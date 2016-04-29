Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Choice Diamond ST FBL A4+ 876 Downgraded from A3 Choice Diamond Unallocated limits A4+ 60 Downgraded from A3 Gold Loan Receivable Trust Iii PTC Series A A1+ - Withdrawn (SO) Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Bill A4 30 Assigned Discounting Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 26 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 174000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Mech Projects Ltd ST unallocated limits A2+ 93 Assigned/ Outstanding Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd SLC A4 9 Suspended Rbp Energy (India) Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3D Assigned Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acg Associated Capsules Pvt Ltd Medium Term, Fixed MAA 500 Withdrawn Deposits Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ind Barath Energies Bk Fac D 459.8 Suspended (Maharashtra) Ltd Ind Barath Energies Bk Fac D 350 Suspended (Thoothukudi) Ltd Karda Construction Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 300 Upgraded from B Krishna Timber Company LT Fund Based - CC B 10 Assigned Krishna Timber Company LT Non-fund Based - LC B 65 Assigned Krishna Timber Company LT Non-fund Based - B - Assigned Buyer's Credit * Long-term non-fund based limit of Buyer's Credit is a sub-limit of the long-term non-fund based LC limit Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 44 Assigned Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 46 Assigned Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL B 62 Assigned Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG B 37.5 Assigned Neelanchal Realtors Llp FB Fac A (SO) 200 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 140000 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds/Loan AAA 902281 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme Power Grid Corporation Of LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & NFBL AAA / 15000 Reaffirmed India Ltd A1+ Power Mech Projects Ltd LT FBL A- 1997 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 170 Cr) Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST NFBL A- / 6960 Assigned/ A2+ Outstanding (enhanced from 630 Cr) Pravardhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 98 Reaffirmed (revised from 10 Cr) Pravardhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 102 Reaffirmed (revised from 10 Cr) Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 60 Suspended Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Suspended Shining Metal Trust Sep 14 PTC Series A BBB+ - Withdrawn -Gold PTC IX (SO) Shining Metal Trust Sep 15 PTC Series A BBB+ - Withdrawn -Gold PTC X (SO) Shining Metal Trust Sep 15 PTC Series A BBB+ - Withdrawn -Gold PTC XI (SO) Shining Metal Trust Sep 15 PTC Series A BBB+ - Withdrawn -Gold PTC XII (SO) Shining Metal Trust Sep 2014 PTC Series A BBB+ Withdrawn VIII - Gold PTC VIII (SO) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B 110 Reaffirmed Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 25.7 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs. 3.80 crore) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 12.3 Assigned A4 Siti Cable Network Ltd LT loan A- 1250 Upgraded from BBB+ Siti Cable Network Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC A- 250 Upgraded from BBB+ Siti Cable Network Ltd LT loan* AA 500 Outstanding (SO) * Backed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited's debt service reserve account (DSRA) support Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 22 Assigned Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 55 Assigned Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- / 440 Withdrawn A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.