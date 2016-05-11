May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavya Enterprises BG A4 25 Assigned Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ganesh Electricals Solar projects SP 3B Assigned Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Limits A4 Suspended Ltd Harikrupa Solar & Engineering Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Harikrupa Solar & Engineering Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Logon India Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non-fund based - A4 200 Outstanding Ltd BG enhanced from 7 CR Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 15 Upgraded earlier 1.50 crore Ncl Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 50 Upgraded Neha Ceramic Industries BG A4 13 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A1 4431.5 Upgraded Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 100 Assigned under LC Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 10 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd NFBL A2 1870 Withdrawn Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 440 Reaffirmed Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Spdd Infra Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Facility Spdd Infra Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 25 Assigned Facility Swashthik Industriees Non-FB Fac A4 20.4 Suspended Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30.6 Suspended Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd BG A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd LOC A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A3+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Tex-Styles International Pvt ST FBL (PCL) A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Tex-Styles International Pvt ST FBL (FBD) A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Tex-Styles International Pvt ST Non FBL (LC) A4 Reaffirmed Ltd Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 31260 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Revised from Rs.1,385.0 crore Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NCL Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 450 Reaffirmed Programme Shiva Global Agro Industries Medium Term- Fixed MB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Firm FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Axis Garment Designer LT, FB Fac - CC D 40 Downgraded from B Axis Garment Designer LT, FB Fac - TL D 25 Downgraded from B Bhavya Enterprises CC B 30 Assigned Bhavya Enterprises Fund Based, Rated on B /A4 15 Assigned LT and ST scale Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL BB 300 Suspended Coral Associates Bk Fac B 288.8 Suspended Deviprasad Constructions Pvt FB Fac B+ /A4 270 Suspended Ltd Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd LT loans, WC Fac & ST B 3150 Suspended non-FB Bk fac Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Dtc Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 250 Suspended Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Loans 150 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limits 360 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT NFBL A+ Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd e-DFS B+ 60 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Dropline Overdraft B+ 15 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit on e-DFS B+ 15 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt LT -- FB - Overdraft B+ 80 Outstanding Ltd facility Mangaldeep Cold Storage CC B 28.5 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cold Storage TL B 41 Reaffirmed Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd FBL A- 460 Upgraded earlier 46.00 crore Ncl Industries Ltd TL BB+ 1129 Upgraded Ncl Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 750 Upgraded Neha Ceramic Industries CC facility BB- 40 Reaffirmed Neha Ceramic Industries TL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated Limits BB- 27.3 Reaffirmed /A4 increased from Rs. 1.70 crore Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL A+ 15676.5 Upgraded enhanced from Rs. 1467.65 crore Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 1950 Upgraded Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A+ 1748.5 Upgraded Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd CC Limits C- 40 Assigned Prashanth Educational Society CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.0.20 crore Prashanth Educational Society TL B+ 60 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.6.48 crore Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 201.5 Assigned Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BBB-/ 48.5 Assigned Limits A3 Purav Cotton Industries CC B+ 210 Reaffirmed Purav Cotton Industries TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 0.90 crore Purav Cotton Industries Unallocated limits B+ 27.2 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC facility BBB+ 750 Withdrawn Reshma Fabrics Ltd Limits B+ 64.7 Suspended Rvs College Of Engineering & FBL B 120.4 Suspended Technology Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries TL B 6.2 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.1.30 crore Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries Unallocated limits B 18.8 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 225 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 5 Reaffirmed Spdd Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B+ 27.5 Upgraded Sri Radha Krishna Rice Industry CC B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Sri Radha Krishna Rice Industry BG B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Radha Krishna Rice Industry Unallocated limits B+ 30 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders And Housing Corporate loan BB+ 100 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Srinath Builders And Housing CC BB+ 90 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Srinath Builders And Housing Standby line of BB+ 18 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd credit Fac Srinath Builders And Housing Non-fund based Bk BB+ 490 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd facility /A4+ Srinath Builders And Housing Untied limit BB+ 2 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd /A4+ Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd Term-loans B 22.9 Suspended Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd FBL B 30 Suspended Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B 47.1 Suspended Swashthik Industriees Term-loans B 24.2 Suspended Swashthik Industriees FBL B 47.5 Suspended Swashthik Industriees Proposed Fac B 7.9 Suspended Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Term-loans B 7.5 Suspended Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B 14.4 Suspended Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL BBB 47.8 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Treasury Manager AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD Programme AAA 3000 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD Programme AAA 1650 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD Programme AAA 3850 Withdrawn Tex-Styles International Pvt Un allocated Limits C+/ A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT - Fund Based (CC) C+ 350 Assigned Sakkare Karkhane enhanced from 20 CR Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 31260 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Revised from Rs.1,385.0 crore Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd External Commercial AAA Reaffirmed Borrowings (ECBs) Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 36520 Reaffirmed Revised from 3,527.9 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.