May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned Aneesh Ahmad Khan ST Non FBL- BG A4 30 Revised from D Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST unallocated amount A3 # 90 Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 0.5 Suspended facility Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 40 Suspended Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 70 Suspended Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Fund/NFBL A3 40 Suspended Future Financial Servicess Pvt MFI Grading M2+ Assigned Ltd Jindal Aluminium Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raaja Magnetics Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 125 Reaffirmed Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 120 Reaffirmed Facility Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 40 Assigned Facility S.A.N. Garment Manufacturing Packing Credit A3 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 6.50 crore) S.A.N. Garment Manufacturing FDBP/FUDBP A3 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 24.00 crore) S.A.N. Garment Manufacturing LC/BG A3 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt Ltd BG A4 4.5 Assigned Sree Saastha Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 200 Suspended facility Tata Capital Ltd CP programme A1+ 55000 Withdrawn Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Non-FB Fac A1+ 75 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Outstanding Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Bk Fac BB- / 135 Suspended A4 AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Assigned AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Aneesh Ahmad Khan LT FBL- CC C+ 30 Revised from D Aneesh Ahmad Khan Unallocated Limit C+ / 10.8 Assigned A4 Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT unallocated amount BBB- # 170 Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB-/ 70 Suspended A4 Carnival Soft Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Centwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 106.2 Suspended Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 472 Assigned (SO) Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 26.8 Assigned (SO) Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 427 Suspended Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 65 Suspended Innovation Trust XX MAR- 14 PTCs AA+ Upgraded (SO) from AA (SO) Ivorybrick Homes Llp Fund based working BBB 50 Assigned capital Jindal Aluminium Ltd TL AA- 4300 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd LT FB Limits AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT: TL Facility BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India LT: FB Fac BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S Sarash International FB Fac D 36 Suspended M/S Sarash International Non-fund based D 74 Suspended facility Marvel Dyers And Processors LT - FBL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Natvar Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt Ltd TL B 7.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.54 crore) Natvar Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 8 Reaffirmed Parthasarathy Cnc Technology FB Fac B- 175 Suspended Pvt Ltd Raaja Magnetics Ltd FB Fac BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals And FBL (CC) AA 6000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1500 crore) Rashtriya Chemicals And FBL (TL) AA 45000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3600 crore) Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B+ 57.2 Reaffirmed Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B+ 12.8 Assigned S.A.N. Garment Manufacturing TL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Construction LT Fund Based - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Construction LT/ST Non Fund Based BB- / 40 Reaffirmed - BG A4 Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt Ltd TL B 81 Assigned Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt Ltd Project LC * B/ Assigned A4 *Sublimit of Term Loan Facility Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt Ltd Credit Export Limit ^ B/ Assigned A4 ^ Sublimit of Cash Credit Facility Sri Vidya Educational And LT - TL BB+ 110.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Tata Capital Ltd NCD programme AA+ 32500 Withdrawn Tata Capital Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Tata Capital Ltd Bk lines AA+/ 99430 Withdrawn A1+ Telephus CV IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 164.2 Assigned (SO) Telephus CV IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 11.7 Assigned (SO) Toyotomi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 357.1 Assigned (SO) Toyotomi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 21 Assigned (SO) Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Fund based working A+ / 146 Outstanding Pvt Ltd capital Fac A1+ Trelleborgvibracoustic (India) Unallocated A+ / 29 Outstanding Pvt Ltd A1+ VBHC Chennai Value Homes Pvt TL BBB - Reaffirmed Ltd VBHC Chennai Value Homes Pvt Fund based working BBB 230 Reaffirmed Ltd capital VBHC Chennai Value Homes Pvt Unallocated BBB - Reaffirmed Ltd VBHC Delhi Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB 200 Upgraded from BBB- VBHC Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd TL BBB 180 Upgraded from BBB- VBHC Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB - Upgraded from BBB- VBHC Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd Fund based working BBB 50 Upgraded capital from BBB- VBHC Mumbai Value Homes Pvt Ltd TL BBB 790 Upgraded from BBB- VBHC Mumbai Value Homes Pvt Ltd CC BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd TL BBB 250 Reaffirmed VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd Fund based working BBB 450 Reaffirmed capital VBHDC Bangalore Value Homes proposed limits BBB 700 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD -multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)