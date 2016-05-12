May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aethon Energy Llp Off-grid solar SP 1C Assigned projects Bapuji Education Association ST - Non Fund Based A1 400 Reaffirmed C.G. Chandrappa BG A4 30.5 Assigned Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: NFBL A2+ Withdrawn (reduced from Rs.0.05 crore) GDJD Exports ST - FB Fac A4 14 Reaffirmed Indian MFI Trust Series XXI PTC Series A1 A1+ Withdrawn (SO) Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Soneri Marine Foods Fund Based- A4 60 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC/EBR*# *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchasing, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit #Overall FBWC limit fully interchangeable within limit of Rs. 6.00 crore Soneri Marine Foods Non Fund Based- CEL* A4 4 Reaffirmed *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchasing, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NCD AA 250 Assigned Bapuji Education Association LT - TL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Bapuji Education Association LT - Fund Based/CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed C.G. Chandrappa CC BB- 20 Assigned C.G. Chandrappa TL BB- 11 Assigned C.G. Chandrappa Unallocated Limits BB- 38.5 Assigned Damodardas Jewellers CC BB 110 Reaffirmed Damodardas Jewellers Unallocated limits BB 10 Reaffirmed Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Overdraft B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL A- 130 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: NFBL A- Withdrawn (reduced from Rs.0.53 crore) GDJD Exports LT - FB Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 1500 Assigned (SO) Jaymala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - LRD Loan B+ 270 Assigned Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 40 Reaffirmed Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 87.5 Reaffirmed Mahi Formaline CC Facility B 50 Assigned Mahi Formaline TL B 35 Assigned Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd Bk facility BBB-/ 542.5 Suspended A3 Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 1800 Withdrawn Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 100 Downgraded from BB- Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - LOC D 220 Downgraded from BB- Rana Sugars Ltd TL D 1465.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 171 Cr) Rana Sugars Ltd FBL D 5022 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd Unallocated D 318 Reaffirmed (revised from 14.46 Cr) Rana Sugars Ltd NFBL D 394.6 Reaffirmed Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd CC* D 60 Revised from B- *Includes LC sublimit of Rs. 2 crore Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd TL D 46.8 Revised from B- Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 27.7 Revised from B- Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd line of credit D 170 Suspended Shree Manibhadra Food Product Limits BB/ 315 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt FBL - LOC D 21 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Soneri Marine Foods Fund Based- TL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore) SR Breweries Pvt Ltd TL D 395.1 Suspended SR Breweries Pvt Ltd CC limits D 110 Suspended Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd FB Fac B+ 275 Suspended Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tobacconist Pvt Ltd Sunstar Overseas Ltd FBL D 5684.5 Assigned Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL D 2114.4 Assigned Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated Limits D 451.1 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 31000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL AA 13400 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 10000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cottex CC D 80 Revised from B+ Tirupati Cottex TL D 5.1 Revised from B+ VINS Hospital Pvt Ltd Limits BB 78.4 Suspended  