Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs D 15 Downgraded
From
A4
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme A1 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
International Cargo Terminals ST FB A2(SO) 140 Reassigned
& Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
International Cargo Terminals ST NFB A2(SO) 160 Reassigned
& Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based (LC) A3 # Reaffirmed
# - Sublimit of the Cash Credit Limit, LC - Letter of Credit
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Short- term, Non-Fund A4 21 Reaffirmed
Based
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 3 Assigned
working capital Fac
(enhanced from 0.15 crore)
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A3+ 50 Assigned
Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed
M/S Gurufcure ST A4 10 Suspended
Master Blenders Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and NFBL A4 32.5 Assigned
Psa Construction FB A4+ 80 Suspended
Ptc Energy Ltd NFBF A1 1500 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mil
Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG & LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 28.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 636.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 125 Downgraded
from
BB-
Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB 105 Assigned
(SO)
Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB 40 Assigned
(SO)
Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 55 Assigned
(SO)
Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 75 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 8.50 crore)
Cheer Sagar FBF BB+ 103 Suspended
Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 99 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Delta Optics LT B 50 Withdrawn
Dhanlaxmi Industries Bk limits B 68 Withdrawn
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd (negative)
Heera Rice Mills FBF B+ 280 Suspended
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Fund Based / Non-fund BBB- 100 Assigned
Based Working Capital / A3
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL BBB- 150 Assigned
International Cargo Terminals TL BBB+ 1420 Reassigned
& Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SO)
Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore)
Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.45 crore)
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT, Fund Based - B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Unallocated
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 135.6 Assigned
capital Fac
(enhanced from Rs.11.06 crore)
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 8 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.0.45 crore)
K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT loans (proposed) BB- 30 Assigned
K.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC B+ 180 Assigned
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based -TL BBB 143.4 Assigned
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - CC BBB 150 Assigned
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 6.6 Assigned
Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd FBL* A+ 1400 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limits upto Rs. 65.00 crore
M/S Gurufcure FBF B+ 90 Suspended
Maharashtra Academy Of TL A+ 800 Upgraded
Engineering And Educational from A
Research
Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A+ 750 Upgraded
Engineering And Educational from A
Research
Maharashtra Academy Of LT, non FB Fac A+ 250 Upgraded
Engineering And Educational from A
Research
Master Blenders Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 725 Suspended
/ A4
Nickunj Edm Wires & Bk limits BB / 120 Suspended
Consumables Pvt Ltd A4+
Nickunj Eximp Enterprises Pvt LT/ST BB / 420 Suspended
Ltd A4+
Psa Construction WCF BB 25 Suspended
R.K Agro Industries One time Foreign LC B/ - Assigned
A4
R.K Agro Industries CC B 30 Assigned
R.K Agro Industries TL B 31.8 Assigned
Raghunath Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned
Shree Shyam Cotton Industries FB-CC D 70 Downgraded
from B
Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt WCL B 75 Suspended
Company Pvt Ltd
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL BB 900 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & CC B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mil
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & TL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mil
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits B+ / 33.5 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mil A4
Standard Match Industries Pvt LT BB+ 130 Suspended
Ltd
Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+/ 120 Reaffirmed
A4+
The Hind Matches Pvt Ltd LT BB+ 87.5 Suspended
Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 90 Reaffirmed
A4
Vijay Engineering Equipment CC B 160 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Vijay Engineering Equipment TL B 15 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 60 Assigned /
Outstanding
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 125 Outstanding
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 55 Outstanding
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 60 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 125 Outstanding
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 55 Outstanding
Vishwa Green Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 140 Withdrawn
