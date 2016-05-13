May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Shipping Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 300 Reaffirmed India Tin Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Meera And Co. Ltd Non - FB Fac A4; 1 Upgraded from D Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A1 190 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 400 Withdrawn (SO) S. Sony & Co. Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Unique Ship Breaking LOC A4 450 revised from Corporation A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abil Chempharma Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FBL BB+ / 200 Suspended A4+ Apeejay Shipping Ltd TL AA- 700 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd TL AA- Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd FB Fac AA- 350 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non FB Fac AA- Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non FB Fac AA- 20 Reaffirmed / A1+ Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 1500 Assigned (SO) Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, FBL - CC B+ 100 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, FBL - TL B+ 16.7 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, fund based B+ 8.3 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd unallocated limits Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 224.5 Assigned (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 22.1 Assigned (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd Over collateral 13 Assigned East Coast Constructions & TL D 25 Suspended Industries Ltd East Coast Constructions & FBL D 2240 Suspended Industries Ltd East Coast Constructions & non-FBL D 2820 Suspended Industries Ltd Eco Tech Papers Bk lines BB- 1050 Suspended / A4 Galina Consultancy Services NCDs AA 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT fund based D 460 Reaffirmed Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 308.3 Reaffirmed Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST Fund Based D 50 Reaffirmed Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST - Non Fund Based D 390 Reaffirmed India Tin Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad Bk limits B+ / 115 Suspended A4 Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises TL B 51 Suspended Pvt Ltd Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises LT FBL B 33 Suspended Pvt Ltd Lucknow Sitapur Expressways Ltd TL BB 1750 Suspended Meera And Co. Ltd FBL- CC C+ 95 Upgraded from D Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT, FB Limits A 1000 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd TL A Reaffirmed Sardar Cotton CC B 105 Reaffirmed Sardar Cotton TL B 8 Reaffirmed Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Bk Fac B 100 Assigned Ltd Sociedade De Fomento Issuer Rating Ir A- Affirmed Industrial Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)