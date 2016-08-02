Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 70000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore) Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Floorex Tiles non-FBL A4 250 Suspended Grover Impex Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 65 Suspended Harshita Polypack ST, Non-Fund Based A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Hero Fashion BK Fac A4+ 75 Suspended Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 12500 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs 750 crore) Kotak Commodity Services Pvt ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kotak Commodity Services Pvt ST Bk Lines A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3+ 236 Assigned Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Suspended Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd FLC* A4 Suspended * sub limit of term loan Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 170 Assigned Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ - Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Suyash Polymer ST, Non-Fund Based A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 15 Revised from A3 The Indian Electric Company ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 10 Revised from A3 The Indian Wood Products Co. Non FBL - LOC A3 125 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.13.50 crore) Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Valdel Engineers And NFBF A1 25 Reaffirmed Constructors Pvt Ltd Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 120000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 9500 Outstanding Programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+/ 145350 Assigned A1+ (enhanced from 13,469 Cr) Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 100 Revised from B Anand Duplex Ltd Bk Fac BB 280 Suspended Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB+ 15.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.66 crore) Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based BBB 70 Upgraded from BBB- Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non fund based BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST non fund based BBB/ 494 Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/ A3 (enhanced from 28.40 Cr) Balaji Automotive BK Fac BB- 80 Suspended Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C+ / 470 Suspended A4 Bharat Steel Rolling Mills FBL C+ 200 Suspended Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd NFBL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Proposed limits BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Cholamandalam Investment & Fin PTC Series A AAA 3090.2 Assigned Co. Ltd (SO) Choudhary & Company BK Fac B+ 80 Suspended Deepak Foods FB- CC D 5 Revised from B Deepak Foods FB- TL I D 2.4 Revised from B Deepak Foods FB- TL II D 35 Revised from B Deepak Foods FB- EPC cum FBP/FBD* D 15 Revised from A4 *Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD) Dhillon Kool Drinks And Bk Lines BBB 208 Withdrawn Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO) Floorex Tiles FBL BB- 214 Suspended Ganga Developers LT: FBL (TL) BB 125 Assigned (enhanced from 10 Cr) Greenearth Infraventures Pvt. BK Fac BB 220 Withdrawn Ltd. Grover Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Suspended Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FBL-CC/optionally BB+ 64 Upgraded convertible debenture from BB Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd NFBL-BG BB+ 400 Upgraded from BB Harshita Polypack LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Harshita Polypack LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed Ideal Carpet Industries LT B- 120 Suspended K.P.R. Knitting Bk Fac B 60 Suspended Kaushambi Paper Mills (P) Ltd. BK Fac B / 85 Suspended A4 Kishan Ginning & Pressing CC B+ 135 Reaffirmed Factory Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 14 Assigned Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B- 125.4 Reaffirmed Neha Exports Bk Fac B / 150 Suspended A4 Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Suspended Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL BB- 460 Suspended Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 20 Assigned Prahlad Ispat Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 77.5 Suspended Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed Raja Charity Trust TL Fac AA+ 478 Upgraded from AA(SO) (revised from 46.35 CR) Raja Charity Trust Proposed Fac AA+ 22 Upgraded from AA(SO) (revised from 3.65 CR) Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8 crore) Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Saratha Electro Plater LT, FB Limits B 63 Assigned Saratha Electro Plater LT/ ST, Unallocated B/ 37 Assigned Limits A4 Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 30 Cr) Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 71.4 Revised from BB- Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Revised from BB- Shree Ram Kripa Buildhome Pvt TL B+ 150 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Saibaba Green Power Pvt LT loans BBB- 251.1 Suspended Ltd Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST B / 90 Suspended A4 Surfine Tools ST BB / 60 Suspended A4 Suyash Polymer LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Suyash Polymer LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 46 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd TL D 180 Revised from BB- The Indian Electric Company LT/ST - Unallocated BB+/ 16 Revised from A4+ BBB- / A3 The Indian Electric Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 155 Revised from BBB- The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - CC BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore) The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - TL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 5.25 crore) The Indian Wood Products Co. LT/ST Unallocated BBB- 8.5 Assigned Ltd / A3 Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed Valdel Engineers And TL - - Reaffirmed Constructors Pvt Ltd (revised from 1.95 CR) Valdel Engineers And FBF A 50 Reaffirmed Constructors Pvt Ltd Valdel Engineers And Unallocated Fac A / 45 Reaffirmed Constructors Pvt Ltd A1 (revised from 2.55 CR) Vedamatha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Fund Based - CC B 125 Assigned (Enhanced from 10 Cr) Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 140 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)