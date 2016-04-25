Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 20 Downgraded from A2 Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 30 Suspended Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1150 Reaffirmed International Seaports Haldia Non-FBL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd K S Venkatraman & Co Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 130 Suspended Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Mahanagar Gas Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended The Shipping Corporation Of ST debt programme A1+ - Reaffirmed India Ltd Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Suspended Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.6 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd TL Fac BBB 3055.3 Downgraded from BBB+ Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 300 Downgraded from BBB+ Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT proposed Fac BBB 4.7 Assigned Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Proposed CC BB+ 30 Assigned Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 148.5 Assigned Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Unallocated Limited BB+ 21.5 Assigned Albrecht Builder Pvt Ltd NCD A 2000 Reaffirmed Albrecht Builder Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd BG BBB+ 2200 Reaffirmed Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd TL BBB 10.5 Suspended Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd CC BBB 132.5 Suspended Easun Reyrolle Ltd FB Fac D 1740 Suspended Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-FBL D 2450 Suspended Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed International Seaports Haldia LT/ST proposed BBB+ 511 Assigned Pvt Ltd / A2+ Jmj Education Society TL BB 600 Reaffirmed K S Venkatraman & Co Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 120 Suspended Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended L&T Sambalpur Rourkela Tollway TL BBB 10164 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL A- 4495 Reassigned Ltd L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Subordinated Debt AA 2420 Withdrawn Ltd Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT Debt Programme AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT non-FBL AAA 2000 Reassigned Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC B 60 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Cotton Industries TL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 18 Reaffirmed A4+ Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac C 70 Suspended Printotech Global Ltd CC BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Printotech Global Ltd TL BB+ 122.4 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 11.96 crore) Printotech Global Ltd Unallocated BB+ 77.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 8.04 crore) Priyheer Infrastructures Pvt Fund Based - LRD TL B 150 Assigned Ltd Smit Developers TL B+ 91.8 Suspended Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Suspended The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed India Ltd Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 265 Suspended Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Suspended Western India Cashew Company FB Fac BB 67.5 Outstanding Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)