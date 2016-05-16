May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended General Polytex Pvt Ltd BG A4 23 Reaffirmed Gopal Sea Foods Bk Fac A4+ 75 Suspended Ic India Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 37.5 Suspended M/S Aqua Marine Fund based facility A4 100 Suspended Nezone Poles & Towers Non-fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended facility North Eastern Tubes Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 35 Suspended Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Solar Hitech Geysers (Thermal) Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 115 Suspended limits Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 115 Suspended limits Tagros Chemicals India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A2 1425 Assigned Tagros Chemicals India Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2 548.9 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Developers & NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd A+(SO) Aegis Business Ltd FBL - External D Assigned Commercial Borrowing (TL) Aegis Business Ltd Unallocated Limit D Assigned / D Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FB limits B 70 Suspended Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 27 Suspended Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FB limits B 70 Suspended Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 27 Suspended Ambrish Kumar Tripathi Fund based and non FB B 61 Suspended Fac Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Issuer rating IrBB Notice for withdrawal Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 90 Suspended Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 105 Suspended Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd proposed Fac B- 264 Suspended General Petrochemicals Ltd TL B+ 17.6 Revised from BB- General Petrochemicals Ltd CC B+ 80 Revised from BB- General Petrochemicals Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 27.4 Assigned A4 General Polytex Pvt Ltd TL B 583.4 Reaffirmed General Polytex Pvt Ltd CC B 180 Reaffirmed Ic India Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Ic India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 67.5 Suspended Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 140 Suspended Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund based (sub-limit) B+ 20 Suspended Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 120 Suspended Laxmi Cotton LT FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed M. Venkatrama Reddy LT and ST FB Fac B+ / 180 Suspended A4 Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT and ST FB Fac BB / 715 Suspended A4+ Nezone Poles & Towers CC facility BB 15 Suspended North Eastern Tubes Ltd CC BB 100 Suspended North Eastern Tubes Ltd stand-by line of BB 20 Suspended credit Fac Nova Oleochem Ltd TL D 20 Suspended Nova Oleochem Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended Nova Oleochem Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 40 Suspended Nova Oleochem Ltd proposed limits D 140 Suspended Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 157.7 Reaffirmed Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BB+ 23.6 Reaffirmed / A4+ Patoda Taluka Dudh Vyavasayik LT FB Fac BBB 350 Suspended Sahakari Sansthas Dudh Utpadak & Purvatha Sangh Ltd Plastimber Impex CC B 15 Assigned Plastimber Impex TL B 44 Assigned Plastimber Impex CC B 15 Assigned Plastimber Impex TL B 44 Assigned Prp Professional Edge LT Bk facility BB- 150 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Sai Srushti Infrastructure Pvt FB Fac B+ 250 Suspended Ltd Sailganga Eu Exports Bk Fac BB 68.1 Suspended Shree Sai Gold Palace LT FB Fac BB- 250 Withdrawn Sitaram Builders Bk Fac BB- 257.3 Suspended / A4 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed Cimber Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB Reaffirmed Cimber Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 A-(SO) Revised from Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 BBB+ (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A+(SO) Revised from Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 A (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A3 BB+ Revised from Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BB (SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from -Cavatina Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A (SO) Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Fac D 185 Suspended Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd fund based CC facility BB- 20 Suspended Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd fund based CC facility BB- 20 Suspended Tagros Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1136.1 reaffirmed / assigned Tagros Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.