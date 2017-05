May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angrish Alloys And Steel Pvt Non Fund- Based A4 10 Suspended Ltd Limits- ST Asian Resurfacing Of Road BG A4 132.5 Downgraded Agency Pvt Ltd from A4+ Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - FLC- A4 - Assigned DA / DP*# *FLC- Foreign and Inland Letter of Credit, ILG- Letter of Guarantee / # Sublimit of Cash Credit facility Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- ILG* A4 5 Assigned *FLC- Foreign and Inland Letter of Credit, ILG- Letter of Guarantee Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 400 Revised from A1 Delhi Waste Management Ltd NFBL A3 5 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Mantri Metallics ST FBL D 20* Revised from A4 *Short term fund based limits are sub-limits of cash credit Mira Exim Ltd FBL A3 390 Reaffirmed Mantri Metallics ST Non-FBL D 180 Revised from A4 Mantri Metallics ST FBL D 70 Revised from A4 MJ Castings Ltd Derivative Facility A1 15 Assigned Navketan Roller Flour Mills ST-Non Fund Based A4 1.5 Rating watch Pvt Ltd with Negative implication Nilgiri Food Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund- Based A4+ 80 Suspended Limits- ST Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 100 Assigned Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 70 Assigned S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt NFBL A4 80 Assigned Ltd Siddharth Colorchem Ltd Fund Based A3 415 Suspended Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd NFBL - Inland A4 20 Reaffirmed Bk Guarantee Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 - Reaffirmed of CC - BP /BD /FBP /FBD Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 - Reaffirmed of CC - Drawing Against Un-cleared Effects Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 - Reaffirmed sublimit of CCInland/Import LOC Umiya Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 115 Suspended Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Vanya Steels And Engineering LOC A4 105 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.H. Alloys FBL B 50 Suspended A2K Epic Décor Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/A4 190 Assigned Alpha Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 240 Assigned Angrish Alloys And Steel Pvt Fund- Based Limits- LT B 45.6 Suspended Ltd Angrish Alloys And Steel Pvt Unallocated Limits- LT B 54.4 Suspended Ltd Asian Resurfacing Of Road CC BB- 5 Downgraded Agency Pvt Ltd from BB+ Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I B 16.5 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II B 29.5 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 25 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 4 Assigned A4 Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP - MLD 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AAA Confident Engineering India Bk Fac B / A4 57.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC BBB- 40 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Gopal Kamath & Co. FBL B+ 110 Notice for Withdrawal Gujarat Cotfib Non Fund Based - BG A 3.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cotfib Fund based -CC Limit B 137.5 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Corporation LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit B 20 Reaffirmed M/S Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & Fund Based BB- 450 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill M/S Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & Unallocated Limits BB- 30 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC Limit B 50 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based - NBHC B 25 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Mantri Metallics TL D 190.1 Revised from C Mantri Metallics CC D 430 Revised from C Mantri Metallics Unallocated limits D 183 Revised from C/A4 Maruti Ginning And Pressing LT Fund based - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Industries Maruti Ginning And Pressing LT Fund based- TL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Industries Mira Exim Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 5 Outlook Revised MJ Castings Ltd TL (LT fund based) A 311.7 Assigned MJ Castings Ltd CC/LOC/Bill A / 150 Assigned discounting A1 MJ Castings Ltd LT and ST Unallocated BBB-/ 323.3 Assigned A3 Naveen Rice Mills FB Fac B 150 Suspended Navketan Roller Flour Mills LT - CC B+ 70 Rating watch Pvt Ltd with negative implication Nilgiri Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT BB+ 150 Suspended Nirani Sugars Ltd Bk Fac B 5017.5 Suspended Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Assigned Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BBB- 75 Assigned / A3 P.R. Packagings Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 300 Suspended Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd LT, FBL - TL C+ 251.4 Assigned Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd LT, FBL - CC C+ 180 Assigned Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB 60 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd LT Rating D 620 Suspended Raja Charity Trust TL Fac AA 463.5 Reaffirmed Raja Charity Trust Proposed Fac AA 36.5 Reaffirmed Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd FBL BB 65 Suspended Reliance Asset Reconstruction LT Debt Programme A+ 500 Assigned Co. Ltd S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 382.1 Upgraded from B S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 85 Upgraded from B S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits B+/A4 152.9 Assigned S.K. Overseas Fund Based B 55 Suspended Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt FBL B+ 10 Outstanding Ltd Sbc Minerals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Assigned Shabari Farms LT FB Fac B 90 Suspended Shree Raj Agro Cold Storage Bk Fac B 57 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 9005.9 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 12008.6 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 4009 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 526.8 Assigned (SLF) Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 702.5 Assigned (SLF) Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 235.1 Assigned (SLF) Siddharth Colorchem Ltd Term Fund Based Bk Fac BBB- 5 Suspended Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Fund- Based Limits- TL B 226 Revised from Ltd B- Sonalac Paints And Coatings Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT B 60 Suspended Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 169 Reaffirmed Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 32.4 Reaffirmed Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/A4 247.6 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd TL AA- 1059.1 Outstanding Suprajit Engineering Ltd FBL AA- 1300 Outstanding The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD AAA 16000 Outstanding Umiya Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 20 Suspended United Hotels & Properties Pvt TL B 129.7 Upgraded Ltd from B- United Hotels & Properties Pvt FBL B 30 Upgraded Ltd from B- United Hotels & Properties Pvt Unallocated Limits B/A4 190.3 Assigned Ltd Vanya Steels And Engineering TL B- 100.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vanya Steels And Engineering CC Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vanya Steels And Engineering Unallocated B- 35.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.