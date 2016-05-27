May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt NFBL A2+ 2650 Outstanding Ltd Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd BG/LC A4 60 Reaffirmed Mika Engineers Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Naik Environment Engineers Pvt ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt FBL- TL A- 11500 Outstanding Ltd Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt FBL - CC / WCDL A- / 2000 Assigned Ltd A2+ Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt NFBL ICRA]A- / 21250 Assigned Ltd A2+ Anandtex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 350 Suspended A4+ Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1220 Suspended / A3 Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 20000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) programme Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 90 Upgraded from BB+ Dian Energy B.V. TL A+(SO) Assigned Elegant Builders & Developers Proposed TL B 70 Withdrawn Gaurav Impex Fund based and non-FBL B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Hiraco India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB / 400 Assigned A4+ Jagdish Saran Bk lines B+ 310 Suspended Mahalaxmi Cotton TL B 15.6 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cotton CC B 60 Assigned Manimahesh Hydel Power TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Projects Cooperative Society Naik Environment Engineers Pvt LT FBL- CC B 20 Assigned Ltd Naik Environment Engineers Pvt LT Fund Based -TL B 25 Assigned Ltd Neeraj Power Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FBL BB- / 65.6 Suspended A4 Shree Tikam Chand Educational Bk lines D 60 Suspended And Charitable Trust Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd Bk lines B- 390 Suspended Surya Inns Ltd Proposed limits B+ 400 Suspended Virginia Developers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 1400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)