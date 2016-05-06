May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 20* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A3 172.5 Reaffirmed Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 1150 Enhanced (SO) earlier Rs. 90 crore Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac A4 950 Revised from A3 Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated A4 1650 Revised from non-FBL A3 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A3 2 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A3 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd revised from 2 CR Sagar Foods FDBP Facility A4 60 Reaffirmed Sagar Foods Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed Facility Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 24.6 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering And Non FB Fac A2+ 1700 Withdrawn Foundry Works Pvt Ltd Stci Primary Dealer Ltd STD A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sunark Aluminium Industries Non-fund based A4 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhayanjaneya Health Care Pvt TL B 350 Suspension Ltd Revoked Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 66.2 Reaffirmed Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 237.5 Reaffirmed Dodla Dairy Ltd TL A- 779.4 Reaffirmed Dodla Dairy Ltd Unallocated limits A- 70.6 Reaffirmed Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A- 725 Reaffirmed /A2+ *Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ 3083.3 Enhanced (SO) earlier Rs. 295 crore Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 822 Enhanced (SO) earlier Rs. 72.2 crore Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk facility BB- 220 Suspended Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 45 Assigned Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd TL B 135 Assigned Harish Chandra Ramkali FB Fac and TL B+ 244.9 Withdrawn Charitable Trust Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 110 Suspended Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd Non fund based D 70 Suspended facility Lalitpur Power Generation Co. Fund Based TL BBB- 141390 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 12972 cr Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BBB- 12210 Reaffirmed Ltd Lalitpur Power Generation Co. Unallocated BBB- 10710 Reaffirmed Ltd Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 144.2 Suspended Max Infra India Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 30.0 crore earlier Max Infra India Ltd ST non-FBL BBB+ 4900 Reaffirmed /A2 National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing - AAA 550000 Assigned India 2016-17 National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 240000 Reaffirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Reaffirmed India 2014-15 Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BB- 22.2 Revised from BBB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Fac - CC BB- 400 Revised from BBB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated BB- 750 Revised from FBL BBB- Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - TL Fac BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd revised from 7.88 CR Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd revised from 0.46 CR Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd revised from 24.72 CR Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Revised from B+ Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Revised from B+ Sagar Foods Unallocated Limits B/ A4 13.8 Reaffirmed Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 37 Reaffirmed Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 77.5 Notice for withdrawal Shikhar Housing Development Bk lines B 100 Notice of Pvt Ltd withdrawal Simplex Engineering And FB Fac A- 1000 Withdrawn Foundry Works Pvt Ltd Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd S/L EPC* B+ Assigned *Sublimit of cash credit Sunark Aluminium Industries Fund based facility C- 42.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 30000 Assigned The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT - Fund Based (CC) C+ 200 Assigned Sakkare Karkhane United Steel Industries Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.