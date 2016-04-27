Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Aparna Enterprises Ltd NFBL* A2 100 Reaffirmed
*LC/BG/BC interchangeable
Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 360 Outstanding
Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 354 Outstanding
Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Outstanding
Kalsi Brothers NFBL- ST A4 80 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Castings Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit of A4+ 140 Suspended
the aforesaid CC
facility)
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 0.3 Assigned
Credit Exposure Limit
Parankush Food Processing & BG A4 1.8 Assigned
Rice Mill (P) Ltd
Shri Damodar Yarn ST FBL-Foreign LOC A3 58.9 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Shri Damodar Yarn ST Non FBL-Letter of A3 20 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Guara
STCI Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Theva & Co. ST - FB Fac A4+ 600 Outstanding
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 90 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 9 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambarwadikar Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 1005 Suspended
Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC BBB 780 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd TL BBB 945 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 675 Reaffirmed
(earlier 162 Cr)
Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - CC facility BB 120 Suspended
National Printers)
Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - Non-fund based BB 80 Suspended
National Printers) facility
Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - TL BB 13.6 Suspended
National Printers)
B.P. Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based Facility BB- 65 Suspended
Bramhacorp Ltd TL and project loan BB- 4050 Suspended
Fac
Bramhacorp Ltd Overdraft Fac BB- 450 Suspended
Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 14.8 Withdrawn
Enviro Buildmate Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 215 Suspended
Future Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed
Goodwill Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac B+ 125 Suspended
Grand View Estate Pvt Ltd Tranche I NCDs - AA+ 680 Withdrawn
Series C (SO)
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd TL D 608.6 Suspended
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd CC D 159.3 Suspended
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac D 123.2 Suspended
Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 18.7 Withdrawn
Kalsi Brothers FBL- LT B+ 150 Revised from
BB-
Kejriwal Castings Ltd CC facility BB+ 140 Suspended
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B+ 40 Assigned
Capital
(enhanced from Rs. 3 crore)
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 53.2 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 5.10 crore)
Pankaj Agro Protinex Ltd Fund based Facility BB 80 Suspended
Parankush Food Processing & TL B+ 36.8 Assigned
Rice Mill (P) Ltd
Parankush Food Processing & CC B+ 17.5 Assigned
Rice Mill (P) Ltd
Perumal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Sai Engineering Foundation FBL - TL B+ 350 Assigned
Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB Limit - CC B 95.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB Limit - TL B 7.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Saraswatipur Tea & Industries Unallocated B 0.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Satyam Krishna Infraproject TL D 65 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shree Jagdamba Poultry Pvt Ltd Union Bk of India - B/ 115 Assigned
CC against pledge of A4
Warehouse Receipt Limit
Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL- CC BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 18.50 crore)
Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL- TL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 10.24 crore)
Shri Venkateshwara Agro LT FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended
Industries
STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA- 12000 Revised from
AA
STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA- 3000 Revised from
AA
STCI Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA- 2000 Revised from
AA
Sun Hospitality And Service Fund Based TL D 130 Downgraded
Apartments Pvt Ltd from B
Theva & Co. LT - TL BB 18.8 Withdrawn
TVS Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Facility A- 24.5 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
TVS Credit Services Ltd PTC AAA 611.6 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Urashi SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A(SO) Reaffirmed
Urashi SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Reaffirmed
(SO)
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded
from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
