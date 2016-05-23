May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerostructures Manufacturing ST FB Fac A3+ 530 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
enhanced from 3 CR
Aerostructures Manufacturing ST non-FB Fac A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Apr Constructions Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1625 Revised from
A3+
172 CR earlier
Apr Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A4+ 425 Revised from
A3+
enhanced from 33 CR
Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ Reaffirmed
practices of Central
Bk of India
Imperial Waterproofing ST non-FB Fac A4 105 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Loxim Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 20 Suspended
Loxim Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 148 Suspended
Oriental Export Corporation Bk facility A3 175 Suspended
Premier Liquor India Ltd FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt LC Facility - A3 70 Assigned
Ltd Corporation Bk
enhanced from Rs 4.0 crore
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC A4 240 Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 15.4 Reaffirmed
Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. ST FBL- Packaging A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. ST FBL - Post A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd Shipment Credit
Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Fund Based A4 Assigned
- Export Packing
Credit
Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 15 Assigned
Based - BG
Sanskar Synthetics (P) Ltd NFBL A4 8 Suspended
Sharekhan Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Vinar Ispat Ltd ST non-FBL* A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
* Short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 2.75 crore are sub-limit to the long-term fund based
limits of Rs. 15.00 crore
Virtuous Energy Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3C Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Medium Term - Fixed MA- 30 Reaffirmed
Deposit Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerostructures Manufacturing TL Fac BBB 45 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd BBB
Aerostructures Manufacturing LT FB Fac BBB 50 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd BBB
revised from 20 CR
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 158 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
revised from 18 CR
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based D 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd facility
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT - Unallocated D 22 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Apcotex Industries Ltd CC AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd TL AA- 84 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd CC/LOC AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits AA- 66 Reaffirmed
Apr Constructions Ltd FBL BB+ 450 Revised from
BBB
Baramati Tollways Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 361.7 Assigned
Beauty & More FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Chhindwara Infrastructure Pvt Bk limits B 175 Suspended
Ltd
Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1560 Reaffirmed
Management Society
reduced from Rs. 185.56 crore
Dav College Trust And Unallocated A+ 690 Reaffirmed
Management Society
enhanced from Rs. 14.44 crore
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt. Ltd. FBL B 200 Assigned
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 600 Suspended
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 100 Suspended
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Fac BBB- 600 Suspended
/A3
Fairyland Foundations Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Government Of Telangana LT Debt Programme A (SO) 50000 Assigned
Entities
Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd CC A- 40 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Revised from Rs.1.00 crore
Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd BG A- 60 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Revised from Rs. 4.00 crore
Imperial Waterproofing FB Fac BB 95 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
K. B. Products Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 70 Suspended
Kunj Bihari Lal Radhey Shyam Fund Based Facility B+ 75 Assigned
Metals Pvt. Ltd.
Leela Gold Designs Ltd LT FB Fac B- 75 Suspended
Loxim Industries Ltd LT FBL BB+ 450 Suspended
Loxim Industries Ltd TL Fac BB+ 6.2 Suspended
Magadh Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT loans & working B+ 1470 Suspended
capital Fac
Neelanchal Realtors Llp FB Fac A (SO) 500 Assigned
enhanced from 20 CR
Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 137.5 Suspended
Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 66.9 Suspended
/A4
Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 689 Suspended
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt CC Facility - BBB- 50 Assigned
Ltd Corporation Bk
enhanced from Rs 3.0 crore
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 200 Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd TL BB 18.2 Reaffirmed
Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based B+ 92.6 Assigned
- TL
Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based B+ 175 Assigned
- CC
Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - B+ /A4 17.4 Assigned
Unallocated Limits
Sanskar Synthetics (P) Ltd Bk Fac B+ 120.9 Suspended
Sebacic India Ltd Limits D/ D 586.8 Suspended
Sgc Logistic Solutions Ltd Bk Fac BB- 300 Suspended
Sms Constructions LT Fund Based B 30 Assigned
Sms Constructions LT Non-fund Based B 30 Assigned
Sms Constructions LT Unallocated B 40 Assigned
Sohanlal Sons Bk limits B 90 Suspended
Tata Capital Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 4000 Assigned
Ltd
Vinar Ispat Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Downgraded
