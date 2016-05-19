May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greenland Motors FB Fac (ST Scale) A4 142.5 Reaffirmed
Greenland Motors Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed
faculties (ST Scale)
KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A2+ 905 Upgraded
from A2
KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A2+ 545 Upgraded
from A2
KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A2+ 239 Upgraded
from A2
KRBL Ltd CP A1+ 4000 Assigned
(earlier Rs. 300.00 crore)
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac D 55 Downgraded
from A4
Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 10000 Assigned
(enhancement from Rs. 8,000.00 crore to Rs. 9,000.00 crore)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A2 250 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 12 crore)
Serviont Global Solutions Ltd non-FBL A3 170 Withdrawn
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17 Assigned
SRS Ltd ST: Non Fund Based D 2380 Downgraded
from A3
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4+ 10 Suspended
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd Proposed ST non FB Fac A4+ 30 Suspended
Vinora Industries Non-FBL A4 38 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SRS Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MD 2250 Downgraded
Deposits from MA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 1550 Suspended
Akechi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 400 Assigned
(SO)
Akechi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BB- 44.4 Assigned
(SO)
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned
Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A 1028.5 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 BBB 24.1 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 60.1 Assigned
(SO)
Provisional
Greenland Motors CC Fac (LT Scale) B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Greenland Motors TL Fac (LT Scale) B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT FB limits A+ 8997 Revised from
AA-
KH Exports India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based A- 125 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FBL B+/ 100 Suspended
A4
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac D 35 Downgraded
from B
RGA Software Systems Pvt Ltd LT- TL BBB 6808.4 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(reduced from 720.51 Cr)
Ruparel Foods Pvt Ltd Limits BB-/ 195.5 Suspended
A4
Serviont Global Solutions Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 165 Withdrawn
Serviont Global Solutions Ltd term-loans BBB- 94.2 Withdrawn
Serviont Global Solutions Ltd proposed FB limits BBB- 13.8 Withdrawn
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 34 Assigned
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned
SPI Power LT Term-Loans BBB- 333.5 Assigned
(SO)
SRS Ltd LT: Fund Based^ D 5970 Downgraded
from
BBB
^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the
extent of Rs. 237.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short
term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short
term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 597.0 crore
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd TL Fac BB+ 182.8 Suspended
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 50 Suspended
Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BB+ 41 Suspended
The Krishna Sahakari Sakkare LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 100 Assigned
Karkhane Niyamit
Vaibhav Enterprises CC D 210 Revised from
B+
Vaidehi Enterprises FBL - CC B 50 Assigned
Vichoor Bitu Chemicals FB limits B+ 55 Suspended
Vinora Industries FB limits B+ 30 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
