crore) Mohra Seeds BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Quick Foods Company Import LC/BG/FSC A4 2.5 Suspended Raj Industries Inland / Foreign LOC A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Limit Royal Wood Pvt Ltd NFB LC/BG A4 80 Suspended Sarvodaya India Ltd ST; NFBL A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from 1.5 CR) Singh Transporters ST NFBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sundar Timber Products LOC cum Buyers Credit A4 70 Assigned Tata Capital Financial CP A1+ 100000 Assigned Services Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7,000 crore) Turquoise And Gold Apparels ST - FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 8.00 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD MA- 400 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+ / 17950 Assigned Ltd A1+ (enhanced from 1,285 CR) B Durga Reddy Infrastructures FBF BB 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bangalore Surgicals LT Fund Based BBB+ 333.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 26.0 crore) Ch Gowri Shankar Infra Build Bk line of credit BB+ 130 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Chandan Textiles FBCC B 30 Assigned Chandan Textiles FBTL B 33 Assigned Chanditala Blue Print CC C 2 Assigned Darshan Cotton Industries FBF B 100 Suspended Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.86 CR) Great Value Foods Fund- Based Limits- LT BB 300 Suspended Luxmi Rice Mills Fund- Based Limits- LT B 100 Suspended M S Industries FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mathura Fibres And Cotton FBF B+ 120 Suspended Industries Mohra Seeds CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Nagabhushanam & Co. FB Fac B+ / 200 Suspended A4. Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT-FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- NFBL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Proseed Foundation Fund Based Bk Fac B+ 100 Revised from BB Quick Foods Company CC B+ 80 Suspended Quick Foods Company TL B+ 13.3 Suspended R.N. Rice Mills Fund- Based Limits- LT B- 110 Suspended Raj Industries CC A- 190 Reaffirmed Royal Wood Pvt Ltd FB CC B+ 30 Suspended Sarvodaya India Ltd ST; Interchangeable - - - Limits (reduced from 4.0 CR) Sarvodaya India Ltd LT; FBL BB 80 Upgraded from BB- (reduced from 11.0 CR) Sarvodaya India Ltd LT; TL BB 50 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from 2.5 CR) Sat Kartar Mining & Allied LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Shree Bhavani Rice Mill CC B 50 Assigned Shree Bhavani Rice Mill TL B 10 Assigned Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 350 Withdrawn Singh Transporters LT FBL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Singh Transporters LT/Short- term BBB / 20 Reaffirmed unallocated Limits A3+ Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt LT : TL D 276.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt LT FB Limits D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt ST Non-FB limits D 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundar Timber Products CC B 10 Assigned Turquoise And Gold Apparels LT - TL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 0.95 CR) Turquoise And Gold Apparels LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 9.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (previously nil) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
