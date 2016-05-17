May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs D 15 Downgraded From A4 Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme A1 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd International Cargo Terminals ST FB A2(SO) 140 Reassigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd International Cargo Terminals ST NFB A2(SO) 160 Reassigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based (LC) A3 # Reaffirmed # - Sublimit of the Cash Credit Limit, LC - Letter of Credit Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Short- term, Non-Fund A4 21 Reaffirmed Based K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 3 Assigned working capital Fac (enhanced from 0.15 crore) Kala Genset Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A3+ 50 Assigned Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed M/S Gurufcure ST A4 10 Suspended Master Blenders Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and NFBL A4 32.5 Assigned Psa Construction FB A4+ 80 Suspended Ptc Energy Ltd NFBF A1 1500 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mil Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG & LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 636.5 Downgraded from BB- Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 125 Downgraded from BB- Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB 105 Assigned (SO) Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB 40 Assigned (SO) Aparna Profiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 55 Assigned (SO) Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 75 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 8.50 crore) Cheer Sagar FBF BB+ 103 Suspended Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 99 Reaffirmed Ltd Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 99 Reaffirmed Ltd Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, unallocated BB 1 Reaffirmed Ltd limits Delta Optics LT B 50 Withdrawn Dhanlaxmi Industries Bk limits B 68 Withdrawn Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd (negative) Heera Rice Mills FBF B+ 280 Suspended Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Fund Based / Non-fund BBB- 100 Assigned Based Working Capital / A3 Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL BBB- 150 Assigned International Cargo Terminals TL BBB+ 1420 Reassigned & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SO) Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 330 Reaffirmed CC - Cash Credit Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.45 crore) Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT, Fund Based - B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Unallocated K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 135.6 Assigned capital Fac (enhanced from Rs.11.06 crore) K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 8 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.0.45 crore) K.C.Toolroom Pvt Ltd LT loans (proposed) BB- 30 Assigned K.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC B+ 180 Assigned Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based -TL BBB 143.4 Assigned Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - CC BBB 150 Assigned Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 6.6 Assigned Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd FBL* A+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits upto Rs. 65.00 crore Kalyani Maxion Wheels Ltd FBL* A+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits upto Rs. 65.00 crore M/S Gurufcure FBF B+ 90 Suspended Maharashtra Academy Of TL A+ 800 Upgraded Engineering And Educational from A Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A+ 750 Upgraded Engineering And Educational from A Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, non FB Fac A+ 250 Upgraded Engineering And Educational from A Research Master Blenders Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 37.5 Assigned Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 725 Suspended / A4 Nickunj Edm Wires & Bk limits BB / 120 Suspended Consumables Pvt Ltd A4+ Nickunj Eximp Enterprises Pvt LT/ST BB / 420 Suspended Ltd A4+ Psa Construction WCF BB 25 Suspended R.K Agro Industries One time Foreign LC B/ - Assigned A4 R.K Agro Industries CC B 30 Assigned R.K Agro Industries TL B 31.8 Assigned Raghunath Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned Shree Shyam Cotton Industries FB-CC D 70 Downgraded from B Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt WCL B 75 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL BB 900 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & CC B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mil Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & TL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mil Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits B+ / 33.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mil A4 Standard Match Industries Pvt LT BB+ 130 Suspended Ltd Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+/ 120 Reaffirmed A4+ The Hind Matches Pvt Ltd LT BB+ 87.5 Suspended Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 90 Reaffirmed A4 Vijay Engineering Equipment CC B 160 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment TL B 15 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 60 Assigned / Outstanding Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 125 Outstanding Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 55 Outstanding Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 60 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 125 Outstanding Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 55 Outstanding Vishwa Green Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 140 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)