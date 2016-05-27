BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt NFBL A2+ 2650 Outstanding Ltd Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd BG/LC A4 60 Reaffirmed Mika Engineers Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Naik Environment Engineers Pvt ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt FBL- TL A- 11500 Outstanding Ltd Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt FBL - CC / WCDL A- / 2000 Assigned Ltd A2+ Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt NFBL ICRA]A- / 21250 Assigned Ltd A2+ Anandtex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 350 Suspended A4+ Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1220 Suspended / A3 Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 20000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) programme Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 90 Upgraded from BB+ Dian Energy B.V. TL A+(SO) Assigned Elegant Builders & Developers Proposed TL B 70 Withdrawn Gaurav Impex Fund based and non-FBL B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Hiraco India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB / 400 Assigned A4+ Jagdish Saran Bk lines B+ 310 Suspended Mahalaxmi Cotton TL B 15.6 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cotton CC B 60 Assigned Manimahesh Hydel Power TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Projects Cooperative Society Naik Environment Engineers Pvt LT FBL- CC B 20 Assigned Ltd Naik Environment Engineers Pvt LT Fund Based -TL B 25 Assigned Ltd Neeraj Power Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FBL BB- / 65.6 Suspended A4 Shree Tikam Chand Educational Bk lines D 60 Suspended And Charitable Trust Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd Bk lines B- 390 Suspended Surya Inns Ltd Proposed limits B+ 400 Suspended Virginia Developers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 1400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago