May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of Apr 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.Melaram & Sons ST Non FBL - LOC A4 350 Reaffirmed Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 100 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp Non-fund based A4 13.7 Suspended facility Giriraj Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 0.8 Suspended Jm Financial Asset CP programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd M/S Varadha Steels Non-Fund Based A4 106 Suspended Omega Colors Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 12 Suspended Omega Colors Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 17 Suspended Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Lines A3 355 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from 32.50 CR) Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 3 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.30 CR) Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Interchangeable A4+ 5* Reaffirmed *-sublimit of fund based facilities Senthamarai Marbles & Granites NFBF A4+ 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Setmax Ceramic BG A4 15 Suspended Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FBF A4 55 Suspended Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd NFB A4 50 Suspended Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd CF B 40 Suspended Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Suspended Autocreate Wheels Pvt Ltd CCF B 166 Suspended B.Melaram & Sons LT FBL-CC* B+ 70 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Suspended Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd Non-fund based D 91 Suspended facility Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 379.8 Suspended Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB- 12.7 Suspended Dev Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 92.5 Revised from B+ Dev Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 12.1 Revised from B+ Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd CC D 120 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk lines AA 20000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1,000 crore) Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp CCF BB 20 Suspended Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 85.5 Suspended Giriraj Cotgin Pvt Ltd scale Fund B+ 145 Suspended Based-Working Capital Giriraj Cotgin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 1.7 Suspended Ibc Ltd Bk Fac C 304 Suspended Jm Financial Asset LT Bk Lines A+ 6500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Asset NCD A+ 5250 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd FBBF D 150 Suspended Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd NFBF D 70 Suspended M/S Varadha Steels Fund Based Facility B- 20 Suspended Magma Housing Finance TL - Bk AA- 3750 Reaffirmed / Assigned Magma Housing Finance CC - Bk AA- 1000 Assigned Magma Housing Finance NCD AA- 500 Reaffirmed Matushree Real Estate Fund Based Bk Limitis BB- 155.5 Withdrawn Developers Pvt Ltd Murlidhar Ginning Pressing CC B 47.5 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd LT: TL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd LT: NCD AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Omega Colors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 20 Suspended Phoenix Residences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 350 Withdrawn Preeti Textile FBL - TL B 48.9 Assigned Preeti Textile FBL - TL B 10 Assigned Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 465 Suspended Senthamarai Marbles & Granites FBF BB 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Setmax Ceramic CC B- 35 Suspended Setmax Ceramic TL B- 27.8 Suspended Shreepati Jewels LT, FB limits - TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd LTL B+ 150 Assigned Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd LTFBF B+ 300 Assigned Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL B- 240 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC'S AAA 6000 Assigned (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC'S AAA 6000 Assigned (SO) Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 50 Suspended Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut D 2000 Reassigned Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I/2006 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut D 3000 Reassigned Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series II/2006 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut D 1250 Reassigned Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I/2007 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut D 3500 Reassigned Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I/2008 Uco Bank Lower Tier II Bond AA 2750 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)