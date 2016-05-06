May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 20* Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A3 172.5 Reaffirmed
Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 1150 Enhanced
(SO)
earlier Rs. 90 crore
Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac A4 950 Revised from
A3
Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated A4 1650 Revised from
non-FBL A3
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A3 2 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit)
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A3 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
revised from 2 CR
Sagar Foods FDBP Facility A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sagar Foods Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed
Facility
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 24.6 Reaffirmed
Simplex Engineering And Non FB Fac A2+ 1700 Withdrawn
Foundry Works Pvt Ltd
Stci Primary Dealer Ltd STD A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Sunark Aluminium Industries Non-fund based A4 40 Suspended
Pvt Ltd facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhayanjaneya Health Care Pvt TL B 350 Suspension
Ltd Revoked
Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned
Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned
Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 66.2 Reaffirmed
Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 237.5 Reaffirmed
Dodla Dairy Ltd TL A- 779.4 Reaffirmed
Dodla Dairy Ltd Unallocated limits A- 70.6 Reaffirmed
Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A- 725 Reaffirmed
/A2+
*Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans
Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ 3083.3 Enhanced
(SO)
earlier Rs. 295 crore
Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 822 Enhanced
(SO)
earlier Rs. 72.2 crore
Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk facility BB- 220 Suspended
Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 45 Assigned
Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd TL B 135 Assigned
Harish Chandra Ramkali FB Fac and TL B+ 244.9 Withdrawn
Charitable Trust
Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 110 Suspended
Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd Non fund based D 70 Suspended
facility
Lalitpur Power Generation Co. Fund Based TL BBB- 141390 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from 12972 cr
Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BBB- 12210 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lalitpur Power Generation Co. Unallocated BBB- 10710 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 144.2 Suspended
Max Infra India Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed
Max Infra India Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 30.0 crore earlier
Max Infra India Ltd ST non-FBL BBB+ 4900 Reaffirmed
/A2
National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing - AAA 550000 Assigned
India 2016-17
National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 240000 Reaffirmed
India
National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
India 2014-15
Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BB- 22.2 Revised from
BBB-
Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Fac - CC BB- 400 Revised from
BBB-
Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated BB- 750 Revised from
FBL BBB-
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - TL Fac BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
revised from 7.88 CR
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
revised from 0.46 CR
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
revised from 24.72 CR
Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Revised from
B+
Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Revised from
B+
Sagar Foods Unallocated Limits B/ A4 13.8 Reaffirmed
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 37 Reaffirmed
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 28.4 Reaffirmed
Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 77.5 Notice for
withdrawal
Shikhar Housing Development Bk lines B 100 Notice of
Pvt Ltd withdrawal
Simplex Engineering And FB Fac A- 1000 Withdrawn
Foundry Works Pvt Ltd
Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned
Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned
Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd S/L EPC* B+ Assigned
*Sublimit of cash credit
Sunark Aluminium Industries Fund based facility C- 42.6 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 30000 Assigned
The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT - Fund Based (CC) C+ 200 Assigned
Sakkare Karkhane
United Steel Industries Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended
