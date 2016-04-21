Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed D' Ranflex India Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 1 Assigned Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 42 Assigned Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: ST non-FBL A2+ 1070 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 130 CR Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL A2+ 1850 Reaffirmed Ltd (Gold Metal Loans) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL A2+ 290 Reaffirmed Ltd (Export Packing Credit) revised from 29.5 CR Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Ltd (Working capital demand loan) revised from 85 CR Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd (FDBN) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2+ Reaffirmed Ltd of Non-FBL Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Fund Based A2+ 23 Reaffirmed Ltd facility* * If the limits are availed on a LT, a rating of A- will be applicable Eurotex Industries And Exports ST, Non-FBL A4+ 110 Revised from Ltd A3 Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Innovadors Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs A1+ 1270 Provisional (SO) Janatha Fish Meal & Oil ST - Non Fund Based A3 30 Reaffirmed Products KGN Electricals Non-FB Fac A4 200 Assigned enhanced from 15 CR M/S Hrm Overseas NFBL A4 22.3 Reaffirmed Mor Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 575 Suspended Sanchem Fabrics Ltd BG A4 3 Assigned Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar ST, FBL A4 2000 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 100.00 crore Surya Roshni Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) TCL-MMPL Consortium Non-FBL - BG A4 150 Assigned UFO Moviez India Ltd ST, non-FB limits A1+ 100 Upgraded from A1 revised from 35 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 72.5 Downgraded from B+ Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 144.5 Downgraded from A4 Anisha Enterprises FBL B 150 Assigned Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd FBL BB- 171.2 Reaffirmed Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd Unallocated BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed D' Ranflex India Pvt Ltd LT - FBL (CC) BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Dss Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG B+ 161.1 Revised Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd FBL B 58 Assigned Emerald Jewel Industry India TL A- 527 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ revised from 23 CR Emerald Jewel Industry India Unallocated Fac A- 398 Upgraded Ltd /A2+ from BBB+ /A2+ revised from 26.8 CR Emerald Jewel Industry India LT: FB Fac BBB+ 4180 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 440 CR Eurotex Industries And Exports TL BB+ 80.1 Revised from Ltd BBB- Revised from Rs. 15.50 crore Eurotex Industries And Exports LT, FBL BB+ 495 Revised from Ltd BBB- Revised from Rs. 60.50 crore Eurotex Industries And Exports LT/ ST, Unallocated BB+ 154.9 Assigned Ltd Limits /A4+ Greta Energy Ltd LT, TL BB 283.3 Upgraded revised from 35.03 CR Greta Energy Ltd LT, Fund Based BB 65 Upgraded Greta Energy Ltd LT, Proposed BB 151.7 Upgraded enhanced from 8.47 CR IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 1250 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac A+ 7500 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.450.00 crore IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 1170 Withdrawn Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 309.5 Reaffirmed Products enhanced from 25 CR Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT - Fund Based - TL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Products reduced from 12.25 CR Jeevisha Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103 Revised from B Kgn Electricals FB Fac B+ 50 Outstanding Lrc Abarana Maaligai Fund based Bk facility B+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S Hrm Overseas CC B 100 Reaffirmed M/S Hrm Overseas TL B 60 Reaffirmed M/S Hrm Overseas Unallocated FBL B 17.7 Reaffirmed Maruti Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 42.8 Assigned Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Fund B+ /A4 175 Assigned based/Non Fund Based Mid West Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 80 Assigned Mor Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 49.1 Reaffirmed Mor Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 48.9 Reaffirmed A4 National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds AAA 80000 Reaffirmed & Rural Developmen Ramakrishna Industries FB Fac BB+ 96 Suspended Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd FBL BB- 40 Suspended Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 385 Suspended Sanchem Fabrics Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Sanchem Fabrics Ltd TL B+ 77 Assigned Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58.5 Revised from B reduced from 9 CR Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 180 Revised from B Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 31.5 Assigned Limit-Fund based Shriya Rice Mills CC B- 35 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.50 earlier Shriya Rice Mills TL B- 29.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 5.37 earlier Shriya Rice Mills Unallocated Limits B- 20.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 0.63 earlier Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar LT, FBL - TL B+ 750 Revised from Karkhana Ltd BB- Sri Sri Ventures Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries FBL B- 59.9 Assigned Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits B-/ A4 10.1 Assigned Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Bk Fac BB- 218.8 Suspended /A4 Sunrise Aqua Food Exports FBL B 99 Assigned Sunrise Aqua Food Exports Unallocated limits B/ A4 1 Assigned Super Prime Construction Pvt Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Ltd Tcl-Mmpl Consortium FB Limit - CC B+ 10 Assigned Tirupati Cotton CC B 45 Assigned Tirupati Cotton TL B 15 Assigned UFO Moviez India Ltd TL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed revised from 97 CR UFO Moviez India Ltd LT, FB limits A+ 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 