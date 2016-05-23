May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerostructures Manufacturing ST FB Fac A3+ 530 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd enhanced from 3 CR Aerostructures Manufacturing ST non-FB Fac A3+ 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Apr Constructions Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1625 Revised from A3+ 172 CR earlier Apr Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A4+ 425 Revised from A3+ enhanced from 33 CR Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ Reaffirmed practices of Central Bk of India Imperial Waterproofing ST non-FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Loxim Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 20 Suspended Loxim Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 148 Suspended Oriental Export Corporation Bk facility A3 175 Suspended Premier Liquor India Ltd FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt LC Facility - A3 70 Assigned Ltd Corporation Bk enhanced from Rs 4.0 crore Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC A4 240 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 15.4 Reaffirmed Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. ST FBL- Packaging A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. ST FBL - Post A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shipment Credit Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Fund Based A4 Assigned - Export Packing Credit Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 15 Assigned Based - BG Sanskar Synthetics (P) Ltd NFBL A4 8 Suspended Sharekhan Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vinar Ispat Ltd ST non-FBL* A4 27.5 Reaffirmed * Short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 2.75 crore are sub-limit to the long-term fund based limits of Rs. 15.00 crore Virtuous Energy Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3C Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Medium Term - Fixed MA- 30 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerostructures Manufacturing TL Fac BBB 45 Revised from India Pvt Ltd BBB Aerostructures Manufacturing LT FB Fac BBB 50 Revised from India Pvt Ltd BBB revised from 20 CR Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 158 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd revised from 18 CR Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd facility Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT - Unallocated D 22 Assigned Pvt Ltd Apcotex Industries Ltd CC AA- 500 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd TL AA- 84 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd CC/LOC AA- 150 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits AA- 66 Reaffirmed Apr Constructions Ltd FBL BB+ 450 Revised from BBB Baramati Tollways Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 361.7 Assigned Beauty & More FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Chhindwara Infrastructure Pvt Bk limits B 175 Suspended Ltd Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1560 Reaffirmed Management Society reduced from Rs. 185.56 crore Dav College Trust And Unallocated A+ 690 Reaffirmed Management Society enhanced from Rs. 14.44 crore Eco Roots Foods India Pvt. Ltd. FBL B 200 Assigned Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 600 Suspended Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 100 Suspended Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Fac BBB- 600 Suspended /A3 Fairyland Foundations Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Government Of Telangana LT Debt Programme A (SO) 50000 Assigned Entities Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd CC A- 40 Reaffirmed (SO) Revised from Rs.1.00 crore Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd BG A- 60 Reaffirmed (SO) Revised from Rs. 4.00 crore Imperial Waterproofing FB Fac BB 95 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd K. B. Products Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 70 Suspended Kunj Bihari Lal Radhey Shyam Fund Based Facility B+ 75 Assigned Metals Pvt. Ltd. Leela Gold Designs Ltd LT FB Fac B- 75 Suspended Loxim Industries Ltd LT FBL BB+ 450 Suspended Loxim Industries Ltd TL Fac BB+ 6.2 Suspended Magadh Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT loans & working B+ 1470 Suspended capital Fac Neelanchal Realtors Llp FB Fac A (SO) 500 Assigned enhanced from 20 CR Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 137.5 Suspended Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 66.9 Suspended /A4 Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 689 Suspended Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt CC Facility - BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Corporation Bk enhanced from Rs 3.0 crore Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 200 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd TL BB 18.2 Reaffirmed Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based B+ 92.6 Assigned - TL Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based B+ 175 Assigned - CC Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - B+ /A4 17.4 Assigned Unallocated Limits Sanskar Synthetics (P) Ltd Bk Fac B+ 120.9 Suspended Sebacic India Ltd Limits D/ D 586.8 Suspended Sgc Logistic Solutions Ltd Bk Fac BB- 300 Suspended Sms Constructions LT Fund Based B 30 Assigned Sms Constructions LT Non-fund Based B 30 Assigned Sms Constructions LT Unallocated B 40 Assigned Sohanlal Sons Bk limits B 90 Suspended Tata Capital Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 4000 Assigned Ltd Vinar Ispat Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Downgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.