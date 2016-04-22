Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2 50 Upgraded credit limits (BG) from A3+ Electronica Finance Ltd CP Programme A2+ 100 Assigned K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 1.5 Assigned working capital Fac Klenzaids Contamination NFBL - BG^ A4 80 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Interchangeability allowed to a maximum of Rs.2 crore between LC & BG Klenzaids Contamination NFBL - LOC^ A4 20 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Interchangeability allowed to a maximum of Rs.2 crore between LC & BG Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Mr Steel Corporation Non fund Based A4 25 Reaffirmed N.D. Plastics FLC/ILC A4 30 Assigned P P Products Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3+ 697.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.57 Cr) Pricol Ltd ST - non FB Fac A2+ 610 Reaffirmed (revised from 59 Cr) Pricol Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Reaffirmed (revised from 19 Cr) Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Supergems Jewellery ST, FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Supergems Jewellery ST - Unallocated A4 30 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Tarajyot Polymers Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3+ 679.3 Reaffirmed Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 90 Revised from A4+ Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Revised from facility (sub-limit) A4+ - EPC/PCFC Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Revised from facility (sub-limit) A4+ - FBD Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 Revised from facility (sub-limit) A4+ Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4+ 108 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.80 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Rice Industries FBL B+ 104.1 Reaffirmed Aditya Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB 97.7 Assigned limits (TL) Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB 50 Assigned limits (CC) Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT / ST fund based BBB / 994 Reaffirmed/ credit limits (Dealer A2 Upgraded Inventory Funding) from A3+ Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT, FBL - CC D 1643.1 Outstanding Allied Industries Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 94.31 crore) Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT, FBL - TL D 1273.2 Outstanding Allied Industries Ltd Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And LT - Unallocated D 83.7 Outstanding Allied Industries Ltd DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 1270 Reaffirmed DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 8090 Assigned Provisional DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based A (SO) 31690 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1663.0 crore) DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 5800 Assigned Provisional Electronica Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB+ 300 Assigned Programme Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - TL B- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd. Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - Open CC B- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd. K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 110.6 Assigned capital Fac K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 4.5 Assigned Klenzaids Contamination FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Unallocated Limits BB- 10 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 10 Suspended Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 31.4 Suspended Kogta International Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated D 2.1 Suspended Kogta International Pvt Ltd ST, FBL D 36.5 Suspended Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 28 Reaffirmed Maruti Cotton Industries CC Facility B 60 Assigned Maruti Cotton Industries TL B 19.5 Assigned Mr Steel Corporation FBL BB- 51 Reaffirmed Mr Steel Corporation Unallocated Limits BB- / 4 Reaffirmed A4 N.D. Plastics CC B- 60 Assigned N.D. Plastics LT / ST - Unallocated B-/ 10 Assigned A4 P P Products Pvt Ltd LT, FB BBB 25 Reaffirmed P P Products Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ Non-fund BBB / 77.5 Reaffirmed based A3+ (revised from 33.50 Cr) Power Mech Projects Ltd LT FBL A- 1700 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST NFBL A- / 6300 Reaffirmed A2+ Pricol Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 1300 Reaffirmed (revised from 87 Cr) Pricol Ltd LT - TL A- 475 Reaffirmed (revised from 50 Cr) Pricol Ltd LT / ST - non fund A- / Reaffirmed based (sub-limit) Fac A2+ [revised from 72 Cr] Pricol Ltd LT / ST - proposed A- / 363.9 Reaffirmed A2+ (revised from 59.89 Cr) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Outstanding Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Outstanding Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Outstanding Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Outstanding Development Board (SO) S.K. Heights Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based TL B+ 150 Assigned Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills LT - FB Fac B- 50 Assigned Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills Unallocated - ST / LT B- / 10 Assigned A4 Steel Products Ltd Fund Based - CC C- 115 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based - BG C- 100 Reaffirmed Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT, FB BBB 20 Reaffirmed The Vijayawada Electrical Bk Fac BB 150 Assigned Employees Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Thermodyne Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 25 Revised from BB+ Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB BB+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.