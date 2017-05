May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits A4+ 25 Reaffirmed reduced from 3.00 CR Action Industrial Corporation Unallocated Limits - A4+ 4.3 Assigned ST Aequs Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 145 Reaffirmed revised from 13.00 crore Aequs Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 5 Reaffirmed revised from 2.00 crore Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt ST non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd C.G. Chandrappa BG A4 64 Assigned (enhanced from 3.05 CR) Ebenezer Cashew Company FBF A4 140 Suspended Ebenezer Cashew Company NFBF A4 7.5 Suspended Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.31 CR) Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd ST non fund based-LOC A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Facility Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd ST non fund based- A3 1.2 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit Indian Potash Ltd ST, CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 300.0 crore Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 155 Suspended Ismail Enterprises Export Packing Credit A4 50 Suspended / Pre-Shipment Export Credit facility Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 13 Suspended Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Ismail Enterprises Non FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Ismail Enterprises Proposed FB Fac A4 2 Suspended L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD A1+ 528.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) (reduced from 79.00 CR) Lof Constructions ST FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Krystal Steel Manufacturing PCFC D Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd A4+ Krystal Steel Manufacturing Inland/Import LOC cum D 120 Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit A4+ Krystal Steel Manufacturing BG D Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd A4+ Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahesh Lumber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 200 Assigned M/S. Jay Enterprise Unallocated limits D 50 Revisedfrom A4 Marudhar Fashions Union Bk of India - A4 150 Reaffirmed, Post Shipment Credit suspension revoked enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore G3 Fabrication & Engineering ST non fund based Bk D 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Mohan Meakin Ltd ST non FB Bk Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 110 Reaffirmed Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk limits A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Plastex Products Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 12 Suspended Fac Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST - non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST - unallocated A4 105.7 Reaffirmed revised from 10 CR Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 3 Suspended Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Sanchit Polymers Non-FB limits A4+ 55 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5 CR Sanchit Polymers Unallocated - ST A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 1.25 crore Triveni Engineering & NFBL A2+ 3279.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation Working Capital BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Limits enhanced from 5 CR Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 1.78 CR Aequs Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 52.8 Revised from BBB revised from 11.00 crore Aerospace Processing India Pvt LT / ST fund based / BBB/ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd non-fund based A3+ interchangeable (enhanced from 3.0 crore) Aerospace Processing India Pvt TL Fac BBB 192 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.50 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 542.4 Suspended / A3 Ankit Electro Grating TL facility B+ 10 Suspended Ankit Electro Grating CCF B+ 47.6 Suspended Anubha Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 213 Assigned / A4 Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd TL B 89 Suspended Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd FBF B 26 Suspended Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd NFBF B 2.2 Suspended Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt LT FB Fac BB+ 130 Suspended Ltd C.G. Chandrappa Secured Over Draft BB- 50 Assigned (enhanced from 2.0 CR) C.G. Chandrappa TL BB- - Assigned (Reduced from 1.10 CR) C.G. Chandrappa Unallocated Limits BB- - Assigned (Reduced from 3.85 CR) Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 49600 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Enhanced from 3,860 CR Dada Ganpati Engineers FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Euro Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.00 CR) Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT BB+ 28.7 Reaffirmed G3 Fabrication & Engineering LT fund based Bk Fac D 92.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed facility Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL - Open CC D 500 Downgraded From BB Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 50 Downgraded From BB Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Inland LOC D 50 Downgraded from BB Ismail Enterprises CC facility B 40 Suspended Krystal Steel Manufacturing TL D 49.9 Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd BB Krystal Steel Manufacturing CC D 120 Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd BB Krystal Steel Manufacturing FCBP / FCBD D 50 Revisedfrom Pvt Ltd BB L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD AAA 2455 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) (reduced from 330.40 CR) Lof Constructions LT FB Fac B 35 Reaffirmed Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd Limits B+ /A4 54 Suspended M/S. Jay Enterprise CC D 70 Revisedfrom B Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed reduced from 3.76 CR Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT BB+ 24.5 Assigned Mahesh Lumber Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Assigned Marudhar Fashions Union Bk of India - BB- 94.5 Upgraded TL from B+, suspension revoked enhanced from Rs. 7.69 crore Marudhar Fashions Untied limits BB- 35.5 Upgraded from B+/A4 reaffirmed, suspension revoked enhanced from Rs. 3.39 crore Mohan Meakin Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 750 Upgraded From B+ (enhanced from Rs. 73.37 Crore) Mohan Meakin Ltd Unallocated/Proposed BB- 152 Upgraded Bk Fac / A4 from B+ (reduced from Rs. 16.83 Crore) Moon Diamonds CC Fac BB+ 230 Suspended Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 522.5 Reaffirmed revised from 17.51 CR Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB 193.6 Reaffirmed Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk limits BBB 250 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Muthoot Vehicle And Asset Fixed Deposit MA Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Programme Narmada Clean Tech TL BBB- 125 Suspended Narmada Clean Tech CC Fac BBB- 25 Suspended Plastex Products Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 22.5 Suspended Plastex Products Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 87.5 Suspended Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 824.3 Reaffirmed revised from 83 CR Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 32.5 Suspended Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 450 Suspended Progressive Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 35 Assigned Progressive Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B 15 Assigned Progressive Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ A4 50 Assigned Pulsar Ceramic Bk Fac B/ 60.6 Assigned A4 Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 430 Suspended Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 190 Suspended Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB 63.8 Suspended Sanchit Polymers FB limits BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 9.70 CR Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL BB 71.7 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Enhanced from Rs 6.76 crore Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt LT / ST - Fund based BB /A4 155 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Enhanced from Rs 11.20 crore Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated BB /A4 0.8 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Revised from Rs 2.36 crore Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Tk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FB Limit BBB- 3709.5 Reaffirmed Triveni Engineering & FBL A- 12585 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & TL A- 3349 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Vst & Sons Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 200 Assigned enhanced from 10 CR Vst Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 235 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Vst Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 550 Assigned enhanced from 10 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 