May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACR Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund based A3 Reassigned
from
A3+
(SO)
Blue Dart Express Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund based A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Development Consultants Bk Lines A1 - Suspended
International Ltd
Endress+Hauser (India) ST, Non Fund Based A1 20 Reaffirmed
Automation Instrumentation Pvt
Ltd
Gaurav Tree & Agro Products Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- DL-WHR# A4 20 Suspended
#DL-WHR - Demand loan against warehouse receipt
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 343.7 Reaffirmed
Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - BG/ LOC A3 80 Reaffirmed/
Creation Pvt Ltd (Inland/Foreign) assigned
Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd ST loans A3 100000 Revised from
A2+
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC/ A4 45 Assigned
Buyers Credit
Lila Dhar Devki Nandan NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Lila Dhar Devki Nandan ST Unallocated Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed
Mosaic India Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Radiant Exports NFBL A2 3 Upgraded
from A2
Sam Apparels Fund Based Working A4 275 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Non-FBL A3+ 51.7 Assigned
Ltd (Raigarh Unit)
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 207.1 Reaffirmed
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
(Raigarh Unit)
Spaceage Associates Power ST - NFBL A4 430 Reaffirmed
Infra Pvt Ltd
Vijeta Projects & NFBL A4+ 1940 Upgraded
Infrastructures Ltd from A4
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- A4 20 Suspended
Commoptionally
convertible debentureity Backed Warehouse
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- Reassigned
from
BBB
(SO)
Bharat Export Overseas LT FBL D 130 Revised from
B+
Bhatia Colonizers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 120 Revised from
B+
Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD programme AA 3322 Reaffirmed
Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, FBL AA / 300 Reaffirmed
A1+
Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, non-FBL AA / 61.5 Reaffirmed
A1+
Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn
Finance Co. Ltd
Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Revised from
B+
Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund based Bk B 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
E.S.S.M. Educational & TL Fac BB+ 62.7 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
E.S.S.M. Educational & FB Fac BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
E.S.S.M. Educational & Proposed limits BB+ 33.3 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Endress+Hauser (India) LT, Fund based A- 80 Reaffirmed
Automation Instrumentation Pvt
Ltd
Gaurav Tree & Agro Products FB Fac B 52.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Suspended
Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Book Debt* B+ - Suspended
*Sublimit within Cash Credit
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd CC C 50 Revised from
B-
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL C 32.3 Revised from
B-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs AA+ - Withdrawn
Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed/
Creation Pvt Ltd assigned
Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd LT loans BBB- 54000 Revised from
BBB+
Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd FBL BBB- 1500 Revised from
BBB+
Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 1000 Revised from
BBB+
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 47.5 Assigned
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 7.3 Assigned
Lila Dhar Devki Nandan FBL B- 60 Revised from
B
M/S Champalal K Khinvasara LT, Fund based BB 120 Reaffirmed
Map Cotton Pvt Ltd Limits B+ 496.5 Suspended
Map Ltd Limits B/A4 225 Suspended
Nilraj Engineering FB Fac BB 187.5 Suspended
Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 122.5 Downgraded
from BB
Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) D 125 Downgraded
from BB
Pooja Jewellers FBL D 60 Revised from
B
Radiant Exports TL BBB+ 16.8 Upgraded
from
BBB
Radiant Exports FBL BBB+ 258.1 Upgraded
from
BBB
Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 100.7 Assigned
Rashtrotthana Parishat TL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Rashtrotthana Parishat CC limits (mortgage A- 50 Reaffirmed
loan against property)
Rashtrotthana Parishat Overdraft limits A- 100 Reaffirmed
Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility D 85 Suspended
Regency Nirman Ltd FBL BBB 320 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Sam Apparels Unallocated B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 205.4 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt TL BBB 328.3 Assigned
Ltd (Raigarh Unit)
Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt FB Limits (CC) BBB 200 Assigned
Ltd (Raigarh Unit)
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB 157.9 Reaffirmed
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB 350 Reaffirmed
(Raigarh Unit)
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 198 Assigned
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Bk Lines D 29.5 Suspended
Spaceage Associates Power LT - CC BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Infra Pvt Ltd
Supreme Solar Systems FB Fac/ TL BB- 120 Assigned
Supreme Solar Systems FB Fac/ CC BB- 60 Assigned
Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- TL B 40 Assigned
Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Pledge B 22 Assigned
Swastik Cold Storage Fund Based- CC Clean B 2.5 Assigned
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 60 Suspended
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP/FBD D 50 Suspended
Vijeta Projects & Working Capital Limits BB+ 800 Upgraded
Infrastructures Ltd from BB
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 40 Suspended
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- Book B+ - Suspended
Debts*
*Sublimit within Cash Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)