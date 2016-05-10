May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACR Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund based A3 Reassigned from A3+ (SO) Blue Dart Express Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (including CP) Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund based A3+ 15 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Development Consultants Bk Lines A1 - Suspended International Ltd Endress+Hauser (India) ST, Non Fund Based A1 20 Reaffirmed Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd Gaurav Tree & Agro Products Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- DL-WHR# A4 20 Suspended #DL-WHR - Demand loan against warehouse receipt Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 343.7 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - BG/ LOC A3 80 Reaffirmed/ Creation Pvt Ltd (Inland/Foreign) assigned Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd ST loans A3 100000 Revised from A2+ Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC/ A4 45 Assigned Buyers Credit Lila Dhar Devki Nandan NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Lila Dhar Devki Nandan ST Unallocated Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Mosaic India Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Radiant Exports NFBL A2 3 Upgraded from A2 Sam Apparels Fund Based Working A4 275 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Non-FBL A3+ 51.7 Assigned Ltd (Raigarh Unit) Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 207.1 Reaffirmed Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed (Raigarh Unit) Spaceage Associates Power ST - NFBL A4 430 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Vijeta Projects & NFBL A4+ 1940 Upgraded Infrastructures Ltd from A4 Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- A4 20 Suspended Commoptionally convertible debentureity Backed Warehouse LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- Reassigned from BBB (SO) Bharat Export Overseas LT FBL D 130 Revised from B+ Bhatia Colonizers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B+ 250 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 120 Revised from B+ Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD programme AA 3322 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, FBL AA / 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, non-FBL AA / 61.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Revised from B+ Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund based Bk B 150 Reaffirmed Fac E.S.S.M. Educational & TL Fac BB+ 62.7 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust E.S.S.M. Educational & FB Fac BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust E.S.S.M. Educational & Proposed limits BB+ 33.3 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Endress+Hauser (India) LT, Fund based A- 80 Reaffirmed Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd Gaurav Tree & Agro Products FB Fac B 52.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Suspended Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Book Debt* B+ - Suspended *Sublimit within Cash Credit Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd CC C 50 Revised from B- Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL C 32.3 Revised from B- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs AA+ - Withdrawn Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed/ Creation Pvt Ltd assigned Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd LT loans BBB- 54000 Revised from BBB+ Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd FBL BBB- 1500 Revised from BBB+ Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 1000 Revised from BBB+ Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 47.5 Assigned Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 7.3 Assigned Lila Dhar Devki Nandan FBL B- 60 Revised from B M/S Champalal K Khinvasara LT, Fund based BB 120 Reaffirmed Map Cotton Pvt Ltd Limits B+ 496.5 Suspended Map Ltd Limits B/A4 225 Suspended Nilraj Engineering FB Fac BB 187.5 Suspended Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 122.5 Downgraded from BB Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) D 125 Downgraded from BB Pooja Jewellers FBL D 60 Revised from B Radiant Exports TL BBB+ 16.8 Upgraded from BBB Radiant Exports FBL BBB+ 258.1 Upgraded from BBB Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 100.7 Assigned Rashtrotthana Parishat TL A- 200 Reaffirmed Rashtrotthana Parishat CC limits (mortgage A- 50 Reaffirmed loan against property) Rashtrotthana Parishat Overdraft limits A- 100 Reaffirmed Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility D 85 Suspended Regency Nirman Ltd FBL BBB 320 Upgraded from BBB- Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Sam Apparels Unallocated B+ 25 Reaffirmed Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 205.4 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt TL BBB 328.3 Assigned Ltd (Raigarh Unit) Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt FB Limits (CC) BBB 200 Assigned Ltd (Raigarh Unit) Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB 157.9 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB 180 Reaffirmed Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB 350 Reaffirmed (Raigarh Unit) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 198 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Bk Lines D 29.5 Suspended Spaceage Associates Power LT - CC BB- 135 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Supreme Solar Systems FB Fac/ TL BB- 120 Assigned Supreme Solar Systems FB Fac/ CC BB- 60 Assigned Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- TL B 40 Assigned Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Pledge B 22 Assigned Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Clean B 2.5 Assigned Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 60 Suspended Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP/FBD D 50 Suspended Vijeta Projects & Working Capital Limits BB+ 800 Upgraded Infrastructures Ltd from BB Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 40 Suspended Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- Book B+ - Suspended Debts* *Sublimit within Cash Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)