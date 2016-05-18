May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Outstanding Alpha Services NFBL A3 206.5 Reaffirmed Avinash Ispat Pvt Ltd Untied limit A4 83.5 Outstanding Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4+ 88 Suspended Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 200 Reaffirmed Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 6 Reaffirmed Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A2+ 300 Withdrawn Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Fac Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Stand-by Line of A4+ 30 Revised from Credit A3 Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC A4+ 600 Revised from A3 Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NFBL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP A1 1000 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, Non FB Limits A2+ 450 Upgraded Ltd from A3+ Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, FundBased Limits A2+ 30 Upgraded Ltd from A3+ Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL D 2400 Downgraded from A4 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 130000* Assigned programme 2016-17 *Rs. 13,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings of Rs. 29000 crore, subject to total short term and long term borrowing in FY17 not exceeding Rs. 42,000 crore Rural Electrification ST borrowing A1+ 70000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2016-17 Satya Power & Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended (including sub-limit of Rs. 3.00 crore) Stylin Sanitarywares BG A4 3.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 115 Assigned Alpha Services FBL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Avinash Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6.5 Suspended Avinash Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 110 Suspended Avon Elastomers India FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned Avon Elastomers India Non FB Fac B+ 55 Assigned Avon Elastomers India Unallocated (Proposed B+ 45 Assigned Limits) Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 280 Suspended Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 262 Suspended Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd TL A- - Withdrawn Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 25 Suspended Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd BG B+/ 25 Suspended A4 Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd Untied limit B+/ 75 Suspended A4 Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL BB+ 49.4 Revised from BBB- Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Unallocated line of BB+/ 40.6 Revised from credit A4+ BBB-/A3 Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A 6976.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And FBL A 5000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A 333.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards FBL (CC) BBB+ 720 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards FBL (TL) BBB+ 1470 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Jasani LT FB Fac (CC) A- 3050 Suspended Kbsh Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B 95 Suspended M/S E-Mox Device Co. Fund Based Facility BB- 100 Suspended Maheshwari Structures LT, FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Maheshwari Structures LT, FBL - TL B 11 Assigned Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 1761.6 Withdrawn Rashmi Housing Pvt Ltd LT FB limits D 650 Downgraded from B+ Rural Electrification LT borrowing AAA 150000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2016-17 Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd CC D 27.5 Downgraded from C+ Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd TL D 42.5 Downgraded from C+ Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits D 40 Downgraded from C+ Sap Energy SAP Energy BB- 95.5 Assigned Satya Power & Ispat Ltd CC B+ 100 Suspended Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd line of credit B / 67.7 Suspended A4 Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Line of credit B+ 325 Suspended Stylin Sanitarywares TL B 50 Reaffirmed Stylin Sanitarywares CC B 12.5 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB+ 5000 Assigned / A2 Triumph Wires Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Triumph Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 