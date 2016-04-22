Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2 50 Upgraded
credit limits (BG) from
A3+
Electronica Finance Ltd CP Programme A2+ 100 Assigned
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 1.5 Assigned
working capital Fac
Klenzaids Contamination NFBL - BG^ A4 80 Assigned
Controls Pvt Ltd
Interchangeability allowed to a maximum of Rs.2 crore between LC & BG
Klenzaids Contamination NFBL - LOC^ A4 20 Assigned
Controls Pvt Ltd
Interchangeability allowed to a maximum of Rs.2 crore between LC & BG
Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
Mr Steel Corporation Non fund Based A4 25 Reaffirmed
N.D. Plastics FLC/ILC A4 30 Assigned
P P Products Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3+ 697.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 43.57 Cr)
Pricol Ltd ST - non FB Fac A2+ 610 Reaffirmed
(revised from 59 Cr)
Pricol Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Reaffirmed
(revised from 19 Cr)
Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 11.5 Reaffirmed
Supergems Jewellery ST, FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Supergems Jewellery ST - Unallocated A4 30 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Tarajyot Polymers Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3+ 679.3 Reaffirmed
Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 90 Revised from
A4+
Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Revised from
facility (sub-limit) A4+
- EPC/PCFC
Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Revised from
facility (sub-limit) A4+
- FBD
Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 Revised from
facility (sub-limit) A4+
Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4+ 108 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.80 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Aditya Rice Industries FBL B+ 104.1 Reaffirmed
Aditya Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed
Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB 97.7 Assigned
limits (TL)
Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB 50 Assigned
limits (CC)
Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT / ST fund based BBB / 994 Reaffirmed/
credit limits (Dealer A2 Upgraded
Inventory Funding) from
A3+
Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT, FBL - CC D 1643.1 Outstanding
Allied Industries Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 94.31 crore)
Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT, FBL - TL D 1273.2 Outstanding
Allied Industries Ltd
Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT - Unallocated D 83.7 Outstanding
Allied Industries Ltd
DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 1270 Reaffirmed
DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 8090 Assigned
Provisional
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based A (SO) 31690 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1663.0 crore)
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 5800 Assigned
Provisional
Electronica Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB+ 300 Assigned
Programme
Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - TL B- 85 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - Open CC B- 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 110.6 Assigned
capital Fac
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 4.5 Assigned
Klenzaids Contamination FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned
Controls Pvt Ltd
Klenzaids Contamination Unallocated Limits BB- 10 Assigned
Controls Pvt Ltd
Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 10 Suspended
Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 31.4 Suspended
Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated D 2.1 Suspended
Kogta International Pvt Ltd ST, FBL D 36.5 Suspended
Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 28 Reaffirmed
Maruti Cotton Industries CC Facility B 60 Assigned
Maruti Cotton Industries TL B 19.5 Assigned
Mr Steel Corporation FBL BB- 51 Reaffirmed
Mr Steel Corporation Unallocated Limits BB- / 4 Reaffirmed
A4
N.D. Plastics CC B- 60 Assigned
N.D. Plastics LT / ST - Unallocated B-/ 10 Assigned
A4
P P Products Pvt Ltd LT, FB BBB 25 Reaffirmed
P P Products Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ Non-fund BBB / 77.5 Reaffirmed
based A3+
(revised from 33.50 Cr)
Power Mech Projects Ltd LT FBL A- 1700 Reaffirmed
Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST NFBL A- / 6300 Reaffirmed
A2+
Pricol Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 1300 Reaffirmed
(revised from 87 Cr)
Pricol Ltd LT - TL A- 475 Reaffirmed
(revised from 50 Cr)
Pricol Ltd LT / ST - non fund A- / Reaffirmed
based (sub-limit) Fac A2+
[revised from 72 Cr]
Pricol Ltd LT / ST - proposed A- / 363.9 Reaffirmed
A2+
(revised from 59.89 Cr)
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Outstanding
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Outstanding
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Outstanding
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Outstanding
Development Board (SO)
S.K. Heights Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based TL B+ 150 Assigned
Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills LT - FB Fac B- 50 Assigned
Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills Unallocated - ST / LT B- / 10 Assigned
A4
Steel Products Ltd Fund Based - CC C- 115 Reaffirmed
Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based - BG C- 100 Reaffirmed
Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT, FB BBB 20 Reaffirmed
The Vijayawada Electrical Bk Fac BB 150 Assigned
Employees Co-Operative Credit
Society Ltd
Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 25 Revised from
BB+
Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
