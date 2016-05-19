May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenland Motors FB Fac (ST Scale) A4 142.5 Reaffirmed Greenland Motors Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed faculties (ST Scale) KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A2+ 905 Upgraded from A2 KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A2+ 545 Upgraded from A2 KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A2+ 239 Upgraded from A2 KRBL Ltd CP A1+ 4000 Assigned (earlier Rs. 300.00 crore) Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac D 55 Downgraded from A4 Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 10000 Assigned (enhancement from Rs. 8,000.00 crore to Rs. 9,000.00 crore) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A2 250 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 12 crore) Serviont Global Solutions Ltd non-FBL A3 170 Withdrawn Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17 Assigned SRS Ltd ST: Non Fund Based D 2380 Downgraded from A3 Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4+ 10 Suspended Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd Proposed ST non FB Fac A4+ 30 Suspended Vinora Industries Non-FBL A4 38 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MD 2250 Downgraded Deposits from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 1550 Suspended Akechi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 400 Assigned (SO) Akechi IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BB- 44.4 Assigned (SO) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A 1028.5 Assigned (SO) Provisional Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 BBB 24.1 Assigned (SO) Provisional Fioritura IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 60.1 Assigned (SO) Provisional Greenland Motors CC Fac (LT Scale) B+ 15 Reaffirmed Greenland Motors TL Fac (LT Scale) B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT FB limits A+ 8997 Revised from AA- KH Exports India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based A- 125 Upgraded from BBB+ Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FBL B+/ 100 Suspended A4 Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac D 35 Downgraded from B RGA Software Systems Pvt Ltd LT- TL BBB 6808.4 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from 720.51 Cr) Ruparel Foods Pvt Ltd Limits BB-/ 195.5 Suspended A4 Serviont Global Solutions Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 165 Withdrawn Serviont Global Solutions Ltd term-loans BBB- 94.2 Withdrawn Serviont Global Solutions Ltd proposed FB limits BBB- 13.8 Withdrawn Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 34 Assigned Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned SPI Power LT Term-Loans BBB- 333.5 Assigned (SO) SRS Ltd LT: Fund Based^ D 5970 Downgraded from BBB ^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 237.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 597.0 crore Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd TL Fac BB+ 182.8 Suspended Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 50 Suspended Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BB+ 41 Suspended The Krishna Sahakari Sakkare LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 100 Assigned Karkhane Niyamit Vaibhav Enterprises CC D 210 Revised from B+ Vaidehi Enterprises FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Vichoor Bitu Chemicals FB limits B+ 55 Suspended Vinora Industries FB limits B+ 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)