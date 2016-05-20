May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Shriram Ltd CP Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned enhanced from Rs 600 crore Dcm Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8850 Outstanding Limits International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 700 Reaffirmed I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4+ 4.5 Assigned Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL A2 200 Positive implications Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based/ BG A4 40 Outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 400 Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adino Telecom Ltd FBL BB- 40 Suspended Adino Telecom Ltd Non-FBL BB- 50 Suspended /A4 Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed limits BB- 110 Suspended /A4 Basantdevi Charitable Trust FBL - TL BB 150 Assigned Dcm Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits AA- 8700 Outstanding Dcm Shriram Ltd LT Loans AA- 968.6 Outstanding Dcm Shriram Ltd LT/ST Unallocated AA- 3331.4 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 2000 Assigned Market Linked AA Debenture Programme International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA+ 300 Reaffirmed /A1+ * CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD* BB 30 Upgraded from BB- *includes sublimit CC of Rs. 3.00 Cr I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd TL BB 16.5 Upgraded from BB- Kailash Cold Storage CC facility B 29.6 Reaffirmed Kailash Cold Storage TL B 38.3 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt FB Fac D 254.5 Suspended Ltd Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Non FB Fac D 52.1 Suspended Ltd M.G. Contractor Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 526 Assigned M.G. Contractor Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 3744 Assigned Nitya Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 57 Suspended Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 411.1 Positive implications Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC BBB+ 1000 Positive implications Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 388.9 Positive implications PBS Foods Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 300 Notice of withdrawal Sanat Printers FB Fac BB- 98.8 Suspended Sanat Printers Unallocated Fac BB- 2 Suspended Satpriya Mehamia Educational FB Fac D 160 Suspended Trust Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd FBL/ CC B+ 85 Assigned enhanced from 8 CR VVF (India) Ltd LT loans & working D 5600 Suspended capital Fac VVF (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac D 9600 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)