Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 70000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding
Financing)
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore)
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.4 Reaffirmed
Floorex Tiles non-FBL A4 250 Suspended
Grover Impex Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 65 Suspended
Harshita Polypack ST, Non-Fund Based A4 0.9 Reaffirmed
Hero Fashion BK Fac A4+ 75 Suspended
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 12500 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs 750 crore)
Kotak Commodity Services Pvt ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kotak Commodity Services Pvt ST Bk Lines A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3+ 236 Assigned
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Suspended
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd FLC* A4 Suspended
* sub limit of term loan
Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 170 Assigned
Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.2 Reaffirmed
Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ - Assigned
Ltd (sub-limit)
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 3.1 Reaffirmed
Suyash Polymer ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
The Indian Electric Company ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 15 Revised from
A3
The Indian Electric Company ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 10 Revised from
A3
The Indian Wood Products Co. Non FBL - LOC A3 125 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Reduced from Rs.13.50 crore)
Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Valdel Engineers And NFBF A1 25 Reaffirmed
Constructors Pvt Ltd
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 120000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 9500 Outstanding
Programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 145350 Assigned
A1+
(enhanced from 13,469 Cr)
Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 100 Revised from
B
Anand Duplex Ltd Bk Fac BB 280 Suspended
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB+ 15.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.66 crore)
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based BBB 70 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non fund based BBB 150 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST non fund based BBB/ 494 Upgraded
A3+ from
BBB-/
A3
(enhanced from 28.40 Cr)
Balaji Automotive BK Fac BB- 80 Suspended
Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C+ / 470 Suspended
A4
Bharat Steel Rolling Mills FBL C+ 200 Suspended
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd NFBL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Proposed limits BBB 400 Assigned
Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment & Fin PTC Series A AAA 3090.2 Assigned
Co. Ltd (SO)
Choudhary & Company BK Fac B+ 80 Suspended
Deepak Foods FB- CC D 5 Revised from
B
Deepak Foods FB- TL I D 2.4 Revised from
B
Deepak Foods FB- TL II D 35 Revised from
B
Deepak Foods FB- EPC cum FBP/FBD* D 15 Revised from
A4
*Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD)
Dhillon Kool Drinks And Bk Lines BBB 208 Withdrawn
Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO)
Floorex Tiles FBL BB- 214 Suspended
Ganga Developers LT: FBL (TL) BB 125 Assigned
(enhanced from 10 Cr)
Greenearth Infraventures Pvt. BK Fac BB 220 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Grover Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Suspended
Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FBL-CC/optionally BB+ 64 Upgraded
convertible debenture from BB
Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd NFBL-BG BB+ 400 Upgraded
from BB
Harshita Polypack LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed
Harshita Polypack LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Ideal Carpet Industries LT B- 120 Suspended
K.P.R. Knitting Bk Fac B 60 Suspended
Kaushambi Paper Mills (P) Ltd. BK Fac B / 85 Suspended
A4
Kishan Ginning & Pressing CC B+ 135 Reaffirmed
Factory
Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 14 Assigned
Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B- 125.4 Reaffirmed
Neha Exports Bk Fac B / 150 Suspended
A4
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Suspended
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL BB- 460 Suspended
Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 20 Assigned
Prahlad Ispat Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 77.5 Suspended
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Raja Charity Trust TL Fac AA+ 478 Upgraded
from
AA(SO)
(revised from 46.35 CR)
Raja Charity Trust Proposed Fac AA+ 22 Upgraded
from
AA(SO)
(revised from 3.65 CR)
Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8 crore)
Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed
Saratha Electro Plater LT, FB Limits B 63 Assigned
Saratha Electro Plater LT/ ST, Unallocated B/ 37 Assigned
Limits A4
Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 30 Cr)
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 71.4 Revised from
BB-
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Revised from
BB-
Shree Ram Kripa Buildhome Pvt TL B+ 150 Revised from
Ltd B+
Shree Saibaba Green Power Pvt LT loans BBB- 251.1 Suspended
Ltd
Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST B / 90 Suspended
A4
Surfine Tools ST BB / 60 Suspended
A4
Suyash Polymer LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Suyash Polymer LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd TL D 180 Revised from
BB-
The Indian Electric Company LT/ST - Unallocated BB+/ 16 Revised from
A4+ BBB-
/ A3
The Indian Electric Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 155 Revised from
BBB-
The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - CC BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore)
The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - TL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 5.25 crore)
The Indian Wood Products Co. LT/ST Unallocated BBB- 8.5 Assigned
Ltd / A3
Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Valdel Engineers And TL - - Reaffirmed
Constructors Pvt Ltd
(revised from 1.95 CR)
Valdel Engineers And FBF A 50 Reaffirmed
Constructors Pvt Ltd
Valdel Engineers And Unallocated Fac A / 45 Reaffirmed
Constructors Pvt Ltd A1
(revised from 2.55 CR)
Vedamatha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Fund Based - CC B 125 Assigned
(Enhanced from 10 Cr)
Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 140 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
