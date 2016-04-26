Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC / LOU A1 200 Assigned Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC / LOU * A1 450 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.164.40 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Financial A1 100 Reaffirmed Guarantee * * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Performance A1 100 Assigned Guarantee * * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Loan A1 20 Reaffirmed Equivalent Risk * * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd CP Programme# A1 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore) # To be carved out of the existing working capital limit Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Unallocated A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 60000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Aesthetic Stampings And FBL - Bill of A4 60 Assigned Laminations Ltd Exchange ^ ^Combined utilization of bill of exchange & Letter of credit should not exceed 6 crore Aesthetic Stampings And NFBL - LOC ^ A4 55 Assigned Laminations Ltd ^Combined utilization of bill of exchange & Letter of credit should not exceed 6 crore Alfa Peb Ltd Non Fund Based-LC A4+ 50 Assigned Alfa Peb Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 10 Assigned Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - LOC A3 40 Reaffirmed Indian Agro & Food Industries Non-FBL - Capex LOC * A1 Reaffirmed Ltd * Sub limit of Term Loan Indian Agro & Food Industries Non-FBL - Loan A1 Reaffirmed Ltd Equivalent Risk # # Sub limit of Capex Letter of Credit K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 300 Downgraded from A4+ One way interchangeability of Rs 3.0 crore to fund based limit P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4+ 50 Assigned P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based A4+ 150 Assigned Shree Hans Alloy Ltd Bill Discount Non LC A4+ Suspended (Inland)* *Sublimit within cash credit limits Shree Hans Alloy Ltd EPC/EBD/PCFC/EBR* A4+ Suspended *Sublimit within cash credit limits Shree Hans Alloy Ltd BD against LC * A4+ Suspended *Sublimit within cash credit limits Shree Hans Alloy Ltd LC (Import/Inland) A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Hans Alloy Ltd BG A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Hans Alloy Ltd Forward Contract A4+ 2 Suspended Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 55 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Facility (increased from Rs. 6.00 crore) Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BG A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Facility Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 1.5 Assigned Credit Exposure Limit Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 16 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL A 1626.5 Assigned / Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 152.15 crore Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC / WCDL A 2800 Assigned / / EPC / Bills Reaffirmed discounting (Pre shipment) * (revised from Rs. 213.00 crore Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - WCDL * A 900 Assigned / Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.60.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - EPC / PSC A 500 Assigned / / PCFC / PSCFC / FBP Reaffirmed / FBD * (revised from Rs.35.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Bill A 400 Assigned / Purchased / Reaffirmed Discounted * (revised from Rs.30.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Buyer's A 400 Assigned / Credit * Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.20.00 crore) * Sub limit of Cash Credit / WCDL / EPC / Bills Discounting (Pre-shipment) Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limit - TL BBB 79 Reaffirmed Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limit - CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 30000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 9500 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 134690 Assigned/ A1+ Outstanding (enhanced from 11,355.83) Aesthetic Stampings And FBL - CC B+ 5 Assigned Laminations Ltd Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 47.5 Outstanding Alfa Peb Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 13 Outstanding Alfa Peb Ltd LT/STUnallocated BB / 104.5 Assigned / A4+ Outstanding (enhanced from 3.95 crore) Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Withdrawn Bindal Iron & Steel Company fund based and non FB B/ 200 Suspended Fac A4 Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - TL A 1278.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - CC A 1550 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Agro & Food Industries FB Limit - Untied A 4.8 Reaffirmed Ltd limits Infrastructure Leasing & NCD Programme AAA 10000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & NCD Programme AAA 34750 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based BB- 45 Downgraded from BB+ K V Joseph & Sons Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- / 5 Downgraded A4 from BB+ / A4+ P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB+ 465 Assigned P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 98 Assigned P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB+ 7 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- TL B 56 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Pledge B 28.8 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Clean B 2.5 Assigned Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt TL BB 800 Assigned Ltd Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt Unallocated Limits BB 1000 Assigned Ltd Shree Hans Alloy Ltd CC (Stock/BD) BB+ 67.5 Suspended Shree Hans Alloy Ltd SCL BB+ 5 Suspended Shree Hans Alloy Ltd TL 1 BB+ 24.8 Suspended Shree Hans Alloy Ltd TL 2 BB+ 4.1 Suspended Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB- 159 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 85 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 41 Assigned A4 Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB+ 240 Reaffirmed facility (reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL BB+ 101.2 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 10.10 crore) Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB+ / 28.3 Assigned limits A4+ U. S. Agrawal & Co. Bk facility B 65 Suspended Uni Medicolabs fund based Bk Fac BB+ Suspended Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: TL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.85 Cr) Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.30 Cr) Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 39.6 Assigned Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 60 Assigned Vinayak Hatcheries Bk Fac B 71.1 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.