May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Packaging Products Pvt ST Non Fund Based-LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT /ST Unallocated A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Eastern Gases Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 60 Reaffirmed Hemani Industries Ltd ST fund based A2 750 Reaffirmed / Working capital fac assigned Hemani Industries Ltd ST fund A2 80 Reaffirmed based/non-fund based Bk Fac Hindusthan Urban NFBL A3 3842.5 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd A2 House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST FB limits A+ / 150 Reaffirmed (Sub-limit) ICRA]A1+ House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST non-FB limits A1+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd BG A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based - A4 50 Reaffirmed Warehousing Limit Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - FDBP A4 25 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd unallocated limit A4 11.1 Suspended Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits A4 138 Suspended Madhava Hytech Infrastructures NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 30 Suspended Rich Prints Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Associates ST FB Bk Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Shakumbhari Expo-Impo Ltd ST FB Fac A4 175 Reaffirmed Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 46.5 Assigned / Outstanding Suprabha Protective Products ST, NFBL (Sublimit of A3 Assigned Pvt Ltd CC limit) Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Packaging Products Pvt Fixed Deposit MB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Developers & NCDs A+(SO) 2500 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Anondita Healthcare(Noida) LT FB Bk Fac B+ 47.7 Assigned Anondita Healthcare(Noida) LT/ST non-fund Bk Fac^ 10 Assigned B+/ A4 ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 1.23 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 1.23 crore Anondita Healthcare(Noida) LT/ST unallocated 2.3 Assigned Limits^ B+/ A4 ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 1.23 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 1.23 crore Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-TL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bajrang Bronze Llp CC Limits B- 30 Assigned Bajrang Bronze Llp TL B- 22.9 Assigned Bansal Construction Works Pvt Bk Fac B+ 300 Suspended Ltd Bsl Engineering Services Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 50 Reaffirmed A4 Cholamandalam Investment And PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum (SO) Trust December 2013- Tranche II Cholamandalam Investment And PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum (SO) Trust December 2013- Tranche IV Cholamandalam Investment And PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum (SO) Trust Mar 2014- Tranche II Dharampal Iron And Steel Pvt Bk limits BB+ / 670 Suspended Ltd A4+ Eastern Gases Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 410 Reaffirmed Eskay Fine Chemicals LT and ST Fac BB+ / 260 Suspended A4+ Gaytri Industrial Corporation CC Fac B+ 30 Suspended Gaytri Industrial Corporation TL B+ 40 Suspended Gaytri Industrial Corporation NFBL B+ 30 Suspended Golden Sparrow Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Ltd Hemani Industries Ltd LT- TL BBB+ 116.3 Reaffirmed Hemani Industries Ltd LT-Unallocated BBB+ 14.1 Assigned Hindusthan Urban TL BBB- 759.9 revised from Infrastructure Ltd BBB Hindusthan Urban CC BBB- 830 revised from Infrastructure Ltd BBB House Of Anita Dongre Ltd LT FB limits A+ 350 Reaffirmed Intertouch Metal Buildings Pvt LT : TL Facility B+ 8.7 Assigned Ltd Intertouch Metal Buildings Pvt LT : Fund Based B+ 40 Assigned Ltd Facility/CC Intertouch Metal Buildings Pvt LT/ ST: Non Fund B+ / Assigned Ltd Based Facility - A4 Inland/ Import LC* *LC is a sublimit of CC Facility availed Intertouch Metal Buildings Pvt LT/ ST: Non Fund B+ / 50 Assigned Ltd Based Facility - BG A4 Intertouch Metal Buildings Pvt Unallocated LT/ST B+ / 1.3 Assigned Ltd Facility A4 Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 690 Reaffirmed / assigned Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Cash Credi BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 55 Reaffirmed / A3 Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Fund based -CC Limit B 120 Revised From B+ Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB+ 100 Suspended Kalpesh Corporation CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation Stand by Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation TL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation CC* B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Export Packing Credit Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL B 50.9 Suspended Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B 11.1 Suspended Leonard Exports FBL - CC D 37.5 Downgraded from BB- Leonard Exports FBL - Untied limit D 20.5 Downgraded from BB- Leonard Exports FBL - Packing Credit/ D 10 Downgraded FBP/FBD from BB- Leonard Exports Non-FBL - BG D 2 Downgraded from BB- Madhava Hytech Infrastructures FBL B 40 revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. B+ Madhava Hytech Infrastructures Unallocated Limits B / 50 Assigned (India) Pvt. Ltd. A4 Magadh Iron Pvt. Ltd. working capital Fac B+ 300 Suspended Malani Construction Company Bk Limits BB+ / 690 Suspended A4+ Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 2813.9 Withdrawn Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd FBL A- 120 notice of withdrawa Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/A4 326.8 Suspended Piccadily Holiday Resorts Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 280 Reaffirmed / assigned Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL [ BB- 70 Reaffirmed Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd CC BB- 255 Reaffirmed Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BB-/ 255* Reaffirmed A4; *Subject to total outstanding amount against the fund/non-fund based limits not to exceed Rs. 25.5 crore Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 23 Reaffirmed A4; R J Chatha Rice Mills FBL B+ 220 Suspended R J Chatha Rice Mills FBL B+ 220 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Suspended Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 700 Suspended Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB+ 23.3 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB- 126.7 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- 75.2 Reaffirmed / A4 ; Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT FB Bk Fac B 325 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT non FB Bk Fac B 550 Reaffirmed Sardar Steel Industries Bk Fac B+ / 85.7 Suspended A4 Shakti Refoils & Agro Food Bk Fac BB- 126.8 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Outstanding Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 12.9 Outstanding Sri Mvr Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 143 Reaffirmed Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FBL B+ 64.5 Reaffirmed Subhamasthu Shopping Mall Unallocated Limits B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - CC BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Suprabha Protective Products LT, FBL - TL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 154.8 Reaffirmed Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 25 Reaffirmed Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB 20.2 Reaffirmed Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB / 51 Reaffirmed Limits A4+ Truform Techno Products Ltd State Bk of Bikaner D 42.5 Reaffirmed and Jaipur - TL Truform Techno Products Ltd State Bk of Bikaner D 57.5 Reaffirmed and Jaipur - CC Truform Techno Products Ltd State Bk of Bikaner D 10 Reaffirmed and Jaipur - LOC Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn - Utkarsh Sosec Iii (SO) Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn -Utkarsh Sosec Iv (SO) Woodfield Systems CC Fac B+ 40 Suspended International Pvt Ltd Woodfield Systems TL B+ 50 Suspended International Pvt Ltd Woodfield Systems NFBL B+ 40 Suspended International Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.