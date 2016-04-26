Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC / LOU A1 200 Assigned
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC / LOU * A1 450 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.164.40 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting
(Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Financial A1 100 Reaffirmed
Guarantee *
* Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Performance A1 100 Assigned
Guarantee *
* Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Loan A1 20 Reaffirmed
Equivalent Risk *
* Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd CP Programme# A1 300 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore) # To be carved out of the existing working capital limit
Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Unallocated A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 60000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding
Financing)
Aesthetic Stampings And FBL - Bill of A4 60 Assigned
Laminations Ltd Exchange ^
^Combined utilization of bill of exchange & Letter of credit should not exceed 6 crore
Aesthetic Stampings And NFBL - LOC ^ A4 55 Assigned
Laminations Ltd
^Combined utilization of bill of exchange & Letter of credit should not exceed 6 crore
Alfa Peb Ltd Non Fund Based-LC A4+ 50 Assigned
Alfa Peb Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 10 Assigned
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - LOC A3 40 Reaffirmed
Indian Agro & Food Industries Non-FBL - Capex LOC * A1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Sub limit of Term Loan
Indian Agro & Food Industries Non-FBL - Loan A1 Reaffirmed
Ltd Equivalent Risk #
# Sub limit of Capex Letter of Credit
K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 300 Downgraded
from
A4+
One way interchangeability of Rs 3.0 crore to fund based limit
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4+ 50 Assigned
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based A4+ 150 Assigned
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd Bill Discount Non LC A4+ Suspended
(Inland)*
*Sublimit within cash credit limits
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd EPC/EBD/PCFC/EBR* A4+ Suspended
*Sublimit within cash credit limits
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd BD against LC * A4+ Suspended
*Sublimit within cash credit limits
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd LC (Import/Inland) A4+ 5 Suspended
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd BG A4+ 10 Suspended
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd Forward Contract A4+ 2 Suspended
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 55 Assigned
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Facility
(increased from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BG A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Facility
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Credit Exposure Limit
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 16 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL A 1626.5 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 152.15 crore
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC / WCDL A 2800 Assigned /
/ EPC / Bills Reaffirmed
discounting (Pre shipment) *
(revised from Rs. 213.00 crore
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - WCDL * A 900 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs.60.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting
(Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - EPC / PSC A 500 Assigned /
/ PCFC / PSCFC / FBP Reaffirmed
/ FBD *
(revised from Rs.35.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting
(Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Bill A 400 Assigned /
Purchased / Reaffirmed
Discounted *
(revised from Rs.30.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting
(Pre-shipment)
Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Buyer's A 400 Assigned /
Credit * Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs.20.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting
(Pre-shipment)
Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limit - TL BBB 79 Reaffirmed
Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limit - CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 30000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 9500 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 134690 Assigned/
A1+ Outstanding
(enhanced from 11,355.83)
Aesthetic Stampings And FBL - CC B+ 5 Assigned
Laminations Ltd
Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 47.5 Outstanding
Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 13 Outstanding
Alfa Peb Ltd LT/STUnallocated BB / 104.5 Assigned /
A4+ Outstanding
(enhanced from 3.95 crore)
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Withdrawn
Bindal Iron & Steel Company fund based and non FB B/ 200 Suspended
Fac A4
Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - TL A 1278.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - CC A 1550 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - Untied A 4.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd limits
Infrastructure Leasing & NCD Programme AAA 10000 Assigned
Financial Services Ltd
Infrastructure Leasing & NCD Programme AAA 34750 Reaffirmed
Financial Services Ltd
K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based BB- 45 Downgraded
from
BB+
K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- / 5 Downgraded
A4 from
BB+ /
A4+
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB+ 465 Assigned
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 98 Assigned
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB+ 7 Assigned
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- TL B 56 Assigned
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Pledge B 28.8 Assigned
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Clean B 2.5 Assigned
Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt TL BB 800 Assigned
Ltd
Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt Unallocated Limits BB 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd CC (Stock/BD) BB+ 67.5 Suspended
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd SCL BB+ 5 Suspended
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd TL 1 BB+ 24.8 Suspended
Shree Hans Alloy Ltd TL 2 BB+ 4.1 Suspended
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB- 159 Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 85 Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 41 Assigned
A4
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
facility
(reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore)
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL BB+ 101.2 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 10.10 crore)
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB+ / 28.3 Assigned
limits A4+
U. S. Agrawal & Co. Bk facility B 65 Suspended
Uni Medicolabs fund based Bk Fac BB+ Suspended
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: TL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.85 Cr)
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 1.30 Cr)
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 39.6 Assigned
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 60 Assigned
Vinayak Hatcheries Bk Fac B 71.1 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
