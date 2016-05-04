May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd NFBL - LOCs A2+ 2650 Reaffirmed Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- SLC A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Emarald Constructions Bk Fac BB- 60 Suspended A4 Equinox Solutions Ltd LOC facility * A4 20.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) *sublimit of Cash Credit Equinox Solutions Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 0.6 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Cash Credit Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Karur Vysya Bank CDs programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 26 Assigned Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 30 Suspended Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A4+ 700 Downgraded and BG Limits * from A3 *consists LC(Foreign) Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs. 45.00 crore, Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore, Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs. 5.50 crore and sales invoice discounting sublimit of Rs. 5.00 crore rated A4+ and fund based overdraft sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore and cash credit sublimit of Rs. 1.00 crore rated BB+ (Stable) Pearl Ports And Warehousing ST non-FB Fac A4 62.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd R.B.Ghodke ST, Non Fund Based A4 60 Suspended Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd ST non fund based A3 230 Suspended Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd ST interchangeable Bk A3 500 Suspended Fac Rishiraj Education Foundation BG A4 20 Assigned Singer India Ltd LOC A3 65 Upgraded from A4+ (increased from 5 Cr) Sp Coal Resources Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 120 Suspended Vento Ceramic BG A4 15.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Proposed Fixed MB+ 35 Downgraded Deposit programme from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 74 Reaffirmed Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 65 Suspended Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac BB 50 Suspended Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd FBL- TL A- 11500 Upgraded from BBB+ Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd NFBL - BGs A- / 18250 Upgraded A2+ from BBB+ / Reaffirmed Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Binjusaria Solvents Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 110 Suspended Equinox Solutions Ltd CC Facility BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Equinox Solutions Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 50.5 Reaffirmed A4 Invicon Developers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 201.9 Assigned Japan International Bk Fac BBB- 120 Assigned Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 12.5 Suspended Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 370 Suspended Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 67.5 Suspended Karur Vysya Bank Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 3000 reaffirmed Programme and outlook revised from Positive to Stable Lakshmi Car Zone Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Fac B / 132 Suspended A4 Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT - TL BBB- 373.8 Assigned Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 235 Assigned Leisure Wear Exports Ltd Packing Credit / Post C 30 Reaffirmed Shipment Limit Leisure Wear Exports Ltd Foreign Outward Bills C 30 Reaffirmed Purchased Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 165 Suspended Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 5 Suspended Metawood Display Systems LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 200 upgraded from B+ Mother Nutri Foods limits B/ 95.5 Suspended A4 Neelam Hospital TL BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BB+ 200 Downgraded from BBB- Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 20 Suspended Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B-/ 150 Suspended A4 Pearl Ports And Warehousing LT FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Purandar Milk And Agro FBL - CC D 50 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Purandar Milk And Agro FBL - TL D 9 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Purandar Milk And Agro Unallocated Limits D 11 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Qvc Realty Co. Ltd LT - Fund Based TL BBB 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 50 crore) Qvc Realty Co. Ltd Unallocated BBB 100 Assigned R.B.Ghodke LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 90 Suspended Raja Enterprises TL B+ 1.8 Suspended Raja Enterprises FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Raja Enterprises proposed Fac B+ 56.8 Suspended Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 500 Suspended Rishiraj Education Foundation TL BB- 98.5 Assigned Rishiraj Education Foundation CC/ Overdraft BB- 30 Assigned Rj Biotech Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 271.5 Suspended Rj Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 350 Reaffirmed S.K. Agros CC B 95 Reaffirmed S.K. Agros TL B 5 Reaffirmed Santosh Beej Bhandar Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended / A4 Shapers India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 177 Suspended A2 Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd limits B+ 80 Suspended Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd - Wardar AHL (SO) Ifmr Capital 2014 Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 BBB+ Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd - Wardar AHL (SO) Ifmr Capital 2014 Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 A(SO) Revised from Finance Co. Ltd -Hebros AHL A-(SO) Ifmr Capital 2014 Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 BBB- Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd -Hebros AHL (SO) Ifmr Capital 2014 Singer India Ltd CC BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB+ (increased from 3 Cr) Sln Rice Industries FBL/ CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sln Rice Industries FBL / Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sp Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 20 Suspended Sree Gurudeva Charitable And TL Fac B 179.1 Suspended Educational Trust Sree Gurudeva Charitable And LT FB Fac B 50 Suspended Educational Trust Sree Gurudeva Charitable And proposed LT limits B 0.9 Suspended Educational Trust Stbl Projects Ltd FB Fac BB 60 Suspended Stbl Projects Ltd unallocated limits BB 20 Suspended Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Limited - SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Feb-11 Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Limited - SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Limited - SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed (SO) TI Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits- CC D; 395 Downgraded from BB- TI Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits- TL D; 11 Downgraded from BB- Vento Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Vento Ceramic TL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Vento Ceramic Unallocated limits B 23 Reaffirmed Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills TL Fac D 250 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills LT FB Fac D 120 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills non-FB Fac D 30 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills non fund based D 30 Suspended India Pvt Ltd sub-limit Fac Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 82.7 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.