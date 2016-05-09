May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Australian Premium Solar Solar projects SP 3C Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Best Crop Science Llp NFBL- ST A4 150 Assigned sub-limit within overall CC limits of Rs. 16.00 crore Dynamic Drilling & Services Non-fund based, ST A2+ 1771 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac enhanced from Rs. 144.00 crore Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 27000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP (IPO financing) A1+ 19000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Finance & CP (IPO financing) A1+ 14000 Assigned Investments Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP (IPO financing) A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A1 50 Reaffirmed Facility Gtn Engineering India Ltd ST FBL A2 323 Outstanding reduced from 34.65 Gtn Engineering India Ltd LOC A2 204 Outstanding enhanced from 20.15 earlier India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Assigned Programme M/S Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 117 Suspended M/S Sainor Life Sciences Pvt ST limits A4 30 Suspended Ltd Madras Radiators And Pressings Non-fund based A4 100 Suspended Ltd (sub-limit) Sadhu Forging Ltd ST Non FB Bk Fac A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And Non-FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd ST: FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 3.8 Reaffirmed Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt ST FBL A3 180 Assigned Ltd Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt ST Non-FBL A3 67.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd LT FB Fac D (SO) 83 Suspended Amiya Commerce & Construction FB - CC D 125 Assigned Co. Pvt Ltd Amiya Commerce & Construction Non-Fund Based - BG D 100 Assigned Co. Pvt Ltd Amiya Commerce & Construction Unallocated Limits D 30 Assigned Co. Pvt Ltd Best Crop Science Llp FBL -LT B+ 288.6 Assigned Best Crop Science Llp Unallocated Limits- B+ 11.4 Assigned LT Core Minerals TL facility D 130 Suspended Core Minerals Fund based facility D 100 Suspended Core Minerals FB Fac D 910 Suspended Core Minerals Non-FB Fac D 125 Suspended Diaonics Automation (I) Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB 70 Suspended Diaonics Automation (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB 30 Suspended Dynamic Drilling & Services TL BBB+ 838.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dynamic Drilling & Services Fund based, LT Fac BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP- 7500 Assigned Protected Market MLD Linked Debenture AA Program Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 1000 Assigned Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT - Fund Based / CC A 150 Upgraded from A- Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd TL BBB+ 2291 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 29 Reaffirmed (SO) Gtn Engineering India Ltd CC BBB 1106.5 Outstanding enhanced from 94.11 earlier Gtn Engineering India Ltd BG BBB 55.5 Outstanding Gtn Engineering India Ltd TL BBB 939.5 Outstanding enhanced from 93.93 earlier Gtn Engineering India Ltd Unallocated BBB 0.4 Assigned Jy International FB limits and TL Fac B+/ A4 162.8 Revised Keltech Energies Ltd Fund Based BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed revised from 8.5 CR Keltech Energies Ltd Non Fund Based BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Kumaon Entertainment And TL and FBL BBB- 192.6 Suspended Hospitalities Pvt Ltd M/S Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 842.5 Suspended M/S Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ /A4 47 Suspended M/S Sainor Life Sciences Pvt FBL C 143 Suspended Ltd M/S Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Unallocated limits C /A4 3.3 Suspended Ltd M/S Sri Santhoshi Matha Cotton FBL B 100 Suspended Industries M/S Srinivasa Agro Products FBL BB- 150 Suspended Madras Radiators And Pressings TL Fac B 304.6 Suspended Ltd Madras Radiators And Pressings FB Fac B 262.5 Suspended Ltd Mira Mahal Premises Management TL and FBL BBB- 168.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Motilal Oswal Financial NCD programme AA 1500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Raj Agro FBL B 58.6 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Fac BBB 75 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd LT FB Bk Fac^ BBB 500 Reaffirmed /A3+ ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 8.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 50.00 crore Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110 Suspended Samasta Microfinance Ltd Bk Loan Fac BB 500 Suspended Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And FBL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster TL BB 156.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster CC Fac BB 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB- 76.2 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd NCD Programme AA 4250 Assigned (SO) Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Non FBL - BG- BBB- 35 Assigned Ltd Sublimit of ST Non-FBL Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB- 2.5 Assigned Ltd /A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.