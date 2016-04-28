Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed (EPC,FBP,SLC) Acrysil Ltd ST non-FBL (LOC) A3+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG A4 7.5 Assigned Borana Plastic Ltd BG A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 30 @ Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2 100 @ Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd ST Fund Based - BG A4 85 Asigned Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC A4 12 Assigned Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST non fund based Bk A1 250 Outstanding Fac Scrabble Entertainment Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 300 Withdrawn Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt FBL A2+ 318 Reaffirmed Ltd Solaid Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 4C Assigned Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 1.3 Asigned Vlcc Health Care Ltd Fund Based Bk A1+ 125 Assigned FacWorking Capital LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 3850 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB 290 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd TL BBB 69 Reaffirmed Alapatt Fashion Jewellery LT - FB Fac B- 55 Reaffirmed Ald Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 6500 Assigned (SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 254.7 Asigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A-(SO) 35.1 Asigned Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB- 233.1 Assigned Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 39.4 Assigned Avon Rims Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 65 Asigned B V Cotspin Industries CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed B V Cotspin Industries TL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Berry Alloys Ltd TL D 177.5 Suspended Berry Alloys Ltd FBL D 187.5 Suspended Berry Alloys Ltd non-FBL D 235 Suspended Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL AA 100 Reasigned Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT/ST, non-FBL AA 600 Reasigned (enhanced from 50.00 cr) Borana Plastic Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 800 @ Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 100 Assigned Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB- 500 Asigned Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB-/ 45 Asigned Limits A4 Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd 3 Plans of HDFC Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd 4 Plans of HDFC Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series II Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd 3 Plans of HDFC Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series III Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Debt Fund for Reaffirmed Cancer Cure 2014 AAAmfs (SO) Irm Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Irm Ltd LT/ST, non fundbased BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac* / A3 Modern Machinery Store CC B 92 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store BG B 3 Reaffirmed N R Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL BB- 475.5 Suspended N R Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 124.5 Suspended Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Unallocated B+/ 34.6 Assigned A4 Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd CC B+ 4 Assigned Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18.4 Assigned Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd PC B+ 6 Assigned Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd FDB B+ 25 Assigned Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac A 1000 Outstanding Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL / Corporate Loan AA 3000 Assigned (enhancement from Rs. 2,975.00 crore to Rs. 3,275.00 crore) Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 260 Reaffirmed Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 33.8 Reaffirmed Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated Reaffirmed limits Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC D 150 downgraded From B+ Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL D 42.1 downgraded From B+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 319.4 Asigned Scrabble Entertainment Ltd TL A- 135.5 Reaffirmed ^ Rs. 30.00 crore short-term, non-fund based facilities were completely inter-changeable with Rs. 30.00 crore term loans rated on the long-term scale; currently, the non-fund based limits have fully matured into term loan facilities and an amount of Rs. 13.55 crore is outstanding against the said term loans. (revised from Rs. 30.00 crore^) Scrabble Entertainment Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 30 Reaffirmed Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt NFBL BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Sheel Gems LT, FB Fac BB 500 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builder Stores CC facility BB- 80 Suspended Siliguri Builder Stores LT/ ST ratings BB-/ 40 Suspended A4 Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt FB Fac B- 60 Asigned Ltd Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt TL B- 100 Asigned Ltd Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt Unallocated Fac B- - Asigned Ltd (revised from 13.00 CR) Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL BB 614.1 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Rice Unallocated Limits BB 135.9 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A A(SO) 295.4 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO) Assigned Vardhman Chemtech Ltd TL D 429 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Working Capital TL D 987 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd CC D 463.4 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Letters of Credit/BG D 424.6 Suspended Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Funded Interest TL D 196 Suspended Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 29.5 Asigned Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 20 Asigned Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- / 9.2 Asigned A4 Vlcc Health Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac AA- 516.1 Assigned Vlcc Health Care Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 258.9 Assigned Vst & Sons Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB Assigned Vst Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 100 Assigned Vst Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.