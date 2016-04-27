Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Aparna Enterprises Ltd NFBL* A2 100 Reaffirmed *LC/BG/BC interchangeable Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 360 Outstanding Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 354 Outstanding Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Outstanding Kalsi Brothers NFBL- ST A4 80 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Castings Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit of A4+ 140 Suspended the aforesaid CC facility) Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 0.3 Assigned Credit Exposure Limit Parankush Food Processing & BG A4 1.8 Assigned Rice Mill (P) Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn ST FBL-Foreign LOC A3 58.9 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn ST Non FBL-Letter of A3 20 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Guara STCI Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Theva & Co. ST - FB Fac A4+ 600 Outstanding Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 90 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 9 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambarwadikar Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 1005 Suspended Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC BBB 780 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd TL BBB 945 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 675 Reaffirmed (earlier 162 Cr) Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - CC facility BB 120 Suspended National Printers) Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - Non-fund based BB 80 Suspended National Printers) facility Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - TL BB 13.6 Suspended National Printers) B.P. Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based Facility BB- 65 Suspended Bramhacorp Ltd TL and project loan BB- 4050 Suspended Fac Bramhacorp Ltd Overdraft Fac BB- 450 Suspended Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 14.8 Withdrawn Enviro Buildmate Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 215 Suspended Future Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Goodwill Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac B+ 125 Suspended Grand View Estate Pvt Ltd Tranche I NCDs - AA+ 680 Withdrawn Series C (SO) Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd TL D 608.6 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd CC D 159.3 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac D 123.2 Suspended Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 18.7 Withdrawn Kalsi Brothers FBL- LT B+ 150 Revised from BB- Kejriwal Castings Ltd CC facility BB+ 140 Suspended Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B+ 40 Assigned Capital (enhanced from Rs. 3 crore) Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 53.2 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 5.10 crore) Pankaj Agro Protinex Ltd Fund based Facility BB 80 Suspended Parankush Food Processing & TL B+ 36.8 Assigned Rice Mill (P) Ltd Parankush Food Processing & CC B+ 17.5 Assigned Rice Mill (P) Ltd Perumal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Sai Engineering Foundation FBL - TL B+ 350 Assigned Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB Limit - CC B 95.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB Limit - TL B 7.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Saraswatipur Tea & Industries Unallocated B 0.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyam Krishna Infraproject TL D 65 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Jagdamba Poultry Pvt Ltd Union Bk of India - B/ 115 Assigned CC against pledge of A4 Warehouse Receipt Limit Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL- CC BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 18.50 crore) Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL- TL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 10.24 crore) Shri Venkateshwara Agro LT FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended Industries STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA- 12000 Revised from AA STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA- 3000 Revised from AA STCI Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA- 2000 Revised from AA Sun Hospitality And Service Fund Based TL D 130 Downgraded Apartments Pvt Ltd from B Theva & Co. LT - TL BB 18.8 Withdrawn TVS Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Facility A- 24.5 Assigned (SO) Provisional TVS Credit Services Ltd PTC AAA 611.6 Assigned (SO) Provisional Urashi SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A(SO) Reaffirmed Urashi SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Reaffirmed (SO) Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.